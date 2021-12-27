 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   The U.S. is now averaging 200,000 new Covid-19 cases per day and, on its current trajectory, will be hitting the 500,000-case-per-day mark in no time flat. We're gonna need more horse paste   (cnn.com) divider line
    Murica, Infectious disease, New York City, New Year's Eve, Vaccination, Children's National Hospital, Pediatric Covid-19 hospitalizations  
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm gonna need a bigger Collection bag for all the test samples.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
hervatski [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, I don't need any. I'm not farking stupid.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
From what I saw, there were about 1.5 million tests done yesterday.  So 500,000 positive cases in one day would be about a 33% positivity rate.  Yeah, that doesn't seem to far-fetched.  If you factor in the unvaccinated, the ones who only have one shot, the ones who have two but no booster, and the ones who got the booster in October or early November and may have waning antibodies from it, and then factor in omicron being the dominant strain... definitely within the realm of possible.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Same shiat, different dance routine...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't worry, Texas and Florida and other red states will drive down the number of reported covid cases easily. In six weeks they'll have a combined zero reported cases per day!

/pay no attention to the skyrocketing number of deaths and hospitalizations for "pneumonia" and "anthrax" and "respiratory distress"
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

King Something: Don't worry, Texas and Florida and other red states will drive down the number of reported covid cases easily. In six weeks they'll have a combined zero reported cases per day!

/pay no attention to the skyrocketing number of deaths and hospitalizations for "pneumonia" and "anthrax" and "respiratory distress"


So I'll be able to buy some Sweet Property in Florida, Remodel it to get rid of all the Tacky Garbage inside, Then lose it all when it sinks onto the Ocean.
pass
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're gonna need a few more refrigerated trailers for temp morgues.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better continue doing nothing.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: From what I saw, there were about 1.5 million tests done yesterday.  So 500,000 positive cases in one day would be about a 33% positivity rate.  Yeah, that doesn't seem to far-fetched.  If you factor in the unvaccinated, the ones who only have one shot, the ones who have two but no booster, and the ones who got the booster in October or early November and may have waning antibodies from it, and then factor in omicron being the dominant strain... definitely within the realm of possible.


10,000 dead by January 15th. Sounds fun.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Do people still get colds and regular flu's anymore..?
Are women still having babies..?
 
Briancj [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: We're gonna need a few more refrigerated trailers for temp morgues.


Sadly, Omicron isn't nearly as deadly as we might wish it was.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We need to stop using cases as a metric of success. We need to look at hospitalizations, and break it out by vaccination status.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Madaynun: King Something: Don't worry, Texas and Florida and other red states will drive down the number of reported covid cases easily. In six weeks they'll have a combined zero reported cases per day!

/pay no attention to the skyrocketing number of deaths and hospitalizations for "pneumonia" and "anthrax" and "respiratory distress"

So I'll be able to buy some Sweet Property in Florida, Remodel it to get rid of all the Tacky Garbage inside, Then lose it all when it sinks onto the Ocean.
pass


You'll need to wait for the avian flu death rate in the middle east to rise for that scenario.
 
adamatari
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's okay, haven't you heard Omicron is like a mild cold?

/for most vaccinated and boosted people
//hope you get lucky
///vac and mask, people
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And the cdc just seemingly told everyone to get back to work after 5 days without a test out
 
mrparks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Horse paste is old news. Tape half an onion to your forehead, cut against head.

Oh, and since I know some people on here are skeptics, here is a link to a white paper that I'm sure I understand completely, despite my complete lack of medical training.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: From what I saw, there were about 1.5 million tests done yesterday.  So 500,000 positive cases in one day would be about a 33% positivity rate.  Yeah, that doesn't seem to far-fetched.  If you factor in the unvaccinated, the ones who only have one shot, the ones who have two but no booster, and the ones who got the booster in October or early November and may have waning antibodies from it, and then factor in omicron being the dominant strain... definitely within the realm of possible.


Both my sis and her hubby tested positive yesterday and are at home feeling like shiat.

I did see her Christmas day. He didn't show because he wasn't feeling too good

Just swell.

At least I'm vaccinated and boosted. My GF and parents are too.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I got my Pfizer booster 4 days ago.

There has been no side effects except for a sore arm.

Now I'm worried my body didn't create enough antibodies.

I'll be a statistic soon. :(
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Show me on the graph of daily cases where it becomes exponential. Also explain your methodology. I'll even give you some help if you want.
 
70Ford
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: We're gonna need a few more refrigerated trailers for temp morgues.


That explains the shipping container shortage.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Fonaibung: We need to stop using cases as a metric of success. We need to look at hospitalizations, and break it out by vaccination status.


I'll stop treating cases as the problem when this monstrosity stops leaving 1 in every 5 it infects with lasting health problems.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I got my Pfizer booster 4 days ago.

There has been no side effects except for a sore arm.

Now I'm worried my body didn't create enough antibodies.

I'll be a statistic soon. :(


Don't be sad.  You were already a statistic!

