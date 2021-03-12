 Skip to content
(MSN)   Meghan Markle holds her baby in a photo, ergo the British press call it "disturbingly similar" to Diana, who also once held her baby in a photo. You can't make this shiate up. Oh wait. They just did   (msn.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll never get over her. HOW DARE SHE NOT BE WHITE!
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bslim: They'll never get over her. HOW DARE SHE NOT BE WHITE!


Is it really a racial thing? Tabloids are unfair to celebrities and stir up shiat because it sells papers and generates clicks.
 
ongbok
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is that biatch eating crackers again like she owns the place?
 
buster_v
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Did I entirely miss something? If there's two pictures that are "eerily similar," wouldn't you want to actually SHOW both pictures? Is the site not loading right on my phone?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
At least she didn't hold it like Michael Jackson held his baby.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The baby even looks kinda similar to Harry. You can't explain that.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bslim: They'll never get over her. HOW DARE SHE NOT BE WHITE!


I thought that according to European ways of thinking she is white, and it's only americans that believe in the one drop rule. I could definitely be wrong though, I'm definitely no expert in foreign race relations.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Lilibet?
thewrap.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tabletop: Bslim: They'll never get over her. HOW DARE SHE NOT BE WHITE!

I thought that according to European ways of thinking she is white, and it's only americans that believe in the one drop rule. I could definitely be wrong though, I'm definitely no expert in foreign race relations.


This is the unwashed populace of England we're talking about.

They're racist against Poles, for crying out loud.
 
Luse
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why do we care about inbred "royals" who wield no power over harboring pedophiles again? Seriously England...
 
Salmon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ever seen the movie Eraserhead?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Somewhere we have a disturbingly sImilar picture like that of myself and my mother which would've been way back in the very early 60s or late 1950s. I hereby declare copyright and they should pay me.
 
12349876
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: Bslim: They'll never get over her. HOW DARE SHE NOT BE WHITE!

Is it really a racial thing? Tabloids are unfair to celebrities and stir up shiat because it sells papers and generates clicks.


EXCLUSIVE: Harry's girl is (almost) straight outta Compton: Gang-scarred home of her mother revealed - so will he be dropping by for tea?
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti​c​le-3896180/Prince-Harry-s-girlfriend-a​ctress-Meghan-Markles.html

Harry to marry into gangster royalty? New love 'from crime-ridden neighbourhood'
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/late​s​t-news/prince-harry-meghan-markle-gang​ster-17055768

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/​e​llievhall/meghan-markle-kate-middleton​-double-standards-royal
 
Peki
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: Bslim: They'll never get over her. HOW DARE SHE NOT BE WHITE!

Is it really a racial thing? Tabloids are unfair to celebrities and stir up shiat because it sells papers and generates clicks.


Yes. Contrast with the Duchess of Cambridge.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's disturbingly uppity.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Meghan holds baby... "She's copying Diana. How shameful!"

Kate dresses exactly like Diana all the time... "Look at how white chic they both are!"
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Meghan bears a striking resemblance to the late Princess Diana in the recent photo.

Yeah, like two peas in a fricking pod.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


smdh
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
ohmygodwhothehellcares.jpg
 
kindms
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Stop paying attention and so will they
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Michael Jackson once held a baby.
He was the King of Pop (but not Pepsi because, you know...)
 
Salmon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Meghan bears a striking resemblance to the late Princess Diana in the recent photo.

Yeah, like two peas in a fricking pod.

[Fark user image 590x443]

[Fark user image 345x400]

smdh


the baby in that top pic looks stoned, I'm surprised they didn't go with with how the Coloureds smoke blunts or something along those lines.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: The baby even looks kinda similar to Harry. You can't explain that.


That copycatting biatch!!
 
Peki
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: cyberspacedout: The baby even looks kinda similar to Harry. You can't explain that.

That copycatting biatch!!


Wait until she starts eating crackers.
 
IDisME
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They will always be mad because she's the hottest one in the family.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

IDisME: They will always be mad because she's the hottest one in the family.


Isn't she not in the family anymore? Or is that just a royal titles thing.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pro tip: if you're going to write an 'article' about a photo, maybe -- and I'm just spitballing here -- show the photo?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Everyone is bringing up Michael Jackson, but remember when the Crocodile Hunter held his baby?

Whatever happened to him....?

images.news18.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Pro tip: if you're going to write an 'article' about a photo, maybe -- and I'm just spitballing here -- show the photo?


It's better, more entertaining, and can sustain lawsuits if you let your readers imagine it.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is the pic they're referring to.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Pro tip: if you're going to write an 'article' about a photo, maybe -- and I'm just spitballing here -- show the photo?


I think they do. Look at 9 posts above. It's from the article.
 
minorshan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

12349876: Meatsim1: Bslim: They'll never get over her. HOW DARE SHE NOT BE WHITE!

Is it really a racial thing? Tabloids are unfair to celebrities and stir up shiat because it sells papers and generates clicks.

EXCLUSIVE: Harry's girl is (almost) straight outta Compton: Gang-scarred home of her mother revealed - so will he be dropping by for tea?
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artic​le-3896180/Prince-Harry-s-girlfriend-a​ctress-Meghan-Markles.html

Harry to marry into gangster royalty? New love 'from crime-ridden neighbourhood'
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/lates​t-news/prince-harry-meghan-markle-gang​ster-17055768

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/e​llievhall/meghan-markle-kate-middleton​-double-standards-royal


I'll add that the one drop rule isn't really an American thing. It started with the Brits and colonization. And they're, frankly worse than us these days as far as concern over race with celebrities.
S
Citation:https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/​12/uk/megh​an-race-britain-gbr-intl/index.html
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: [Fark user image image 850x478]

This is the pic they're referring to.


Most probably. She is wearing a sweater in this one.
 
EL EM
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Luse: Why do we care about inbred "royals" who wield no power over harboring pedophiles again? Seriously England...


Harry and Meghan are well among the least inbred royals ever. Old shtick is old.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: FlashHarry: Pro tip: if you're going to write an 'article' about a photo, maybe -- and I'm just spitballing here -- show the photo?

I think they do. Look at 9 posts above. It's from the article.


My mistake. That was a random pic.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How dare that divorced black American whore who destroyed the Royal family enjoy life like she deserves it?
 
