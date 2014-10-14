 Skip to content
Russia's killer window strikes again
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is it with Russian architecture and their break-away window frames? You'd think the people living there would learn not to lean on them so much.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and into a cup of polonium tea...
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he doesn't bounce then it is an accident, but if he bounces then it is murder.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: What is it with Russian architecture and their break-away window frames? You'd think the people living there would learn not to lean on them so much.


Russians really go the distance for a good visual gag. Usually at least 4-5 stories.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maybe the Ukrainians just need to build a border of windows between themselves and the soviets.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Remember, this is the regime Republicans want for America.
 
austerity101
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ultranationalist? No big loss.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In Russia, widow closes you.
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Come on subby.  It's one of the few opportunities to use the word defenstrated. Gravity is a harsh mistress.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: In Russia, widow closes you.


*window
 
evilsofa
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"The absence of any competitors at age 50 is a wonderful bonus," Prosvirnin writes, describing Putin's arrival to the Kremlin in 1999, "but it starts to look a little different, when you're 62." (source)

Seeing Putin turn on this ultra-nationalist shouldn't surprise anyone who has seen Trump turn on everybody he knows for anything or nothing.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Will there be a song?
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Come on subby.  It's one of the few opportunities to use the word defenstrated. Gravity is a harsh mistress.


Defenestrate and funambulist are two of my favorite words.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

evilsofa: "The absence of any competitors at age 50 is a wonderful bonus," Prosvirnin writes, describing Putin's arrival to the Kremlin in 1999, "but it starts to look a little different, when you're 62." (source)

Seeing Putin turn on this ultra-nationalist shouldn't surprise anyone who has seen Trump turn on everybody he knows for anything or nothing.


It could be Ukrainian spies, or, Putin wants it to look like Ukrainian spies.

Anyhow, it appears as if he jumped twice.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 320x320]

Will there be a song?


Tom Petty - Free Fallin'
Youtube 1lWJXDG2i0A
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A nation of defenestration.
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: Daedalus27: Come on subby.  It's one of the few opportunities to use the word defenstrated. Gravity is a harsh mistress.

Defenestrate and funambulist are two of my favorite words.


For overly complicated terminology it is hard to beat Antidisestablishmentarianism
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Jokes aside, if you know someone might try to chuck you out of a window, can you just stay away from windows and/or install storm shutters?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

spiritplumber: Jokes aside, if you know someone might try to chuck you out of a window, can you just stay away from windows and/or install storm shutters?


Or move to an apartment on the 1st floor.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: FarkingReading: Daedalus27: Come on subby.  It's one of the few opportunities to use the word defenstrated. Gravity is a harsh mistress.

Defenestrate and funambulist are two of my favorite words.

For overly complicated terminology it is hard to beat Antidisestablishmentarianism


Ahem!

Antidisestablishmentarianismist...
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: FarkingReading: Daedalus27: Come on subby.  It's one of the few opportunities to use the word defenstrated. Gravity is a harsh mistress.

Defenestrate and funambulist are two of my favorite words.

For overly complicated terminology it is hard to beat Antidisestablishmentarianism


Good one!

And yet it can be beat!

The longest words in the dictionary are:

antidisestablishmentarianism - opposition to the disestablishment of the Church of England - 28 letters.

floccinaucinihilipilification - the estimation of something as worthless - 29 letters.

pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoc​oniosis - a supposed lung disease - 45 letters.
 
bababa [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He wrote articles about crime and government corruption, and he was a big critic of Putin, saying he was just a manager steering the state for the benefit of the oligarchs. So an ultra-nationalist who criticized Putin for not putting Russia first.
 
discoballer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: TorpedoOrca: What is it with Russian architecture and their break-away window frames? You'd think the people living there would learn not to lean on them so much.

Russians really go the distance for a good visual gag. Usually at least 4-5 stories.


Russians love stories.
 
lefty248
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: spiritplumber: Jokes aside, if you know someone might try to chuck you out of a window, can you just stay away from windows and/or install storm shutters?

Or move to an apartment on the 1st floor.


I can see Boris and Natasha throwing Bullwinkle out the first floor window.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In Russia, when God closes a door, he opens window. And throws you out.
 
Trucker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Why there was a pile of bullets on the ground where he landed, we have no idea."
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

discoballer: StatelyGreekAutomaton: TorpedoOrca: What is it with Russian architecture and their break-away window frames? You'd think the people living there would learn not to lean on them so much.

Russians really go the distance for a good visual gag. Usually at least 4-5 stories.

Russians love stories.


And appreciate a killer ending.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: What is it with Russian architecture and their break-away window frames? You'd think the people living there would learn not to lean on them so much.


He "jumped"
 
srb68
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It wasn't the fall that killed him...it was the sudden stop at the end...

Or he was dead already...
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: Daedalus27: FarkingReading: Daedalus27: Come on subby.  It's one of the few opportunities to use the word defenstrated. Gravity is a harsh mistress.

Defenestrate and funambulist are two of my favorite words.

For overly complicated terminology it is hard to beat Antidisestablishmentarianism

Ahem!

Antidisestablishmentarianismist...


Wouldn't the word be "antidisestablishmentarianist" (same length as -ism)?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

spiritplumber: Jokes aside, if you know someone might try to chuck you out of a window, can you just stay away from windows and/or install storm shutters?


Just lock your door
 
drewsclues
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: LarrySouth: Daedalus27: FarkingReading: Daedalus27: Come on subby.  It's one of the few opportunities to use the word defenstrated. Gravity is a harsh mistress.

Defenestrate and funambulist are two of my favorite words.

For overly complicated terminology it is hard to beat Antidisestablishmentarianism

Ahem!

Antidisestablishmentarianismist...

Wouldn't the word be "antidisestablishmentarianist" (same length as -ism)?


The "i" is silent.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: Remember, this is the regime Republicans want for America.


Huh? Remember when Romney said Russia was a threat and Obama et al just laughed?

Good times.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Daedalus27: FarkingReading: Daedalus27: Come on subby.  It's one of the few opportunities to use the word defenstrated. Gravity is a harsh mistress.

Defenestrate and funambulist are two of my favorite words.

For overly complicated terminology it is hard to beat Antidisestablishmentarianism


C is for Contrafibularity | Blackadder The Third | BBC Comedy Greats
Youtube hOSYiT2iG08
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bababa: He wrote articles about crime and government corruption, and he was a big critic of Putin, saying he was just a manager steering the state for the benefit of the oligarchs. So an ultra-nationalist who criticized Putin for not putting Russia first.


You know Russia is screwed if you're agreeing with the ultra-nationalists.
 
nytmare
‘’ less than a minute ago  

towatchoverme: Remember, this is the regime Republicans want for America.


Trump was really flustered that he wasn't allowed to silence his critics the way they do over there.

Of course over there, the government is just ethically bankrupt whereas Trump is ethically, morally, intellectually, mentally, emotionally, physically, and financially bankrupt. As was his administration to varying degrees.
 
