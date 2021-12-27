 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Law and Crime)   The Feats of Strength really got out of hand this year
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Roid rage?
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm not sure how pulling a trigger is a feat of strength.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: I'm not sure how pulling a trigger is a feat of strength.


That clearly falls under "airing of grievances".
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: I'm not sure how pulling a trigger is a feat of strength.


You obviously haven't tried any Norinco firearms.
 
Bugerz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: I'm not sure how pulling a trigger is a feat of strength.


Single action with a 50 lb pull?
 
dobro
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Steroids
 
ongbok
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The father's last words, "Stop crying and fight your father, let's rumble"
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
lol, what was all that working out for if he needed a gun to take on senior citizens?
 
Pfighting Polish [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh yeah, this guy doesn't appear to have anger issues whatsoever.

" ... fled in a Cadillac Escalade ... "

Dude even drives a Douchemobile.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: [Fark user image image 850x444]

Oh yeah, this guy doesn't appear to have anger issues whatsoever.

" ... fled in a Cadillac Escalade ... "

Dude even drives a Douchemobile.


He's got the 'roid nipples. Dead giveaway
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Are we sure this wasn't  suicide by proxy?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Don't Bleed on Someone, Who Didn't Cut You"

:non-synchronous eyeroll:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kobrakai
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
With this line they really didn't need to mention it was Long Island:

"Long Island mansion. Wife Vincenza Marsicano-Tomassetti, 64, and husband Rocco Tomassetti, 65, are reportedly alive, but charges are pending for the son. Dino Tomassetti, 29, fled in a Cadillac Escalade"
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Publikwerks
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Obviously, Santa didn't get him a PS5.
 
