 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jacobin Magazine)   It's time to treat broadband internet as a public utility and not a luxury   (jacobinmag.com) divider line
67
    More: Obvious, Broadband Internet access, Public utility, Broadband, Public, sure good union jobs, Trade union, digital technological infrastructure, union workers  
•       •       •

641 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2021 at 9:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



67 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No freaking shiat.
Except.
You can censor a public utility
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's long past that time.

But if I've learned anything from the past 2 years, people should have the freedom to only have dial up. And the freedom to deny broadband to others
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: No freaking shiat.
Except.
You can censor a public utility


Can you?

/Honest question, since I'm not aware of a public utility that has censoring as a concern
//Probably a dumb question, though
///Still, I would like an answer if possible.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: Can you?


Two words: Phone Sex.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's long past time.

I'm sick of not having broadband because the location I moved to 30 years ago was half a mile from where they decided to stop running cable down the road.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Bootleg: Can you?

Two words: Phone Sex.


You had me at 'What are you wearing?'
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody deserves the right to view free nudie pics.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wooo hooo!  Everyone gets dial-up speeds!

/If they hadn't broken up AT&T, you would still have a rotary phone.
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look, it's this article again.

/not gonna happen
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God no.

Have you seen "public" utilities in the US?
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also: Healthcare, education, housing, nutrition.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

real_headhoncho: Wooo hooo!  Everyone gets dial-up speeds!

/If they hadn't broken up AT&T, you would still have a rotary phone.


Because that's how it works in the developed world. Honest. And they are all crying because they are forced to suffer under socialized medicine, vacation mandates, and inexpensive higher education.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Bootleg: Can you?

Two words: Phone Sex.


A/S/L?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno about this. What does President Manchin and Vice President Sinema have to say on the subject?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Breaking Up Is Hard On You - Bell System Divestiture
Youtube DZt1V8VqlAE
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: Also: Healthcare, education, housing, nutrition.


This. There are so many things on that list and we're apparently not allowed to have any of them in this country.

/which is why the US keeps voting against UN declarations of human rights, like food.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Bootleg: Can you?

Two words: Phone Sex.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: God no.

Have you seen "public" utilities in the US?


Electric co-ops are the reason we have solar farms popping up everywhere.  It grants them independence from the grid cartels.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehellisthis: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: God no.

Have you seen "public" utilities in the US?

Electric co-ops are the reason we have solar farms popping up everywhere.  It grants them independence from the grid cartels.


My local electric co-op already provides internet as well. The waiting list to get the cables laid is months-long.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: Also: Healthcare, education, housing, nutrition.


What country are you from? Right now there's some kid passed out on an Ivy League frat house floor after raping some townie girl. Do you want him to actually have to compete some day?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehellisthis: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: God no.

Have you seen "public" utilities in the US?

Electric co-ops are the reason we have solar farms popping up everywhere.  It grants them independence from the grid cartels.


What we need more of is a higher quantity of localized ERCOTs spread across the nation.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Small wireless internet service providers (WISPs) could have filled in the gap had the feds allocated them a chunk of the C-band and Ka-band spectrum that went off to the big established telcos.  Good luck getting the big guys to agree to anything that helps the public good once their lobbyists are finished.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: thehellisthis: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: God no.

Have you seen "public" utilities in the US?

Electric co-ops are the reason we have solar farms popping up everywhere.  It grants them independence from the grid cartels.

What we need more of is a higher quantity of localized ERCOTs spread across the nation.


You might benefit from a trip to see the world outside of texas and crushing pessimism caused by untreated depression at some point.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehellisthis: Summoner101: thehellisthis: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: God no.

Have you seen "public" utilities in the US?

Electric co-ops are the reason we have solar farms popping up everywhere.  It grants them independence from the grid cartels.

What we need more of is a higher quantity of localized ERCOTs spread across the nation.

You might benefit from a trip to see the world outside of texas and crushing pessimism caused by untreated depression at some point.


If they voluntarily live in Texas they deserve it.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Bootleg: Can you?

Two words: Phone Sex.


So we're back to having sex with our phones again?
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: wage0048: Also: Healthcare, education, housing, nutrition.

What country are you from? Right now there's some kid passed out on an Ivy League frat house floor after raping some townie girl. Do you want him to actually have to compete some day?


No, actually I want him to be convicted in a court of law and following his conviction, be castrated and left to bleed to death on the frat-house lawn as a warning to others.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: vudukungfu: No freaking shiat.
Except.
You can censor a public utility

Can you?

/Honest question, since I'm not aware of a public utility that has censoring as a concern
//Probably a dumb question, though
///Still, I would like an answer if possible.


The public TV and radio can get censored, or get in trouble when they don't self-censor.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehellisthis: Summoner101: thehellisthis: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: God no.

