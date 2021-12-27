 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   The Biblical Prophecies were right, the Apocalypse WILL begin in the land of Canaan   (yahoo.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dear Pandemics:

ONE AT A TIME, PLEASE.

Thank you.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


R.I.P. LAND OF CANAAN
 
Erma Gerdd [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 320x320]

R.I.P. LAND OF CANAAN


"Thanks, y'all."
 
kindms
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Israelis need to be told not to interact with wild birds that look sick and not to go touching bird poop.

How many Americans have moved there ?
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I should be okay, I've saved up brick and wood so if I can build the longest road I'll be set.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Great, we'll get another vaccine that 40% of Americans will also refuse to take.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well guess mother nature is tired and tossing it all at us. I can only imagine the nickname the antivaxxer "Its a hoax" take the horse dewormer faction will give it.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fear porn
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Nothing to worry bout here. Birds aren't real.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Great, we'll get another vaccine that 40% of Americans will also refuse to take.


With that fatality rate, the problem will correct itself fairly quickly.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

groppet: Well guess mother nature is tired and tossing it all at us. I can only imagine the nickname the antivaxxer "Its a hoax" take the horse dewormer faction will give it.


The Jew Virus, of course.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mukster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Dear Pandemics:

ONE AT A TIME, PLEASE.

Thank you.


I politely disagree. Let's just jam in an Armageddon  or two and get it out of the way. Dragging this out one at a time is taking too long.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jaivirtualcard: Nothing to worry bout here. Birds aren't real.

[Fark user image 425x234]


Good thing. That CPU would cook the bird something good.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

