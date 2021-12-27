 Skip to content
(Twitter) And now: A Twitter thread dominated by days when only one thing dominated the Twitter threads on some guy's dominant Twitter feed in 2021.
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There's a Blue Oyster Cult song Subby might like.

https://youtu.be/kpKJUa6IoBs
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And that's how democracy died.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ugh the year was even worse than I remember it.
 
liltingbanshee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I still want to know what happened with the shrimp tails in the Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stopped reading at: "A Twitter thread."
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I enjoyed Mitts Bernie. It's just a happy meme.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That was worse than twitter.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just say "yes" to Throat Goat.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What do you call the derivative of the derivative?
 
baorao
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
December 10, Nancy Reagan:  Throat Goat.

ok. his feed is a legitimate reflection of what Twitter is good for.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

liltingbanshee: I still want to know what happened with the shrimp tails in the Cinnamon Toast Crunch.


He was accused of sexual abuse by random women. If you don't believe me, then you are part of the problem.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: What do you call the derivative of the derivative?


It's known as the Second Derivative.

https://www.mathsisfun.com/calculus/s​e​cond-derivative.html#:~:text=The%20%22​Second%20Derivative%22%20is%20the,find​%20the%20derivative%20of%20that
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: What do you call the derivative of the derivative?


The second derivative?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

liltingbanshee: I still want to know what happened with the shrimp tails in the Cinnamon Toast Crunch.


Fark user imageView Full Size

seriously the best laugh I had all year.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I still chuckle at the cat filter lawyer.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

liltingbanshee: I still want to know what happened with the shrimp tails in the Cinnamon Toast Crunch.


It's been turned into a recipe for potlucks when you want to send the message that you earn decent money but shouldn't be trusted to raise a child.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I made it to March.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Aquapope: That was worse than twitter.


You're dividing by zero
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I usually celebrate a Non-dominational Twitter.
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: What do you call the derivative of the derivative?


I was told there'd be no math?
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

liltingbanshee: I still want to know what happened with the shrimp tails in the Cinnamon Toast Crunch.


Leftover garbage of someone's lunch on the line I bet.
 
