 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   CDC says f*ck it, cuts Covid-19 quarantine time from 10 to 5 days after positive test   (cnn.com) divider line
54
    More: News, Vaccination, Booster dose, Vaccine, Infectious disease, recommended times, best practice, Immune system, Disease Control  
•       •       •

370 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2021 at 8:41 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is the plague that never ends.
Yes, it goes on and on, my friends.
Some people started spreading it not knowing what it was,
and they'll continue dying now forever just because...
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
NOW BACK TO WORK, PROLES!!
 
Pinner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The people that cheated and did 6 or 7 days are the same types that will do 3 days instead of 5.
So, quarantine schmarantine. There's no point.
Just let it rip.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We've had a few people at work (ie, in the office) test positive and the announcements from Management was: crickets. We just had one announced this morning after they tested positive after being in the office and at the Christmas party. No one would have found out if the boss hadn't been wearing double masks because I guess covid hangs out in an office over a 3 day weekend. We asked a few questions, sounded an alarm and suddenly our 'covid guy' was sending emails.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They're just hoping to bet money on the Super Bowl.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This seems unwise...
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tomorrow is my day 7. IM FREEEEEEEEEE! NOW I CAN HANG OUT IN SOCIETY THAT.........DOESNT GIVE A SHIAT ABOUT THE VIRUS...... :(

Oh well. I can at least grocery shop now.

Work said not to come back until Jan 2. Since most corporate overlords are on vacation for the holidays, I might have lucked out with the timing.

/probably not
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AsparagusFTW: Tomorrow is my day 7. IM FREEEEEEEEEE! NOW I CAN HANG OUT IN SOCIETY THAT.........DOESNT GIVE A shiat ABOUT THE VIRUS...... :(

Oh well. I can at least grocery shop now.

Work said not to come back until Jan 2. Since most corporate overlords are on vacation for the holidays, I might have lucked out with the timing.

/probably not


Glad you're ok.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just in time for second Covid.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

roddikinsathome: Glad you're ok.


Thanks.

I got lucky, it was extremely in my personal case. Vaxxed and boosted im sure helped.

/Take it seriously yall
//My case is not indicative of others
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you're vaccinated and asymptomatic, but fark details.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And a condom with a hole in it is better than no condom.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the decision is based on research, cool. 

Keep in mind, though, that the new quarantine guidelines are for the people who have been vaccinated. Vaccinated people aren't the ones bailing on recommended quarantine guidelines anyway.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pinner: The people that cheated and did 6 or 7 days are the same types that will do 3 days instead of 5.
So, quarantine schmarantine. There's no point.
Just let it rip.


This. Cat's been out of the bag for 18 months. Time to accept fate and let her do her thing.
 
Peach_Fuz [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dumb. Very dumb. And I am less liberal than the average Farker.
 
Lexx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
For farking fark sake.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cretinbob: If you're vaccinated and asymptomatic, but fark details.


Never let facts get in the way of hysteria, virtue signaling, and outrage against "The Man."

Never forget, (insert random Rage Against the Machine lyric here).
 
doomjesse
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: NOW BACK TO WORK, PROLES!!


But you see... we proles will have the last laugh by having our last gasp... because when they run out of us, who will do their manual labor?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
JFC...JUST LOOK UP! This thing is real. It is imminent. And it is GOING TO KILL US ALL IF WE DON'T DO ANYTHING ABOUT IT.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after. Therefore, people who test positive should isolate for 5 days and, if asymptomatic at that time, they may leave isolation if they can continue to mask for 5 days to minimize the risk of infecting others.

You can't lean on science and then balk when science shifts based on data.

/Omicron moves quick
//Shorter incubation cycle as well
 
deadsanta
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Went and saw spiderman at a theater in NH, fully vaxxed and masked... Easily 2/3 of the theater unmasked, I'm guessing at least 1/3 unvaxxed.  Idiots gave up from the beginning.
 
austerity101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: NOW BACK TO WORK, PROLES!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Peach_Fuz: Dumb. Very dumb. And I am less liberal than the average Farker.


So you're a Nazi?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: NOW BACK TO WORK, PROLES!!


Pretty much.

