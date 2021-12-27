 Skip to content
 
(NBC New York)   You remember the claims that Covid doesn't really affect children? About that   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
    New York City, New York state COVID hospitalizations, New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was always bullshiat.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😆
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was always psychopath-speak for "I don't care how many children die, I refuse to be inconvenienced."
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There in Gods hands.
 
COVID19
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always affected kids. I've killed 1:400 Americans (so far), and most of them were oldies. That is to say, there are lots of kiddos who have lost a grandparent to COVID... and hell yes, that affects the kids.

Also, I tried to get Trump, but you Americans decided to give him real health care. Fark why?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
184. There are nearly 20 million people in the state.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hilarious "Ivermectin Jr" Commercial
Youtube 6eBTBYj_7o0
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox News did a cost/benefit analysis and determined, "the cost of  closing down schools is so much more severe than keeping them open and a a few kids testing positive for Omicron."
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, I remember. I also remember half wits like the gasbag cheeto saying it was a hoax. I generally try to ignore the raving insane.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Brand COVID was giving some kids Kawasaki Syndrome. That's the one that causes death by inflammation.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Fox News did a cost/benefit analysis and determined, "the cost of  closing down schools is so much more severe than keeping them open and a a few kids testing positive for Omicron."


Schools are, essentially, socialized child care. You cannot get as much productivity if half of your workforce disappears.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most important part of the article:
"Among the 5-to-11-year-olds in the hospitalized group, none had been vaccinated, Bassett said. About a quarter of older kids recently hospitalized had been vaccinated, she said. Both vaccination rates are well below the averages in the New York population overall, which officials again say shows the power of vaccines to prevent severe COVID-related disease in all age groups, including the youngest. "

GG unvaccinated mother farkers, it's getting your kids now.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But most were on Santa's naughty list
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank God someone is finally thinkinmg of the childtren
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a 24 hour misinformation banhmmer for mouthing off about this stuff, so Subby gets my personal Hero tag.

Back to my cold frozen swampy cave under a bridge. Some days you're a billy goat gruff, somedays your'e a troll, I guess
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there are any left, people of the future will marvel at the casual evil being displayed these days.

I've got a couple of friends I follow on social media just for the insight into that kind of mindset. They have advanced to feeling terribly persecuted for not being vaccinated. The phrase "second class citizen" was thrown around quite a bit. Reality is closing in around them. It's fascinating.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since roe v wade is going to be overturned we can afford to let some of this crop of kiddies go. There will be plenty of new ones to not care for soon enough!
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I got a 24 hour misinformation banhmmer for mouthing off about this stuff, so Subby gets my personal Hero tag.

Back to my cold frozen swampy cave under a bridge. Some days you're a billy goat gruff, somedays your'e a troll, I guess


Now you have gone and talked about the Mods.

We will all get nuked fool!
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: There in Gods hands.


Moloch is alive and well and receiving sacrifices
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: 184. There are nearly 20 million people in the state.


Someone should try that as a defense in a school shooting trial. "But you honor, there's so damn many of them. Noones gonna miss a couple hundred."
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep up the panic porn farkers.
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BobCumbers: Keep up the panic porn farkers.


Fark is not your personal erotica site. Find your own.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Fox News did a cost/benefit analysis and determined, "the cost of  closing down schools is so much more severe than keeping them open and a a few kids testing positive for Omicron."


Pretty sure the Koch foundation did the same math. "Oil revenues are down on account of all these damn poors not driving to work and going on vacations just cause they don't wanna kill gramma. Hey, we're already really good at weaponizing bullshiat to keep the profits flowing, let's branch out into anti-vax and anti-lockdown bullshiat."


/can we start tuning up the guillotines yet?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
As I said on the Bird Flu thread. Amazon is delievering a 3M Respirator with HEPA filters and the only reason I'm not wearing a literaly farking gasmask now is that I can't wear my glasses with them.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The younger you are the lower the odds of a serious outcome.  I doubt they ever get to zero.

However, we don't know a lot about any long term developmental issues that could be happening with COVID forming those lovely little microclots in kids.  Maybe the next generation just lost 10 IQ points and the ability to set sports records... which might sound silly but if you tell me you're OK with knocking 10% off your kids' physical and mental abilities you're either a liar or a monster.

The bigger risk though, given the apparent great odds of small children escaping harm, was them acting as a reservoir and vector for transmission to people who are more likely to have a bad outcome.

And none of that really matters anyway, because we certainly have more than enough evidence of how bad COVID is at the population level, and everyone should be doing their farking part to reduce the problem by getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, and limiting sharing stale air with strangers.  But no, instead ya gotta go to church, or the arena, or the theater because 'life must go on', and instead of putting the world on pause for a year, we're dragging it down perpetually.

Awesome.  Every time you meet an anti-vaxxer or anti-masker (but they're likely one and the same anyway), remember they are responsible for the elevated death toll and extending of the pandemic's duration.  Just because they're not strangling them with their bare hands doesn't mean they're not killing people.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dailygrinds: RTOGUY: 184. There are nearly 20 million people in the state.