/for being vaccinated!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

erik-k: Fonaibung: We need to stop using cases as a metric of success. We need to look at hospitalizations, and break it out by vaccination status.

I'll stop treating cases as the problem when this monstrosity stops leaving 1 in every 5 it infects with lasting health problems.


Which also needs to be broken out by vaccination status.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Summoner101: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I got my Pfizer booster 4 days ago.

There has been no side effects except for a sore arm.

Now I'm worried my body didn't create enough antibodies.

I'll be a statistic soon. :(

Don't be sad.  You were already a statistic!

/for being vaccinated!


<dancing banana.gif>
 
mistahtom
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fonaibung: We need to stop using cases as a metric of success. We need to look at hospitalizations, and break it out by vaccination status.


Precisely. All data needs to be broken down to vaxxed and, if there's enough time unvaxxed.
 
ifky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hoping that work tells us to go back to full time work from home until at least winter is over.

/not confident they will do this
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I got my Pfizer booster 4 days ago.

There has been no side effects except for a sore arm.

Now I'm worried my body didn't create enough antibodies.

I'll be a statistic soon. :(


How was your second one?  I'm getting my pfizer #3 tomorrow and am dreading a repeat of my second shot side effects (12 hrs intense fever + 36 hours more of mild fever/fatigue + lymph node like a water balloon).
 
TheFoz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I got my Pfizer booster 4 days ago.

There has been no side effects except for a sore arm.

Now I'm worried my body didn't create enough antibodies.

I'll be a statistic soon. :(


I had my booster two weeks ago tomorrow.  Same with me, only a sore arm and headache for an hour or so, which was about the same as the first dose.

The second Pfizer does was a different story.  Got it on a Friday afternoon and by Saturday morning I was under the covers with pounding headache, sweating, then the chills, body aches, etc. until Sunday night.

Monday morning I felt fine and went to work.  Everyone has their own reactions and whatnot.  My parents both got their boosters a month ago and it kicked their butts but the first two shots didn't.  YMMV and all...

/also got my flu shot for the first time in many years (Yeah yeah I know I know..)
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's hard to keep trying when you hold out your hand to help someone up and they keep spitting at your face.
 
darinwil [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ifky: Hoping that work tells us to go back to full time work from home until at least winter is over.

/not confident they will do this


Convince them that it is being progressive, worked for us, we are 99.9% WFH. Bosses like thinking they are coming up with "good ideas"
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I got my Pfizer booster 4 days ago.

There has been no side effects except for a sore arm.

Now I'm worried my body didn't create enough antibodies.

I'll be a statistic soon. :(

How was your second one?  I'm getting my pfizer #3 tomorrow and am dreading a repeat of my second shot side effects (12 hrs intense fever + 36 hours more of mild fever/fatigue + lymph node like a water balloon).


I had a really mild fever.

I totally played it up as the end of the world to get a couple days of work off, but it really wasn't that bad.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TheFoz: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I got my Pfizer booster 4 days ago.

There has been no side effects except for a sore arm.

Now I'm worried my body didn't create enough antibodies.

I'll be a statistic soon. :(

I had my booster two weeks ago tomorrow.  Same with me, only a sore arm and headache for an hour or so, which was about the same as the first dose.

The second Pfizer does was a different story.  Got it on a Friday afternoon and by Saturday morning I was under the covers with pounding headache, sweating, then the chills, body aches, etc. until Sunday night.

Monday morning I felt fine and went to work.  Everyone has their own reactions and whatnot.  My parents both got their boosters a month ago and it kicked their butts but the first two shots didn't.  YMMV and all...

/also got my flu shot for the first time in many years (Yeah yeah I know I know..)


My wife got hers, and she had a fever, body pains, and swollen lymph nodes.

She just glared at me all day yesterday when I woke up feeling great.
 
12349876
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: From what I saw, there were about 1.5 million tests done yesterday.  So 500,000 positive cases in one day would be about a 33% positivity rate.  Yeah, that doesn't seem to far-fetched.  If you factor in the unvaccinated, the ones who only have one shot, the ones who have two but no booster, and the ones who got the booster in October or early November and may have waning antibodies from it, and then factor in omicron being the dominant strain... definitely within the realm of possible.


We have barely any clue how many at home tests are being done.  We can look at sales figures, but that doesn't tell us how much hoarding and binging is happening.
 
Froman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I got my Pfizer booster 4 days ago.

There has been no side effects except for a sore arm.

Now I'm worried my body didn't create enough antibodies.

I'll be a statistic soon. :(


I was sick for 3 days directly following the Moderna booster. I wonder what that means.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

12349876: RodneyToady: From what I saw, there were about 1.5 million tests done yesterday.  So 500,000 positive cases in one day would be about a 33% positivity rate.  Yeah, that doesn't seem to far-fetched.  If you factor in the unvaccinated, the ones who only have one shot, the ones who have two but no booster, and the ones who got the booster in October or early November and may have waning antibodies from it, and then factor in omicron being the dominant strain... definitely within the realm of possible.