Have you seen "public" utilities in the US?

Electric co-ops are the reason we have solar farms popping up everywhere.  It grants them independence from the grid cartels.

What we need more of is a higher quantity of localized ERCOTs spread across the nation.

You might benefit from a trip to see the world outside of texas and crushing pessimism caused by untreated depression at some point.


I think I know what your fetish is, and I'm told I'm not supposed to kink shame on Fark.

/spoiler
//it's pulling things out of your ass
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: vudukungfu: No freaking shiat.
Except.
You can censor a public utility

Can you?

/Honest question, since I'm not aware of a public utility that has censoring as a concern
//Probably a dumb question, though
///Still, I would like an answer if possible.


The 1st Amendment would prevent the government from censoring. That is why they didn't take broadcast standards to cable and relaxed them so much for broadcast. Broadcasters have never challenged it in court, but I have the feeling in the case of the internet the courts would fall on the side of no censorship, like with books and movies and how the internet is now.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Running high speed data cables to rural residences would have been a more sensible proposal in 2000. Today, 5G networks and affordable satellite data coverage are expanding rapidly, and often make more sense than running lines to sparsely populated areas.
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

real_headhoncho: Wooo hooo!  Everyone gets dial-up speeds!

/If they hadn't broken up AT&T, you would still have a rotary phone.


You do know all of the regional telcos that came from the breakup have since merged back into about 2 heavyweights, right? Internet infrastructure is mostly bubble gum and duct tape at least from what I hear from people that work on that kind of thing.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fast Internet is good but reading this it's a really blatant union screed.
 
Poegressive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In today's world, internet access is a basic human right.  The technology exists to make it free for everyone, but the telecoms still have too much power in politics for that to ever happen.  Garland's DOJ clearly doesn't have the will to do what needs to be done: completely dismantle the telecom corporations so a government entity can take over with a law barring private companies providing that service, like the USPS and postal mail.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
FTA: The solution: treat internet infrastructure as a public utility, funded by the public and built by union workers.

I am a proud, and fairly decently compensated union worker, and this line makes me worried.

I am absolutely pro-union, but I can tell you right now that not all unions are the same, and that sometimes the interests of the unions themselves are at odds with their members and the greater good.

Unions who offer healthcare coverage are absolutely anti-universal healthcare because of the profits they'd lose if members had a more affordable plan from the government with superior benefits.

I've seen the IBEW try and sabotage green energy and lower electricity costs presented by rooftop solar panels because they wanted to instead build unnecessary high voltage transmission lines across the state so that they could get a cut of the unneeded expenditures.

Union labor is good, but it should be there when needed, not solely for profiteering.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
No, that time was at least 10 years ago, but whatever
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

buzzcut73: real_headhoncho: Wooo hooo!  Everyone gets dial-up speeds!

/If they hadn't broken up AT&T, you would still have a rotary phone.

You do know all of the regional telcos that came from the breakup have since merged back into about 2 heavyweights, right? Internet infrastructure is mostly bubble gum and duct tape at least from what I hear from people that work on that kind of thing.


But during that time the competition caused a massive investment of infrastructure, innovation and technology.  Not at much as other counties, When you are a monopoly, you don't do squat but rake in the money.
 
austerity101
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: FTA: The solution: treat internet infrastructure as a public utility, funded by the public and built by union workers.

I am a proud, and fairly decently compensated union worker, and this line makes me worried.

I am absolutely pro-union, but I can tell you right now that not all unions are the same, and that sometimes the interests of the unions themselves are at odds with their members and the greater good.

Unions who offer healthcare coverage are absolutely anti-universal healthcare because of the profits they'd lose if members had a more affordable plan from the government with superior benefits.

I've seen the IBEW try and sabotage green energy and lower electricity costs presented by rooftop solar panels because they wanted to instead build unnecessary high voltage transmission lines across the state so that they could get a cut of the unneeded expenditures.

Union labor is good, but it should be there when needed, not solely for profiteering.


At the same time, there will never be an industry where workers are treated better by not having a union.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Are rich people currently raking in a metric fark-ton of cash? Yes.
Are they willing to give it up in the name of equality and equal access? No.
Will politicians who receive a nice slice of that pie even try to fix it? LOL, no.

Our government is irrevocably broken. The only people that can fix it are the same people that broke it. It is no longer a government for the people. It is a government for corporations. And those rich pricks will never, ever, let that go.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well that's crazy talk.
Next you'll be saying healthcare should be a right, not a privilege.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

T Baggins: Running high speed data cables to rural residences would have been a more sensible proposal in 2000. Today, 5G networks and affordable satellite data coverage are expanding rapidly, and often make more sense than running lines to sparsely populated areas.


