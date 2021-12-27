 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(SFGate)   Why does the headline put "trespasser" in quotes?   (sfgate.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because while he described as a trespasser by someone who has a vested interest in him actually being one, the actual facts of his trespassing status have not yet been confirmed?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does the headline put "trespasser" in quotes?


It's really not hard, Subs: 'Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are investigating the circumstances of the death, Davis said.'
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They haven't all agreed on what race the victim is yet.  That can take time.
 
Steakzilla [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They haven't all agreed on what race the victim is yet.  That can take time.


The detectives are still trying to determine which one was actually the victim...  So which one are you referring to?
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Submitter must work at Facebook, because their headline is so meta.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: Marcus Aurelius: They haven't all agreed on what race the victim is yet.  That can take time.

The detectives are still trying to determine which one was actually the victim...  So which one are you referring to?


Exactly!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Shoot first, ask questions later in the headline?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Gunshot wound in the front - castle doctrine applies.Gunshot wound in the back - manslaughter.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Because we're not sure we want to be forced to forgive the person yet.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: Gunshot wound in the front - castle doctrine applies.Gunshot wound in the back - manslaughter.


What about up mainstreet?
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: Gunshot wound in the front - castle doctrine applies.Gunshot wound in the back - manslaughter.


Have to mullet over that one for a bit.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Because California. Trespasser is just an undocumented houseguest. In Cali you're supposed to let them rob, rape, and murder you first, then give them more state money, then maybe call the police.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's in quotes because in Ro Khanna and Nancy Pelosi's Kalifornia there are no property rights, they got cancelled like Jesus and the Jets this year.  Can't trespass on communal communist property. Welcome to Woke Amerika sheeple.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Could be someone without known links to the shooter who the shooter wanted to see gone, so they gotta make sure.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Necro account unlocked
 
Hobo as a nerd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fullyautomatic: Because California. Trespasser is just an undocumented houseguest. In Cali you're supposed to let them rob, rape, and murder you first, then give them more state money, then maybe call the police.


idiot.  blocking.
 
