Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(SFGate)   That time "Let's eat mom" was grammatically correct   (sfgate.com) divider line
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Donner pass has been closed to traffic for a few days because of snow.  What could possibly go wrong?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
On, Dasher!  On, Dancer!  On, Donner!  On...where'd everybody go?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Donner Party of 50 !
Youtube 3I-D8Ozc4Oc
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There is definitely a weird gleam in those eyes...
 
Anubislg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Went to the site as a kid for a field trip.
We kinda got hung up on the whole cannibalism thing.

Learned from an early age that mountain passes in the Sierra Nevada's are champs of FAFO, especially in winter.
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: On, Dasher!  On, Dancer!  On, Donner!  On...where'd everybody go?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freidog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
a new "shortcut" called the Hastings Cutoff

I've heard of a leg cut off, an arm cut off; but never a Hastings cut off.  But probably with a good dry rub and some time on the smoker it wouldn't be bad.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

freidog: a new "shortcut" called the Hastings Cutoff

I've heard of a leg cut off, an arm cut off; but never a Hastings cut off.  But probably with a good dry rub and some time on the smoker it wouldn't be bad.


That was absolutely awful.

+1
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I googled "let's eat mom" and the results were pretty much exactly what I expected.

/in my bunk
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6M
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Read "Ordeal by Hunger" by George Stewart when I was 10 years old in 1955.  I left a lasting impression so it was on my list of places to visit as an adult. It is probably as an accurate telling of their trials as any account.
 
Cheron
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Come on dad you've eaten mon before. not like this
 
LurkingCat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In the spirit of Christmas, I would suggest the following :

TALES FROM THE CRYPT - Intro To Album + Deck The Hall With Parts Of Charlie - YouTube
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

6M: Read "Ordeal by Hunger" by George Stewart when I was 10 years old in 1955.  I left a lasting impression so it was on my list of places to visit as an adult. It is probably as an accurate telling of their trials as any account.


There are newer books on the Donner Party, but Stewart's is still the best and basically still accurate minus a few unsure dates.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Anubislg: Went to the site as a kid for a field trip.
We kinda got hung up on the whole cannibalism thing.

Learned from an early age that mountain passes in the Sierra Nevada's are champs of FAFO, especially in winter.


Do you remember if they put any emphasis on the stupidity and the racism?

It seems like it's only been in recent years that popular history realized these dumbasses shouldn't have 1: loaded their wagons with useless shiat, 2: taken a shortcut multiple people told them was a bad idea (the man who wrote the book about that shortcut admitted he'd never tested the route), and 3: shot at the natives trying to help them out when they got stranded.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ladyfingers they taste like ladyfingers
 
jtown
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Let's eat out, grandma.
 
spongeboob
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Good take on it here
The Donner Party: What Really Happened?
Youtube O5xMpsYdzgg
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
