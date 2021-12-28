 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Maryland man taken to the pokey after twice violating sex toy shop   (mocoshow.com) divider line
8
    More: Dumbass, Theft, Burglary, Central processing unit, Criminal law, Rockville man, Human sexuality, Automobile, December  
•       •       •

428 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Dec 2021 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure I'd buy a half-priced Rabbit.
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: I'm not sure I'd buy a half-priced Rabbit.


Amateur.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: I'm not sure I'd buy a half-priced Rabbit.


Other animals are available
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skrewewe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're gonna give him a hard time in the slammer.  Definitely going to poke fun
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh icky
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm just here to pay my respects to the signage
 
monophonic81 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: I'm just here to pay my respects to the signage


Shop Owner: Hi, I'd like to request a quote for an above door sign for my new business.

Sign Maker: OK, what do you have in mind?

Shop Owner: Pretty basic stuff, just green letters that say "knock first," all in lowercase.

Sign Maker: One sec, let's see, yes, I can do that for $6500.

Shop Owner: Oh! One other thing. I want the 'k' to look like two stick figures doing it doggy style.

Sign Maker: Nice... a custom job like that will be, heh heh $6969

Shop Owner: Oh grow up!
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The building itself?

Wow, talk about your eyes being bigger than you stomach
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.