Someone should try that as a defense in a school shooting trial. "But you honor, there's so damn many of them. Noones gonna miss a couple hundred."


Go right ahead but it's as stupid a defense as it is a comparison.
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So they're up 50% over Christmas? Was the argument that Santa Claus would protect children over Christmas? No? In case this is not a test of literacy and I haven't secretly been dosed with crazy pills:

The argument was never that it has "no" impact on kids, there are always going to be kids who ought to be Darwinized. They have whole freaking hospitals dedicated to sick kids, and kids are just as liable to have underlying conditions as everyone else. The point is that CV kills less kids than the flu, therefore measures that are farking over an entire generation of kids (like taking them out of school for two years) are not justifiable if the same measures are not being taken for the flu.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: There in Gods hands.


mikaloyd: Thank God someone is finally thinkinmg of the childtren



Somewhere there is a tear forming in the corner of an English teacher's eye.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Republicans lied to us again???
I thought for sure they were telling the truth this time.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: 184. There are nearly 20 million people in the state.


Imagine if some toy put 184 kids in the hospital. Every parent would be demanding that it be recalled. Yet these same parents, when faced with COVID, are saying, "Meh, incredibly long odds that my kid will be one of the 184. Not worth getting them a simple vaccine."
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Who the fark was claiming that?  That has never been true, even with the initial less-lethal variant of COVID Trump was willfully ignoring at the beginning in fall of 2019.

The shiat about the disease having really nasty lingering effects, assuming COVID follows the trend of other similar respiratory diseases, is almost certainly going to be even more true of kids with symptomatic cases.  Even vanilla bronchitis you get from inhaling a physical irritant has a pretty sharp distinction between being a temporary thing that goes away once treated if you get it as an adult and potentially a lifetime of requiring further treatment if you get it as a kid, you kinda don't wanna fark with your lungs while they're still growing.
 
ClassicLantern
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Nobody ever claimed COVID doesn't affect children.  Your strawman is weak and you should feel bad.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ClassicLantern: Nobody ever claimed COVID doesn't affect children.  Your strawman is weak and you should feel bad.


Except endless lines of MAGAts.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Keep up the panic porn farkers.


Following doctor's recommendations is not panic.

Panic is:

Attending the family wedding/holiday gathering after testing positive.

Getting dumped on an island during your cruise with no plan on how to get home.

Going on a motorcycle day ride and not telling your riding buddy until lunch that you have covid.

Going on summer vacation and telling your cousin on the way to your car after spending the night that your whole family has covid.

Assaulting doctors that tell you your unvaxxed family member has died in the ICU.

Spitting on nurses that tell you that only vaccinated people can enter the hospital.

Doing a protest workout to make it clear you must be in the gym to do the workout.

Declaring god will protect you, so you obviously need an open carry gun.
 
someonelse
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

stevesporn2000: So they're up 50% over Christmas? Was the argument that Santa Claus would protect children over Christmas? No? In case this is not a test of literacy and I haven't secretly been dosed with crazy pills:

The argument was never that it has "no" impact on kids, there are always going to be kids who ought to be Darwinized. They have whole freaking hospitals dedicated to sick kids, and kids are just as liable to have underlying conditions as everyone else. The point is that CV kills less kids than the flu, therefore measures that are farking over an entire generation of kids (like taking them out of school for two years) are not justifiable if the same measures are not being taken for the flu.


Can you cite data showing Covid kills fewer children than flu does. The only study I've seen (pre Delta and Omicron) showed that while children are at lower risk from Covid than adults are, Covid is hospitalizing more children than the flu does.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Bennie Crabtree: I got a 24 hour misinformation banhmmer for mouthing off about this stuff, so Subby gets my personal Hero tag.

Back to my cold frozen swampy cave under a bridge. Some days you're a billy goat gruff, somedays your'e a troll, I guess

Now you have gone and talked about the Mods.

We will all get nuked fool!


New drop: According to the New York Times, the CDC just halved the quarantine isolation time from 10 days to 5 days. Not because of the data about infection, but because there is a labor shortage. Hmm.

Okay I'm gonna stay out of threads for a few days now, before the Agents Smiths catch up with me. Good luck, allyall.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Original Brand COVID was giving some kids Kawasaki Syndrome. That's the one that causes death by inflammation.


image.smythstoys.comView Full Size

Gives them fever?

/again, I'm the only person who finds it strange that a variant that affects kids pops up after the vaccine is approved for kids?
//the disease is real
///the timing is weird
 
austerity101
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: Who the fark was claiming that?


Tons of people, including here on Fark. I saw lots and lots and lots of "It's OK for kids to go back to school because the disease doesn't harm them" comments and posts over the last year and a half. It was pretty monstrous even then, because schools don't solely contain children, of course. I still contend that schools should not have been open and they still shouldn't be.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: RTOGUY: 184. There are nearly 20 million people in the state.

Imagine if some toy put 184 kids in the hospital. Every parent would be demanding that it be recalled. Yet these same parents, when faced with COVID, are saying, "Meh, incredibly long odds that my kid will be one of the 184. Not worth getting them a simple vaccine."


