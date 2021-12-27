 Skip to content
 
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Let's reminisce how Florida entertained us with its craziest stories over 2021. What will 2022 bring us?   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Road, University of Florida, Theft, Robbery, Gainesville, Florida, Sheriff, Florida Man, Waste container  
gottagopee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What will it bring us?"

Bad news: 2021 didn't exist. It was one long extension of March 2020.

And if you read 2022 out loud it tells you "twenty-twenty, too."

/floriduh
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well #1 would be that we elected a governor who somehow was a more corrupt bastard than Rick Scott. And will probably be our next President.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's remember all those Floridians who died of pneumonia during the Covid outbreak.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I moved out of Florida this past year.  North Carolina seems pleasantly boring in comparison.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope 2022 will bring me closer to moving away from here.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Widespread death and despair?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Recognition by the UN as their own Sovereign country?

Please?
 
ongbok
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: [Fark user image 469x634]


I can't even begin to understand what is going on in that picture
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just remember "2022" and "2020 too" are pronounced the same way
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
#8 - Man tries robbing Waffle House with finger guns - is the GOAT of Florida Man stories.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They actually did demolish Trump's helipad.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I appreciate the initiative shown by the banana tree pothole planter guy.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: They actually did demolish Trump's helipad.


Maybe the telephoto effect. but those trees look kind of close for having a helipad there.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Really?  They left this off the list?

https://www.ocalapost.com/uncut-video​-​florida-woman-gets-naked-caused-thousa​nds-in-damage-to-outback-steakhouse-ta​sed/
 
Subtonic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ongbok: emersonbiggins: [Fark user image 469x634]

I can't even begin to understand what is going on in that picture


Smoke this biker meth, it'll all make sense.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The name "Florida" is from the Seminole people's language meaning "Free-range insane asylum".
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: The name "Florida" is from the Seminole people's language meaning "Free-range insane asylum".


The rare Funny and Smart.
 
