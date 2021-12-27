 Skip to content
(WMUR New Hampshire)   Amtrak fails the trolley problem   (wmur.com) divider line
    Amtrak, Amtrak train, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Downeaster  
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
70Ford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
BigDamn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess that "article" wasn't autogenerated, but
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they supposed to swerve?
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The correct solution to the trolley problem is to walk away and refuse to let it be your problem that some asshole tied a bunch of people to the tracks.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can never predict where those trains will be. Thoughts and prayers to the family for this tragedy that no one could have anticipated.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there was some way to keep track of where trains will be ..
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

70Ford: [i.imgur.com image 800x432]


Do you have a 1920×1080 version of that? I need a good background for video-conferencing at work.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHDH (Boston) has more/different info in their article:

"Neighbors said the arm blocking the tracks was in the down position when the truck crashed into it and then hit the train. The driver of the truck involved in the crash, an 83-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. "
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumb Ways to Die
Youtube IJNR2EpS0jw
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical pickup driver.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image image 850x464]


Take it sleazy.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah, yeah, but was the train okay?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Amtrak needs better cattle pushers so they don't keep damaging the locomotives.  Those things are expensive.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"I was standing up in the bathroom, and the train started, I started bouncing all over the place." passenger Walter Schaffadr said.

So, pee all over the walls and floor of that bathroom.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fatal Train accident in Braxton, California leaves one dead
Youtube mjuVVlSgYLc
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Seems more like the pickup driver forgot the "Never stop on train tracks ever, stupid" portion of driving school. Oh well.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: WHDH (Boston) has more/different info in their article:

"Neighbors said the arm blocking the tracks was in the down position when the truck crashed into it and then hit the train. The driver of the truck involved in the crash, an 83-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. "


Wait, so you're saying when the headline says "A person was killed Monday when an Amtrak train crashed into a vehicle on the tracks" that it's safe to assume that the person killed wasn't on the train?!
 
