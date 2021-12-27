 Skip to content
(WRIC Richmond)   A second time capsule has hit the Robert E. Lee pedestal   (wric.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Robert E. Lee, Abraham Lincoln, time capsule, former Robert E. Lee monument, Virginia, photo of a Black ballerina, Robert E. Lee statue, previous effort  
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"A "Richmond Magazine" article from 2017 tells the story of the time capsule and the items that are thought to be inside, including an irreplaceable artifact related to President Abraham Lincoln, according to the article.  "

The Lincoln artifact is an invitation to meet the cast of play when the show is done.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I buried I time capsule in the cemetery at Marietta House Museum in Glendale, Maryland in 2001.

I put two bottles of wine in it.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

skinink: The Lincoln artifact is an invitation to meet the cast of play when the show is done.


Silly.  It was a movie.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hopefully it'll have a pristine final Confederate flag, you know, the all white one.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Hopefully it'll have a pristine final Confederate flag, you know, the all white one.


I wonder what the flag Afghanistan time capsule will have .
 
Flincher
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: I buried I time capsule in the cemetery at Marietta House Museum in Glendale, Maryland in 2001.

I put two bottles of wine in it.


If they taste anything like the 15 year old 2006 Yellowtail Cabernet I had the extreme misfortune of opening on Xmas....vomit then pour down the drain.


Tasted like a rotten Port.
 
Flincher
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: UncleDirtNap: Hopefully it'll have a pristine final Confederate flag, you know, the all white one.

I wonder what the flag Afghanistan time capsule will have .


"Taliban still here bruh! Lol!"
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Flincher: Creepy Lurker Guy: I buried I time capsule in the cemetery at Marietta House Museum in Glendale, Maryland in 2001.

I put two bottles of wine in it.

If they taste anything like the 15 year old 2006 Yellowtail Cabernet I had the extreme misfortune of opening on Xmas....vomit then pour down the drain.


Tasted like a rotten Port.


My intention is not that anyone will drink them, but to analyse them.

You know, stick them in their anus.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: I buried I time capsule in the cemetery at Marietta House Museum in Glendale, Maryland in 2001.

I put two bottles of wine in it.


Well, that was a waste.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's Joanna Southcott's Box, mark my words...
 
Flincher
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Flincher: Creepy Lurker Guy: I buried I time capsule in the cemetery at Marietta House Museum in Glendale, Maryland in 2001.

I put two bottles of wine in it.

If they taste anything like the 15 year old 2006 Yellowtail Cabernet I had the extreme misfortune of opening on Xmas....vomit then pour down the drain.


Tasted like a rotten Port.

My intention is not that anyone will drink them, but to analyse them.

You know, stick them in their anus.


The only wine Robert E. Lee fans would boof up their flat asses would be room temp Natty light.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: UncleDirtNap: Hopefully it'll have a pristine final Confederate flag, you know, the all white one.

I wonder what the flag Afghanistan time capsule will have .


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wonder what the 'irreplaceable artifact related to Lincoln' might be? Anyone know? Have any clue?

Given the venomous nature of culture in the allegedly former Slave Power and given it was buried beneath a statue of the arch-traitor Lee ... I'm thinking it isn't something pretty.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

My Klezmer Metal Cover Band: I wonder what the 'irreplaceable artifact related to Lincoln' might be? Anyone know? Have any clue?

Given the venomous nature of culture in the allegedly former Slave Power and given it was buried beneath a statue of the arch-traitor Lee ... I'm thinking it isn't something pretty.


Lincoln's post-mortem middle finger?...
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They sure are dragging this out.

They should have never publicized the first find.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

My Klezmer Metal Cover Band: I wonder what the 'irreplaceable artifact related to Lincoln' might be? Anyone know? Have any clue?


An authentic original Abraham Lincoln poo, given as a special gift for the former Confederates.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Anything's a dildo if you're brave enough."

-A. Lincoln
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A secret plan to infiltrate and corrupt the Republican Party and reframe the Civil War as being about state's rights?
 
goodncold
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: UncleDirtNap: Hopefully it'll have a pristine final Confederate flag, you know, the all white one.

I wonder what the flag Afghanistan time capsule will have .


ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
brilett
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Surprised that they could fit him in such a small box. Did Dr Krieger help?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Geraldo Rivera, please pick up the white courtesy phone...."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Singing frog?
 
Randrew
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Another Government Employee: They sure are dragging this out.

They should have never publicized the first find.


They're gonna check for things like Klzemer said upthread.  Then figure out how they can lie about it and, uh... whitewash it.
 