We have barely any clue how many at home tests are being done.  We can look at sales figures, but that doesn't tell us how much hoarding and binging is happening.


All of them should have a qr code that gives the results and reports the result

Not sure if it's possible
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Briancj: AirForceVet: We're gonna need a few more refrigerated trailers for temp morgues.

Sadly, Omicron isn't nearly as deadly as we might wish it was.


Remains to be seen. Depends on how many people it infects, really and how deadly it is to an aging, overweight population like America's.
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I got my Pfizer booster 4 days ago.

There has been no side effects except for a sore arm.

Now I'm worried my body didn't create enough antibodies.

I'll be a statistic soon. :(

How was your second one?  I'm getting my pfizer #3 tomorrow and am dreading a repeat of my second shot side effects (12 hrs intense fever + 36 hours more of mild fever/fatigue + lymph node like a water balloon).


Aside from the lymph nodes, I had those same side effects for my booster - high fever (103) - couldn't move, chills, sweats, fatigue, muscle pain . I was down for about two days, but by the third day I felt brand new.
 
darinwil [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: TheFoz: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I got my Pfizer booster 4 days ago.

There has been no side effects except for a sore arm.

Now I'm worried my body didn't create enough antibodies.

I'll be a statistic soon. :(

I had my booster two weeks ago tomorrow.  Same with me, only a sore arm and headache for an hour or so, which was about the same as the first dose.

The second Pfizer does was a different story.  Got it on a Friday afternoon and by Saturday morning I was under the covers with pounding headache, sweating, then the chills, body aches, etc. until Sunday night.

Monday morning I felt fine and went to work.  Everyone has their own reactions and whatnot.  My parents both got their boosters a month ago and it kicked their butts but the first two shots didn't.  YMMV and all...

/also got my flu shot for the first time in many years (Yeah yeah I know I know..)

My wife got hers, and she had a fever, body pains, and swollen lymph nodes.

She just glared at me all day yesterday when I woke up feeling great.


I drank to excess, felt fine after, felt like crap the next day but it was to be expected, couldn't tell if it was the shot or the booze. You might have to drink a bit to forget the past 4 days though to calm your fears  :) [there shouldn't be any though cause you did the right thing]
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: Madaynun: King Something: Don't worry, Texas and Florida and other red states will drive down the number of reported covid cases easily. In six weeks they'll have a combined zero reported cases per day!

/pay no attention to the skyrocketing number of deaths and hospitalizations for "pneumonia" and "anthrax" and "respiratory distress"

So I'll be able to buy some Sweet Property in Florida, Remodel it to get rid of all the Tacky Garbage inside, Then lose it all when it sinks onto the Ocean.
pass

You'll need to wait for the avian flu death rate in the middle east to rise for that scenario.


Isn't that outbreak still just in birds?
 
pdieten
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Froman: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I got my Pfizer booster 4 days ago.

There has been no side effects except for a sore arm.

Now I'm worried my body didn't create enough antibodies.

I'll be a statistic soon. :(

I was sick for 3 days directly following the Moderna booster. I wonder what that means.


Unless you caught something else you weren't sick, you just had an immune system reaction. It happens. Be happy you didn't actually catch covid.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How soon until we're back to three 9/11s a week?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Briancj: AirForceVet: We're gonna need a few more refrigerated trailers for temp morgues.

Sadly, Omicron isn't nearly as deadly as we might wish it was.

Remains to be seen. Depends on how many people it infects, really and how deadly it is to an aging, overweight population like America's.


Data coming out of South Africa, where Omicron originated, shows it's not as lethal. And there are old people and fat people in South Africa.
 
JRoo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Everyone is celebrating the end of the mask mandate today in my state. From everyone wearing a mask to less than half of any crowd masked in one day.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Briancj: AirForceVet: We're gonna need a few more refrigerated trailers for temp morgues.

Sadly, Omicron isn't nearly as deadly as we might wish it was.


But Farkers promised Captain Trips.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: TheFoz: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I got my Pfizer booster 4 days ago.

There has been no side effects except for a sore arm.

Now I'm worried my body didn't create enough antibodies.

I'll be a statistic soon. :(

I had my booster two weeks ago tomorrow.  Same with me, only a sore arm and headache for an hour or so, which was about the same as the first dose.

The second Pfizer does was a different story.  Got it on a Friday afternoon and by Saturday morning I was under the covers with pounding headache, sweating, then the chills, body aches, etc. until Sunday night.

Monday morning I felt fine and went to work.  Everyone has their own reactions and whatnot.  My parents both got their boosters a month ago and it kicked their butts but the first two shots didn't.  YMMV and all...

/also got my flu shot for the first time in many years (Yeah yeah I know I know..)

My wife got hers, and she had a fever, body pains, and swollen lymph nodes.

She just glared at me all day yesterday when I woke up feeling great.


My GF and I had the same reaction. She looked at me at one point and said "how can you be fine?"

Booster wasn't bad
The second dose months ago got me for about a day.
 
