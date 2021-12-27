 Skip to content
 
(Forbes)   Germany moves one step closer to celebrating 4/20. Of course, some people have a problem with that   (forbes.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Do you think the third reich will fall? Fark it.
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I did not see that headline coming.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't the GDR's Penal Code works that way.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
One of my coworkers wished me a happy 420. I told her, "you know that not all Germans celebrate Hitlers birthday especially those of us that are Jewish." The look of absolute horror on her face was hilarious.

/German ancestry
//not Jewish
///unless you consider ethnic Jews a thing
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It would make for an interesting Oktoberfest.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I keep hearing that someone is outraged by this, but they never say who.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I look forward to being stoned while attending a Wagner opera in Bavaria.

/Outstanding hops = outstanding buds.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jake Havechek:

It would make for an interesting smOketoberfest.

/FTFY
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God wins when we embrace plants
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
4/20? You mean 20/4?
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: It would make for an interesting Oktoberfest.


One would hope. Oktoberfest is tedious, one note, and boring.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well duh. In Germany it's 20/4
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

puffy999: God wins when we embrace plants


Go for it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The next big book in Germany will be Mein Kief.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

puffy999: God wins when we embrace plants


Belladonna is the best!
Poison Ivy is pretty cool too.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I keep hearing that someone is outraged by this, but they never say who.


The headline gets clicks, that's all that matters.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Dr. Sponge's recommendation:

Don't get cross-faded at Oktoberfest in Munich...the beer will already kick your ass.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I keep hearing that someone is outraged by this, but they never say who.


I'm enraged by it. Wait, no. The word I was looking for was engorged.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Good for you Germany, maybe it will pressure those squares in France to stop being so anti weed.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Good...Germans need to chill out.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I keep hearing that someone is outraged by this, but they never say who.


Adolf Hitler was born on April 20th. The Columbine School shooters choose that date for their rampage to commemorate it.
 
wantingout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
hitler's birthday?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Won't someone please think of the wild critters downwind...

Playing banjo for a wild fox! He came back for an encore!
Youtube Nr_3MvtSgDE


/it seems they'd like it if you lit a cannabonfire
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: puffy999: God wins when we embrace plants

Go for it.

[Fark user image image 425x637]


How do you hug a cactus?
Very Carefully

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Jake Havechek: It would make for an interesting Oktoberfest.

One would hope. Oktoberfest is tedious, one note, and boring.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I refuse to celebrate Hitler's birthday.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Umm, yeah, German schools tend to get out around when we'd be doing lunch. So the stoner kids would be getting high closer to 2pm, not 4:20 pm as goes into the legend.
 
Keethera
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Please Lord make this happen

/German resident
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Jake Havechek: It would make for an interesting Oktoberfest.

One would hope. Oktoberfest is tedious, one note, and boring.


Bzzzzzzt!  Wrong.

I went there in 1990 when I was 11....and finally made it back in 2017 as an adult.

/Good times in both cases.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And start celebrating April 30th, when the miserable scumbag coward and his whore killed themselves. By the way, Hitler was a vegetarian. Oh well, even he wasn't a vegan.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Won't someone please think of the wild critters downwind...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Nr_3MvtS​gDE]

/it seems they'd like it if you lit a cannabonfire


Nice view too. Well except the power lines.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: I went there in 1990 when I was 11....and finally made it back in 2017


That's a really long time to be at an Octoberfest.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Keethera: Please Lord make this happen

/German resident


I though Euro countries were a lot more chill about drugs in general. Maybe that was Seattle

/no I don't think weed is a drug
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Keethera: Please Lord make this happen

/German resident

I though Euro countries were a lot more chill about drugs in general. Maybe that was Seattle

/no I don't think weed is a drug


"a lot more chill", yes.

"Generally legal", no.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm surprised tiredschtickrobhasn't come in and sh*t all over the thread yet. Low energy. Sad.
 
