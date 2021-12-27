 Skip to content
(CBS Minnesota)   Sometimes a felony is just a felon who shoots himself in the foot   (minnesota.cbslocal.com) divider line
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Possessing a firearm" doesn't even mean you have to own it.  You can be passing it from one person to another and get busted for it.  Your fingerprints on it and the bullet wound from that gun are probably enough to convict somebody of it.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So, you had a gun you weren't supposed to have, and instead of keeping it under wraps you announced to the world that you had it. Boy, you really shot... yourself... in the...

You know what, screw you for taking that away from me.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I bet it was an automatic. An automatic transmission. It's hard to drive yourself the hospital in a manual I would think.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
According to police, the man suffered a minor injury and was released from the hospital.

So fixing Minor injury > Going to prison
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If only there was some sort of apt metaphor for similar events
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Dumb: shooting yourself while prohibited from firearm possession. Dumber: not ditching the gun on the way to the hospital. Dumbest: telling the cops what happened.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: "Possessing a firearm" doesn't even mean you have to own it.  You can be passing it from one person to another and get busted for it.  Your fingerprints on it and the bullet wound from that gun are probably enough to convict somebody of it.


I saw a felon on youtube who said he won't go in a house or ride in a car if he knows there's a gun in it

Good
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Questions
1. Do cops always have to get involved for gun related injuries even if you checked yourself in to the hospital?
2. Can you just say someone shot me and move on with your day?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Do cops always have to get involved for gun related injuries even if you checked yourself in to the hospital?


Absolutely. It's SOP that any/every GSW that shows up to a hospital is immediately reported to police, and they are there pronto to investigate.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well he didn't shoot himself in the feloknee...
 
jjorsett
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Questions
1. Do cops always have to get involved for gun related injuries even if you checked yourself in to the hospital?
2. Can you just say someone shot me and move on with your day?


Personally, I'd be invoking my right to remain silent, but that's just me.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Questions
1. Do cops always have to get involved for gun related injuries even if you checked yourself in to the hospital?
2. Can you just say someone shot me and move on with your day?


Doctors know a bullet wound when they see one, and they're required to report it.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What are the odds that numbnutz is a devout (and stridently vocal) anti-vaxer?...
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How do you do, fellow knees?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Nothing good ever happens after 2am
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Prolly a dambed Draft Dodger!!!
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

