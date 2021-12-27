 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Moving to Denver? Great Enjoy all the things they have. Oh, don't forget to bring your own water supply   (denvergazette.com)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.
Force a treaty on the land holders for as long as the water flows then dam it up and suck it dry.
Now what?
Give it back?
What would you call that?
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My husband is from there. We were talking about getting a barrel with a rain chain to capture rain for watering the garden.

He asked, "Is that legal?"
"Of course. I can capture rain from my own roof."
"They can't in Colorado."

Water rights are serious there.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Loris: My husband is from there. We were talking about getting a barrel with a rain chain to capture rain for watering the garden.

He asked, "Is that legal?"
"Of course. I can capture rain from my own roof."
"They can't in Colorado."

Water rights are serious there.


Have they legislated dehumidifiers?
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Age-old"?
 
Alebak
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Another situation where they know things are bad, and that it's being made worse by people doing dumb shiat.

The only thing that's going to matter is how long they let it go on before they admit they have a problem and actually use the tools they have to try to fix it.

Everything until then is just dancing around the issue and juggling percentages like they're gonna look behind a rock and find more water.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Us Californians are trying to reduce our water dependency on the Colorado River by sending more and more of our people to Colorado. This is area of contention - will there be enough bong water for everyone?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ComaToast: Us Californians are trying to reduce our water dependency on the Colorado River by sending more and more of our people to Colorado. This is area of contention - will there be enough bong water for everyone?


I hear if you keep reusing the bong water, or drink it...
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
OK, hold on a second... and I missing something here? FTFA:

The doctrine dates back 150 years to when Colorado was a territory rich in gold, silver and land, but not water. It evolved to ensure no one could hoard water and deprive others of its use.


OK, so yeah, so far so good fine. Then it continues:

Any farmer, miner or homesteader could claim water on a stream, divert that water, and put it to use, establishing a place in the priority system of water rights. It was a common person's dream and had a certain fairness to it, ensuring that whoever got in line at the drinking fountain first, as University of Denver law professor Tom Romero puts it, gets to drink first. Everyone else takes their turn later.

Isn't that the OPPOSITE of making sure no one could hoard water? Like literally the rule is first come, first gets to hoard all the water... Find a stream, stake a claim at the head of it, divert all the water for your needs/desires. Make yourself a nice lake or two, do whatever you want. You got there first, you get to divert all the water you want.
 
ZeroPly
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Loris: My husband is from there. We were talking about getting a barrel with a rain chain to capture rain for watering the garden.

He asked, "Is that legal?"
"Of course. I can capture rain from my own roof."
"They can't in Colorado."

Water rights are serious there.


I never understood how that worked. What happens if you dig a pond in your backyard that collects rainwater? Or for that matter, have a small above ground pool that is empty?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ComaToast: Us Californians are trying to reduce our water dependency on the Colorado River by sending more and more of our people to Colorado. This is area of contention - will there be enough bong water for everyone?


Not to fear, the solution is at hand. Nestle is coming out with a line of flavored bong waters.
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Whiskey's for drinking.  Water's for fighting over.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But I want to grow a strain of weed that thrives when watered with Bwando, not stupid toilet water.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: OK, hold on a second... and I missing something here? FTFA:

The doctrine dates back 150 years to when Colorado was a territory rich in gold, silver and land, but not water. It evolved to ensure no one could hoard water and deprive others of its use.


OK, so yeah, so far so good fine. Then it continues:

Any farmer, miner or homesteader could claim water on a stream, divert that water, and put it to use, establishing a place in the priority system of water rights. It was a common person's dream and had a certain fairness to it, ensuring that whoever got in line at the drinking fountain first, as University of Denver law professor Tom Romero puts it, gets to drink first. Everyone else takes their turn later.

Isn't that the OPPOSITE of making sure no one could hoard water? Like literally the rule is first come, first gets to hoard all the water... Find a stream, stake a claim at the head of it, divert all the water for your needs/desires. Make yourself a nice lake or two, do whatever you want. You got there first, you get to divert all the water you want.


There's a beneficial use requirement.

Also, whiskey is for drinking, water is for fighting over.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've always pictured the 'shot-heard-around-the-world' regarding climate change and when things 'get real' so we can't ignore it anymore will be major skirmishes over water. If not here (CO) then definitely somewhere in the southwest. Maybe I read too much cli-fi.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



obscure?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ less than a minute ago  
One more reason to move away from oil: the pipelines can be repurposed to pump desalinated water inland.
 
