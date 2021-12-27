 Skip to content
Industrial chemicals, famous landmarks, Mexican food, and Florida Man are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, December 12-18 Useless Features Edition
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1218
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So while writing up this week's Quiz, I came across this story we ran last week:

https://www.fark.com/comments/1198580​1

Take a look at this thingy:

s.yimg.comView Full Size


Pretty sweet looking Dremel, eh? Cordless, with a brushless motor and extended battery life, and according to the manufacturer, about 20% more powerful than its previous top-of-the-line corded model.

So why the #@!$% did someone think it would be a good idea to include Bluetooth? I mean, the only possible data I might need from a Dremel is the battery life, which is visible on the tool itself, or if the rotational speed is somehow not where it needs to be - which one should be able to tell by feel. I can't imagine who this is marketed to - maybe people who are too lazy to move their hands to look at the battery life indicator on the tool? Are people trying to fill up bands like on their health apps about how many tiny things they sanded, or how many little holes they drilled? Or is Dremel getting into data collection so that they can see just what I'm doing with my rotary tool? The whole idea is just silly and useless and the consumer is paying for the technology while the company is making all the profit on data collection.

Of a Dremel.

I foresee some day when some guy is on trial for murder when the prosecution serves up the records of the defendant's Dremel from the Bluetooth app showing it was in use at the time the body was trepanned. Or some guy proving to his wife that he really was in the shop working on inscribing her jewelry box and not out at the bar drinking.  Or, more likely, the few people who bother installing the app delete it rather quickly.

This just seems to me to be about as useful as an infrared remote control for a car stereo.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and what useless features you've run across recently.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
lowres.cartooncollections.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
howtogeek.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
