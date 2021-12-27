 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Heigh-ho, heigh-ho. It's off for booze I go. It ain't no trick... to get drunk quick, If you shoplift with... an axe and pick. Heigh-ho, heigh-ho, heigh-ho   (abc7.com) divider line
21
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The good news is, the store won't be ticketed for selling alcohol to miners.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She delved too deep and too greedily.
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you visit Reddit you can see this stuff like a week earlier
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline of the year
 
the password is password [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maniacbastard: If you visit Reddit you can see this stuff like a week earlier


Nobody axed you
 
BoneSmuggler
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Goddammit mom, we talked about this!
Oh well, let's see what you got
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Maybe they just have to update their Loss Prevention policies to something more deterring to would be shoplifters.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Auto-mattock jail time.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So she axed if she can pick up some stuff? I didn't RTFA
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The stolen booze:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Did she make her escape in a gondola?
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Maybe they just have to update their Loss Prevention policies to something more deterring to would be shoplifters.
[Fark user image 425x272]


Like that's going to really deter everyone.

You'd have more evangelical shoplifters than a bible store.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

maniacbastard: If you visit Reddit you can see this stuff like a week earlier


CSB
 
genner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

maniacbastard: If you visit Reddit you can see this stuff like a week earlier


But then you have to visit reddit
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Please don't be black. Please don't be black. Please don't be- gawd dammit.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
id swipe right
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The tool she is carrying is a Pulaski--used for fighting fires.
It's like a pick ax and an adze had a bebbe.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Maybe they just have to update their Loss Prevention policies to something more deterring to would be shoplifters.
[Fark user image image 425x272]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Tom Waits - Heigh Ho - Orphans (Bastards)
Youtube 71gI8xMfJO0
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When you absolutely have zero farks left to give and a giant farking axe. Sure why the hell not, it's basically the purge out there right now anyway. Also, shed make a great purge character....
 