Let's keep the plague rolling, people. We can't expect people to collect unemployment or short-term disability. That's free money we dont want to pay out!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Just in time for second Covid.


What about tea, brunch and elevensies? He knows about them, right?
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If people followed the instructions like wearing a mask for the next five days those instructions wouldn't be needed right now.

/so technically correct isn't the best kind of correct
 
Peach_Fuz [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

austerity101: Peach_Fuz: Dumb. Very dumb. And I am less liberal than the average Farker.

So you're a Nazi?


According to Fark? Yes.

/definitely not
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Seems like they are just winging it now.
 
Alebak
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Because they personally do not see the thousands dead daily or the healthcare workers saying "fark this I'll just be a stripper instead" or the families saying goodbye through FaceTime or the survivors with long term problems that won't be able to rejoin the work force entirely it's not real.

Same with wealth inequality.

Same with climate change.

So instead we're forced to putter along and wonder why things are getting worse.

If you can hunker down for the winter, maybe you should do that. I wish I could.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mantour: [Fark user image 400x323]


In the US, f*ck it was always bound to be approach we ended up taking.  Remember back when when we were wiping down groceries with sanitizing cloths and stores had arrows on the floors to supposedly minimize unnecessary path-crossing?  That said, there is still a little more effort left to give up, but I'm confident we'll get there after another winter spike or two.
 
genner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm sure people will trust the science and not argue with this.
 
skyotter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: JFC...JUST LOOK UP! This thing is real. It is imminent. And it is GOING TO KILL US ALL IF WE DON'T DO ANYTHING ABOUT IT.


I want to pet the brontoroc.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

austerity101: Peach_Fuz: Dumb. Very dumb. And I am less liberal than the average Farker.

So you're a Nazi?


I see the "Shiat For Brains Express" has arrived at the station.
 
pogopogo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We will never get rid of COVID until there is a vaccine that prevents transmission. We live in a world with rapid international travel where an immunocompromised person anywhere in the world can spread a mutated virus they don't even know they have to nearly every continent in a matter of a few days.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just remember, $2000 ... I mean, $1400 was supposed to tide you over for the ENTIRETY of 2021 ...

Yeah, that $116/month won't even buy me enough N95s to last a week not to mention every other god damned thing this nation decided to stop caring about.

Sigh. We farked. There is nobody at the helm and we're steaming straight for that figurative iceberg. I never thought the federal government could do worse than the Cleveland Browns, but god damn, this is the most Cleveland Browniest of all Cleveland Browns moves.

0-16 baby! Perfect record!
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

genner: I'm sure people will trust the science and not argue with this.


a lot of "trust the science" types will have a complete freak out.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Seems like they are just winging it now.


Now?
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm ready for the unvaccinated to just die off. We've had a while to prep for it. The vaccines are readily available. Unvaccinated have made their choice.

My genius sister told me Christmas day that a scientist she listened to said that a portion of the population has to remain unvaccinated to build herd immunity. Of course, those with the lesser immunity will probably die, but I'm certain that if you asked an unvaccinated person it is OTHER people who have the weak immune system, not themselves.

So go ahead, unvaccinated. Die. We are good now.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: We've had a few people at work (ie, in the office) test positive and the announcements from Management was: crickets. We just had one announced this morning after they tested positive after being in the office and at the Christmas party. No one would have found out if the boss hadn't been wearing double masks because I guess covid hangs out in an office over a 3 day weekend. We asked a few questions, sounded an alarm and suddenly our 'covid guy' was sending emails.


Funny, one of our guys came through spraying Lysol after a positive test - of someone who hadn't been to work in about a week.
 
wxboy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cretinbob: If you're vaccinated and asymptomatic, but fark details.


That's incorrect. For positive tests, it's isolate for 5 days, then, if symptoms are gone or seem to be waning and there's no fever, it's 5 more days of strict mask-wearing while you go about your business. This applies to everyone, vaccinated or not.

The difference comes in if you're quarantining following exposure but before a positive test.

https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/20​2​1/s1227-isolation-quarantine-guidance.​html
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Just in time for second Covid.


About that.....while having Delta doesn't do much for preventing omicron, having Omicron helps prevent Delta.

