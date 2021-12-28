 Skip to content
 
(ProPublica)   Manufacturing plant that sterilizes medical equipment locks in their supply chain   (propublica.org) divider line
OgreMagi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Texas doing their best to be worse than a third world shiat hole.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And everyone keeps defending the people in charge and kissing their butts and thanking them for a chance to be the same POS
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Move your manufacturing facilities to Texas. No environmental regulation. What could possibly go wrong?
 
janzee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Move your manufacturing facilities to Texas. No environmental regulation. What could possibly go wrong?


They do but they keep headquarters and their homes in blue states.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is there some sort of leakage problem?

Usually they burn off the ethylene oxide in the exhaust gases.  Although, you have to do it right, as it's highly explosive

The Chemical Safety Board's video on the Sterigenics explosion makes it sound like there's a way to remove all of it:

CSB Safety Video: Ethylene Oxide Explosion
Youtube _2UnKLm2Eag


(If you just want pictures of the aftermath, see the 1962 Kentucky explosion)

/owns stock in a company that produces the stuff
//my grandfather once said it's why no one would ever buy out the company
///as they don't want the risk associated with it
 
