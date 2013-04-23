 Skip to content
(NBC DFW)   Suspect wearing surgical mask kills 3 people. Police on lookout for anyone with a surgical mask. Most DFWers not wearing them   (nbcdfw.com) divider line
    Pickup truck, Police, Crime, Law enforcement, convenience store, Surveillance  
949 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2021 at 3:05 PM



20 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Suspect left but is still On the Run
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I repeat - hatless
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surgical mask. THANKS ALOT FAUCI
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most DFWers not wearing them

Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the shooter was just having a bad day.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This one won't take long.  Solved by Wednesday.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Light Skinned?  So White?
 
evilsofa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incog_Neeto: Light Skinned?  So White?


YAAAHHOOOOOOO!  Hey everybody, it's time for today's Peter Griffin color chart photoshop contest! YAAAAAY!!!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No doubt the police will find the shooter, or a shooter, or just someone with dark skin in a pickup, whatever.

LedLawless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He drove up, got out and started shooting immediately, then left? And police think he might have been known to the victims? That's some fine police work there, Lou.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FTA: "He is described as a light-skinned male, wearing a baseball hat, a blue surgical mask, and dark-colored athletic shorts. He was not wearing a shirt."

Other than the surgical mask, that description narrows it down to about half the people who live in Garland, TX.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

LedLawless: He drove up, got out and started shooting immediately, then left? And police think he might have been known to the victims? That's some fine police work there, Lou.


Did he eat anything first? Because that might be a clue...
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Surgical mask. THANKS ALOT FAUCI


And yet, the masks didn't prevent injury and death.

MASK MANDATES DON'T WORK, LIBS! UNMASK OUR KIDS! MEDICAL FREEDOM!
 
Snort
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No shirt really narrows it down.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Surgical mask. THANKS ALOT FAUCI


Oh jesus, I live in Georgia and have to imagine that some of the more loony right people i know will somehow blame masks for a rise in crime.

I mean, they might not be totally wrong about that, come to think of it, but they'll use it as more "proof" that Fauci is some kinda of Demmykrat moran

/I am genuinely surprised some super-far-crackpot-righty hasn't tried to assassinate Fauci.  I hope the gov has given him a huge security detail
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Snort: No shirt really narrows it down.


With that, as identify information, there's no way he'll escape, unless he puts on a shirt...
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hmmm... Baseball cap, shirtless, pickup truck.

/ Sounds white
 
drtgb
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Early on in the pandemic, my wife went in to the bank, walked up to the teller and said, "It sure would be easy to rob a bank these days."

The teller said, "We don't find that funny round here."
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm gonna need to know the mask/vaccination status of the kids he shot before passing any judgement. In lieu of that, political leanings of their parents would have to work instead.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Drove off in a white Dodge crew-cab. The white crew-cab is so common in Dallas, you could walk up to your truck and find the key fob won't unlock it because yours is the next one over.
 