Satellite sucks ass.  Dog around a bit and you'll see Lord Musk's Starlink is a festering crock.  I can't say much about 5g, but I do live rural and fiber would be better.  I'm currently on wireless broadband and its Achilles heal is electrical storms.  That's a big deal when I get knocked offline during working hours.
 
jtown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: Small wireless internet service providers (WISPs) could have filled in the gap had the feds allocated them a chunk of the C-band and Ka-band spectrum that went off to the big established telcos.  Good luck getting the big guys to agree to anything that helps the public good once their lobbyists are finished.


I have some relatives who live in Fixed Wireless country.  It's...not good.  A cousin gets his 5mbps bounced off a corn silo.  Dad got his 8mbps from an antenna strapped to a tree.  Now one of my cousin's kids is living in that house, I assume waiting for Starlink.
 
Nullav
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's been that time for a long-ass time at this point. Look what happened last time when we got anywhere near that happening, though. That's not happening until a lot of other stuff is unfarked.
 
mjg
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: No freaking shiat.
Except.
You can censor a public utility



So, like putting fluoride in my pR0n?
 
Mock26
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Bootleg: Can you?

Two words: Phone Sex.


The law never went into effect because the Supreme Court ruled a ban was Unconstitutional.
 
alex10294
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yay union plus government ad.  Time to combine the crap service from comcast with the crap service from the DMV with the ossification of the water utilities.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: T Baggins: Running high speed data cables to rural residences would have been a more sensible proposal in 2000. Today, 5G networks and affordable satellite data coverage are expanding rapidly, and often make more sense than running lines to sparsely populated areas.

Satellite sucks ass.  Dog around a bit and you'll see Lord Musk's Starlink is a festering crock.  I can't say much about 5g, but I do live rural and fiber would be better.  I'm currently on wireless broadband and its Achilles heal is electrical storms.  That's a big deal when I get knocked offline during working hours.


Been using Starlink for 9 months now. Just wondering when the festering crock part is supposed to start, since it's been pretty solid.
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Satellite sucks ass.  Dog around a bit and you'll see Lord Musk's Starlink is a festering crock.  I can't say much about 5g, but I do live rural and fiber would be better.  I'm currently on wireless broadband and its Achilles heal is electrical storms.  That's a big deal when I get knocked offline during working hours.


Part of why it sucks ass is simple physics. We're on satellite (Wake Island) and the latency is pretty bad. Just to get to the outside world, we're bouncing off of a satellite that's in geosyncronous orbit to a ground station in, say, Hawaii. So a 2400 mile trip by fiber is a 44600 mile trip by satellite. Even at the speed of light, that's a huge difference in travel time thus the lag is horrible.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

T Baggins: Running high speed data cables to rural residences would have been a more sensible proposal in 2000. Today, 5G networks and affordable satellite data coverage are expanding rapidly, and often make more sense than running lines to sparsely populated areas.


I can get 5G unlimited data from my cellphone at 300mbps for £20 a month.
My broadband went down a couple of months ago and the had to dig up the road to lay a new cable so for a couple of weeks I used my phone.
I'm seriously considering cancelling my landline/broadband service entirely. My SkyQ box needing connection is probably the only thing stopping me, but my cellphone network are offering me a second SIM with the same data for £10 a month so I could hook up a cheap cellphone and just leave it plugged in 24/7.

But 5G coverage is still patchy, but for rural areas a few miles out of town probably a lot easier to put up a tower than lay fibre to a few hundred houses.

/Of course here we have a choice of broadband providers and cellphone networks, so we have actual competition.
//Then there's Starlink, Oneweb and (eventually) Kuiper so there will be satellite options for those miles away from civilisation.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh look , another way for congress critters to get a bunch more  lobbyist  money ..
 
austerity101
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

austerity101: Claude Ballse: FTA: The solution: treat internet infrastructure as a public utility, funded by the public and built by union workers.

I am a proud, and fairly decently compensated union worker, and this line makes me worried.

I am absolutely pro-union, but I can tell you right now that not all unions are the same, and that sometimes the interests of the unions themselves are at odds with their members and the greater good.

Unions who offer healthcare coverage are absolutely anti-universal healthcare because of the profits they'd lose if members had a more affordable plan from the government with superior benefits.

I've seen the IBEW try and sabotage green energy and lower electricity costs presented by rooftop solar panels because they wanted to instead build unnecessary high voltage transmission lines across the state so that they could get a cut of the unneeded expenditures.

Union labor is good, but it should be there when needed, not solely for profiteering.

At the same time, there will never be an industry where workers are treated better by not having a union.


If someone wants to prove me wrong, by all means do. Show me an industry whose workes' lives were worsened by being in a union.
 
Displayed 50 of 67 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.