Those are actually incredibly good odds that nothing will happen. Get your kid vaccinated if you want it will only make the odds even better that your kid will be fine.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

austerity101: . I still contend that schools should not have been open and they still shouldn't be.


This one is tougher.  Once we had a handle on how to reduce the spread and vaccination was available (for the adults), I think breaking the kids up into groups and having them go to school one day a week or something (on the assumption that suddenly multiplying teaching and facilities capacity is not possible) without mixing should have been considered.

Social time is important for primates.

Some kind of wartime-level effort was required to re-order ourselves for a few years, and we mostly just gave that lip service.  "We've tried nothing, we're all out of ideas, let's just go back to normal and ignore the health costs" is a horrible strategy, but one that a huge percentage of the population has dedicated itself to.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

austerity101: Jim_Callahan: Who the fark was claiming that?

Tons of people, including here on Fark. I saw lots and lots and lots of "It's OK for kids to go back to school because the disease doesn't harm them" comments and posts over the last year and a half. It was pretty monstrous even then, because schools don't solely contain children, of course. I still contend that schools should not have been open and they still shouldn't be.


they are still here.

Somehow schools have been closed for two years, open for two years, everyone's kid has been in quarantine for over a week, and some kids missed school because of no bus drivers wanting to work anymore.

Schrodinger's schools everywhere.

At least school shootings are returning to normal?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: 184. There are nearly 20 million people in the state.


Ah, here comes the plague rat to statsplain away the deaths as no big deal.

This shiat right here? This is why from now on conservatives get punched in the face every time they claim to be pro-life.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Richard Hertz: If there are any left, people of the future will marvel at the casual evil being displayed these days.

I've got a couple of friends I follow on social media just for the insight into that kind of mindset. They have advanced to feeling terribly persecuted for not being vaccinated. The phrase "second class citizen" was thrown around quite a bit. Reality is closing in around them. It's fascinating.


Anyone that has sided with the virus is no better than a virus.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: That was always psychopath-speak for "I don't care how many children die, I refuse to be inconvenienced."


And by "I" you mean the economy.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: RTOGUY: 184. There are nearly 20 million people in the state.

Imagine if some toy put 184 kids in the hospital. Every parent would be demanding that it be recalled. Yet these same parents, when faced with COVID, are saying, "Meh, incredibly long odds that my kid will be one of the 184. Not worth getting them a simple vaccine."


They banned lawn darts over two dead kids that lacked situational awareness.  COVID should have parents frothing at the mouth.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: RTOGUY: 184. There are nearly 20 million people in the state.

Ah, here comes the plague rat to statsplain away the deaths as no big deal.


What deaths? This isn't 184 kids dead, it's 184 kids admitted to the hospital. As stated yesterday, you have no way of judging severity, how long the stay was, etc.  109 children are in NYC out of 1.7 million children in the city, or another way of saying it is that 0.006% of children were admitted. Those admitted were not yet vaccinated.

This shiat right here? This is why from now on conservatives get punched in the face every time they claim to be pro-life.

This shiat right here? Is the bullshiat that causes pushback and non-compliance. Take your holier than thou attitude and shove it.

/leftie
//vaxxed and boosted
///calm the fark down clowns
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: RTOGUY: 184. There are nearly 20 million people in the state.

Ah, here comes the plague rat to statsplain away the deaths as no big deal.

This shiat right here? This is why from now on conservatives get punched in the face every time they claim to be pro-life.


If you're so worried what solutions do you have to get the risk of death to zero? You know since nearly zero isn't good enough.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: namegoeshere: RTOGUY: 184. There are nearly 20 million people in the state.

Imagine if some toy put 184 kids in the hospital. Every parent would be demanding that it be recalled. Yet these same parents, when faced with COVID, are saying, "Meh, incredibly long odds that my kid will be one of the 184. Not worth getting them a simple vaccine."

They banned lawn darts over two dead kids that lacked situational awareness.  COVID should have parents frothing at the mouth.


That is exactly the toy I was thinking of. I miss them. Also the Slide of Death.

Kids these days are weak. Which is why they should be vaccinated.

/jk
//everyone should be vaccinated
///
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My coworker refused the vaccine and told her 2 kids they weren't getting it. Kids are 13 and 20. They all got it, and even though the coworker is overweight, smokes, has diabetes, etc, her otherwise healthy 20 yo son is the one who ended up on the vent. I heard today they are taking him off tomorrow and they don't expect he will survive. He isn't a child, of course, Still. We discussed it a lot, she was flabbergasted when I got my kids their shots. (8 and 11) I don't like her much, but I don't wish that shiat on anyone.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: This shiat right here? Is the bullshiat that causes pushback and non-compliance.


Yeah, we tried reasoning with plague rats, but they hate and fear science and education. We tried the carrot. So now they get the stick. You want to be pro-virus? Cool, then you get treated like a virus and eliminated. The plague rats can continue to enjoy losing their "rights" to transact business, travel, rent property, etc.
 
