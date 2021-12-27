 Skip to content
 
(ABC 15)   What would be better than a predictable public social safety net? Have the poor rely on the largesse of random citizens through Mormon charity vending machines
520 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2021 at 11:20 PM



AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seems like a nice enough project
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Idiocracy and Napoleon Dynamite mashup.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Mormon Church?  The one with the $100 billion portfolio, asking average citizens to donate to charity through their vending machines?  That Mormon Church?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Jfc.
This is demeaning.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Instead of receiving, the great reward is giving to others

...who deliver as much as 10% of your "gift" to the recipients in need.  When they can afford it, of course.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't have a lot of time... Let's try for a two-fer

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Miss Stein: The Mormon Church?  The one with the $100 billion portfolio, asking average citizens to donate to charity through their vending machines?  That Mormon Church?


You don't build a $100 billion portfolio by just giving it away to the needy.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Instead of receiving, the great reward is giving to others

...who deliver as much as 10% of your "gift" to the recipients in need.  When they can afford it, of course.


This is why I donate in person. I will buy a meal for a person. I will buy food to donate to the pantry, I have provided Xmas and bdays for a friend's daughter for the last 3 years. I will not donate money blindly.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's the conservative way. The poor exist to serve the rich, and their very lives should depend on the whims of their betters.

Conservatives believe that the rich should be worshiped and feared like gods.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Miss Stein: The Mormon Church?  The one with the $100 billion portfolio, asking average citizens to donate to charity through their vending machines?  That Mormon Church?

You don't build a $100 billion portfolio by just giving it away to the needy.


They made a big pile off of GME early this year.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: Jfc.
This is demeaning.


The Mormon church is a curse upon this country?
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Do they also donate used panties?

Asking for a friend.

Just kidding! I have no friends.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: Jfc.
This is demeaning.


Fark user imageView Full Size


You dawg, you starving? We got you covered.  Hope you like peanut butter, because you going to be eating peanut butter twice a day every day for the next three months.


Poverty solved!!
cbsnews1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LordJiro: It's the conservative way. The poor exist to serve the rich, and their very lives should depend on the whims of their betters.

Conservatives believe that the rich should be worshiped and feared like gods.


You have a very active imagination, don't you.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Same ole same ole as the Goodwill motto nope ya homeless can not afford a coat .Nope for you buy a cheap coat at our thrift store...
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
New Rising Sun:

Fark user imageView Full Size

When did Cards Against Humanity get so fancy?

"The blind date was going horribly until we discovered our mutual interest in ________"
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I like peanut butter
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I like peanut butter


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Every animal seems to like peanut butter. Humans, horses, birds, dogs, mr peanut...  everybody
 
Begoggle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: pastramithemosterotic: I like peanut butter

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 679x451]

Every animal seems to like peanut butter. Humans, horses, birds, dogs, mr peanut...  everybody


First they share peanut butter, then top it off with some dewormer paste.
Good buddies.
 
lurkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Idiot Stick Bearer: Same ole same ole as the Goodwill motto nope ya homeless can not afford a coat .Nope for you buy a cheap coat at our thrift store...


But now you can make one out of peanut butter.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: LordJiro: It's the conservative way. The poor exist to serve the rich, and their very lives should depend on the whims of their betters.

Conservatives believe that the rich should be worshiped and feared like gods.

You have a very active imagination, don't you.


I judge conservatism by the actions of conservatives.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Can I sponsor a 'sharp stick in the eye,' for someone who is getting a little uppity with their expectations for others to take care of their needs?
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I think the Mormon church also makes people who are unable (hell, they probably qualify) to qualify for food stamps or welfare get baptized in their church as well.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's actually a pretty efficient idea. The resources exist in the world, at the hubs of efficient logistics networks. It takes money to unlock the resources when and where they are needed.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Gonna start with institutions that publish a financial statement.  Preferably independently audited.  Like every mainline protestant denomination in the country.  Like every Catholic diocese in the US Conference of Bishops.  Unlike the LDS church since 1959.
 
