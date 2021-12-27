 Skip to content
 
Woman survives on tree roots
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Crews rescued a woman who slipped from the Multnomah Falls trail on Monday and was left clinging to a tree root above a 300-foot cliff, Corbett Fire said.

She DAMN well better be donating to the Corbett Christmas Chicken fund.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Crews rescued a woman who slipped from the Multnomah Falls trail on Monday and was left clinging to a tree root above a 300-foot cliff, Corbett Fire said.

She DAMN well better be donating to the Corbett Christmas Chicken fund.


Right after she changes her panties
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sepultura - Roots Bloody Roots [OFFICIAL VIDEO]
Youtube F_6IjeprfEs
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they find her phone at the bottom of the cliff where she dropped it after slipping while taking a selfie?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fall was reported at about 3 p.m. Monday at Multnomah Falls in the Columbia River Gorge.

She did ignore the warnings.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She grabbed on to some tree roots and was hanging over a 300-foot cliff, according to Corbett Fire.

That's pretty impressive. Both physically and presence of mind perspective.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do appreciate whoever it was who took those pictures. It could get pretty boring waiting for S&R to show up so why take a few selfies?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: She grabbed on to some tree roots and was hanging over a 300-foot cliff, according to Corbett Fire.

That's pretty impressive. Both physically and presence of mind perspective.


Really doubt there as the slightest bit of presence of mind.  Pure panic OMG I'm gonna die can accomplish one hell of a lot on sheer autopilot when that kind of shiat goes down

/not to say it's not impressive
//just doubt there was much intellect happening
///survival instincts tend to shut that shiat down and go all in on whatever it takes to live
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because nothing says fun like hiking an icy, snowy trail up a cliff face
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the hell goes hiking there in the snow and ice?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Because nothing says fun like hiking an icy, snowy trail up a cliff face


I mean...

thegorgeguide.comView Full Size


It can be pretty?
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yada yada yada blah blah blah woman rescued.
But is she hot?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: whither_apophis: Because nothing says fun like hiking an icy, snowy trail up a cliff face

I mean...

[thegorgeguide.com image 850x631]

It can be pretty?


Can water actually freeze midway like that? I don't understand the physics. Or fluid dynamics.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: jaivirtualcard: She grabbed on to some tree roots and was hanging over a 300-foot cliff, according to Corbett Fire.

That's pretty impressive. Both physically and presence of mind perspective.

Really doubt there as the slightest bit of presence of mind.  Pure panic OMG I'm gonna die can accomplish one hell of a lot on sheer autopilot when that kind of shiat goes down

/not to say it's not impressive
//just doubt there was much intellect happening
///survival instincts tend to shut that shiat down and go all in on whatever it takes to live


This is true and can cause serious problems when it happens in the wrong environment/ situation.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RedVentrue: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: jaivirtualcard: She grabbed on to some tree roots and was hanging over a 300-foot cliff, according to Corbett Fire.

That's pretty impressive. Both physically and presence of mind perspective.

Really doubt there as the slightest bit of presence of mind.  Pure panic OMG I'm gonna die can accomplish one hell of a lot on sheer autopilot when that kind of shiat goes down

/not to say it's not impressive
//just doubt there was much intellect happening
///survival instincts tend to shut that shiat down and go all in on whatever it takes to live

This is true and can cause serious problems when it happens in the wrong environment/ situation.


Yep, for instance "I just have to run faster than you" situations.  Stuff you probably are going to regret pretty damn hard later, but it isn't your intellect that's online making the call
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: puffy999: whither_apophis: Because nothing says fun like hiking an icy, snowy trail up a cliff face

I mean...

[thegorgeguide.com image 850x631]

It can be pretty?

Can water actually freeze midway like that? I don't understand the physics. Or fluid dynamics.


The flowing water isn't frozen, it's essentially motion blur, you shoot at just the right frame speed and it smears the water to where it looks like a ribbon of white cotton. That said I do have some stereoscope pictures from my great grandmother that show an actually frozen Niagara Falls, the water was still flowing slowly behind but there was an ice wall from boulders up to the edge of the falls. In that case the spray started building from the ground up and when I've flows plus power plant withdrawals cut the river to a veritable trickle it was able to grow back and up towards the source.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Talk about hanging on for dear life.
 
