(Fark)   This year, I will stop trying to force Zone 8 plants to grow in Zone 4. Hey, all you Fark Gardeners - come on in and tell us about your New Year gardening resolutions in this, your Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday December 28, 2021   (fark.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Balance pH before feeding
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Stick to things I know work here, until I'm skilled enough to figure out how to finesse things.
Spend more time with my local Master Gardener
Figure out the most efficient plant arrangement for my hydroponic setup for maximum yields
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Oh - and start my seeds on time.  I was late last spring.
 
testosteronephobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I'm going to restrain myself in terms of how much and how early I plant (I get excited). Last year, I planted too many tomato varieties too early. They got leggy in the indoor greenhouse and then had to sit in the outdoor greenhouse for weeks, waiting for the last frost to pass.
Oh! I'll also have a better identification system. Last year, I had a sweet color-coded toothpicks scheme that fell apart when all the color bled out of the toothpicks.
I'm not growing shiso this year because we don't like it. Only growing what we love, with lots of new experimental flowers and grains.
 
ktybear [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Store my seeds better. I have jars without labels or dates, bags of lettuce seeds all mixed up with no idea what variety they are. Way too many seeds I'll never use and yet, I still go out collecting from the veggie patch when things get overgrown. I can't pull them early. It seems such a waste.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Get my eggplants and peppers started indoors.
Get my automated watering system built.
Plant a small amount of lettuce and spinach seeds every week so I have stuff ripening over time, and so I don't lose the entire crop to a late frost.
Don't overdo it with squash.

Prune and tie up the damned tomatoes every week.
 
h2ogate [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I have been growing this lemon tree for several months now and I wonder how big it should be before I plant it outside, and when?  I'm in central California.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

h2ogate: I have been growing this lemon tree for several months now and I wonder how big it should be before I plant it outside, and when?  I'm in central California.
[Fark user image image 850x637]


I'd baby it another year. Make sure it gets good indirect outdoor light over the summer. I'd be afraid of sunburn until it has a nice woody stalk.

I could be overly cautious though.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I promise myself I'll stay on top of watering my giant sequoia and get it into a bigger pot come spring.

/Not quite zone 8 in zone 4
//When I found out there's already one growing in my city and that it was doing well it was an instant buy
///It growing will make up for all of my lifetime CO2 emissions =)
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Treat for gnats before using any potting soil.


In years of houseplants and other botanical interests I've never had an issue with gnats. This year three bags of soil have all been infested.
 
discoballer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Clear the brush out in the back yard. That would get be about 80 square feet to garden with.
 
Lee451
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I want to get more fruiting passion flowers. Everyone is amazed that they grow so well here (Zone 7A) and they are delicious.

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 526x701]


My mother used to make those fairly often. They are anice change for dinner.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
-get an indoor grow light
-start seeds at a decent time indoors
-go crazy with the north-facing hill by our parking lot because the landlord said we can
-figure out what can grow without too much work between each north-facing porch (again, landlord said have at it)
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Weed and thin even after the first spring excitement has passed! Plant only what we'll eat. Except for Luffa, I want to give that a go.
 
Mathematics of Wonton Burrito Meals
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm still a newbie at this, but this year I'm going to only put a couple of seeds in each hole instead of the 10-15 I did last year.  Damn cucumbers took over the entire garden.  #theywerestilltasty
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Death by Spaghettification: Weed and thin even after the first spring excitement has passed! Plant only what we'll eat. Except for Luffa, I want to give that a go.


My cousin has been planting that for a few years.  Blossom end rot got him every time until this year.  He got a dozen nice 4" to 6" sponges.  Good luck!
 
dryknife
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fewer tomato plants spaced farther apart.
I say this every year.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The white zone is for immediate loading and unloading of passengers only. There is no stopping in a red zone.
 