Omicron infection enhances neutralizing immunity against Delta - suggesting that Omicron will help push Delta out, as it should decrease likelihood that someone infected with Omicron will get re-infected with Delta. New preprint from Sigal Lab.

https://twitter.com/ScottGottliebMD/s​t​atus/1475597821848039427
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

pogopogo: We will never get rid of COVID until there is a vaccine that prevents transmission. We live in a world with rapid international travel where an immunocompromised person anywhere in the world can spread a mutated virus they don't even know they have to nearly every continent in a matter of a few days.


We are never getting rid of it period.  We will just hit a point where, due to mutations and acquired herd immunity, less than one in a million cases are fatal and we move on.  The question is how many do we lose between now and then because they are too stupid to vaccinate, because I can't see this being less than a 15 year process.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: OdradekRex: Just in time for second Covid.

About that.....while having Delta doesn't do much for preventing omicron, having Omicron helps prevent Delta.

Omicron infection enhances neutralizing immunity against Delta - suggesting that Omicron will help push Delta out, as it should decrease likelihood that someone infected with Omicron will get re-infected with Delta. New preprint from Sigal Lab.

https://twitter.com/ScottGottliebMD/st​atus/1475597821848039427


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: pogopogo: We will never get rid of COVID until there is a vaccine that prevents transmission. We live in a world with rapid international travel where an immunocompromised person anywhere in the world can spread a mutated virus they don't even know they have to nearly every continent in a matter of a few days.

We are never getting rid of it period.  We will just hit a point where, due to mutations and acquired herd immunity, less than one in a million cases are fatal and we move on.  The question is how many do we lose between now and then because they are too stupid to vaccinate, because I can't see this being less than a 15 year process.


Why do people always assume that this disease will just eventually go away due to natural immunity or other means?

Plenty of diseases have persisted for thousands of years, this one could too
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't think this is what finally kills us, but it may damn well be what kills the spirit of the people who try so hard to do the right thing and explain it to people. New technocracy/democracy thing soon, as soon as I find a boat, a proper island, and have a basic plan. I thought the zombies would eat flesh, turns out they just devour stupidity and conspiracies.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: genner: I'm sure people will trust the science and not argue with this.

a lot of "trust the science" types will have a complete freak out.


Because you need to take multiple types of science into account.  There's the virologists and folks who study aerosols... and there's also the sociologists who study things like how people are going to report on this and leave out important parts on it.

It's like when the CDC basically said 'hey, we don't need masks any more if you're vaccinated', but the non vaccinated people had never been wearing masks, and still have a big in their ass that Dr. Fauci gave a strained press conference where they said they weren't advising the public to wear masks (not that masks didn't work, like was claimed, but trying to keep there from being a run on masks when medical professionals couldn't get them) and suddenly we couldn't tell who was taking precautions against virus spread, and who we needed to stay the hell away from.

/has three co-morbidities
//and will try my best to stay away from people as much as possible
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: I'm ready for the unvaccinated to just die off. We've had a while to prep for it. The vaccines are readily available. Unvaccinated have made their choice.

My genius sister told me Christmas day that a scientist she listened to said that a portion of the population has to remain unvaccinated to build herd immunity. Of course, those with the lesser immunity will probably die, but I'm certain that if you asked an unvaccinated person it is OTHER people who have the weak immune system, not themselves.

So go ahead, unvaccinated. Die. We are good now.


i still know someone with a weak immune system that can't get completely vaccinated. she had to be hospitalized after her first dose after having a severe allergic reaction.

I hope the Pfizer anti-covid pills roll out fast, for her sake.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Alebak: Because they personally do not see the thousands dead daily or the healthcare workers saying "fark this I'll just be a stripper instead" or the families saying goodbye through FaceTime or the survivors with long term problems that won't be able to rejoin the work force entirely it's not real.

Same with wealth inequality.

Same with climate change.

So instead we're forced to putter along and wonder why things are getting worse.

If you can hunker down for the winter, maybe you should do that. I wish I could.


Oh I get that but I'm fully vaccinated and boosted so that stuff isn't going to happen to me. No reason I should change my lifestyle for the people too stupid to get vaccinated
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.