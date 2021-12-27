 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(NPR)   New York musician who got one dose of the vaccine before deciding to become an anti-vaxxer is sad that she's missing out on some cool gigs because of her vaccination status. Unclear if her instrument of choice is the tiny, tiny violin   (npr.org) divider line
96
    More: Dumbass, Vaccine, Tinnitus, Ear, Vaccination, New York City, Beata Moon, words of people, very thing Moon  
•       •       •

1241 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2021 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



96 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went clicked on the article thinking "NYC is mostly off-limits to her? Good."

I read TFA.

I end the article thinking "NYC is mostly off-limits to her. Good."
 
WereBear666 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, small pianist.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to be vaguely sympathetic if she was one of the vanishingly small people to have a negative reaction to the vaccine (beyond feeling sick for a day).

But her symptoms came from actually getting COVID.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She gets to feel special and more intelligent than everyone else, though, and that's what truly matters.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boo farking hoo. That's what you get when you listen to "internet experts", instead of real Dr's and scientists.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dafatone: I was going to be vaguely sympathetic if she was one of the vanishingly small people to have a negative reaction to the vaccine (beyond feeling sick for a day).

But her symptoms came from actually getting COVID.


Came to say just this.

Fark this plague rat.  I hope she farkin' starves to death.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: Sorry, small pianist.


...A tiny Dick Nixon?

i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Megathuma: I went clicked on the article thinking "NYC is mostly off-limits to her? Good."

I read TFA.

I end the article thinking "NYC is mostly off-limits to her. Good."


So you have no sympathy for her plight? She believes that her tinnitis is a result of the Covid vaccine. There is some evidence that it could be possible. It's a very difficult choice to make and she's not being an idiot about vaccines. Maybe we shouldn't lump all of the people who refuse to get a dose of vaccine together. Some have legitimate issues.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: Megathuma: I went clicked on the article thinking "NYC is mostly off-limits to her? Good."

I read TFA.

I end the article thinking "NYC is mostly off-limits to her. Good."

So you have no sympathy for her plight? She believes that her tinnitis is a result of the Covid vaccine. There is some evidence that it could be possible. It's a very difficult choice to make and she's not being an idiot about vaccines. Maybe we shouldn't lump all of the people who refuse to get a dose of vaccine together. Some have legitimate issues.


I'm more inclined to believe that her condition is a result of making noise for a living.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: Megathuma: I went clicked on the article thinking "NYC is mostly off-limits to her? Good."

I read TFA.

I end the article thinking "NYC is mostly off-limits to her. Good."

So you have no sympathy for her plight? She believes that her tinnitis is a result of the Covid vaccine. There is some evidence that it could be possible. It's a very difficult choice to make and she's not being an idiot about vaccines. Maybe we shouldn't lump all of the people who refuse to get a dose of vaccine together. Some have legitimate issues.


She also got COVID. The tinnitus started after she got COVID, two weeks after her first shot.

It's much, much, much more likely to have been caused by COVID. If she wants to prevent the risk of further ear issues, she should be getting her shots.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until she can't get into Heaven and the debbil rejects her cause she only got one dose of satan soda.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so a couple weeks after the vaccine she had no problems, then got covid and developed tinnitus

and she then concludes that it was the vaccine even though it is a commonly reported covid symptom...

farking hell people are stupid.  so quick to believe bullshiat that conforms to their idiocy
 
mekkab
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Now, amid a stunning spread of the omicron variant in the U.S., there's a renewed campaign to get first, second and third doses in as many arms as possible.

I'm getting a third arm sewn on just to keep up!

/that's not what they meant.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: Megathuma: I went clicked on the article thinking "NYC is mostly off-limits to her? Good."

I read TFA.

I end the article thinking "NYC is mostly off-limits to her. Good."

So you have no sympathy for her plight? She believes that her tinnitis is a result of the Covid vaccine. There is some evidence that it could be possible. It's a very difficult choice to make and she's not being an idiot about vaccines. Maybe we shouldn't lump all of the people who refuse to get a dose of vaccine together. Some have legitimate issues.


Nope.  None at all.

Got first dose, caught COVID before the second dose as confirmed by testing, then decided her COVID symptoms were caused by the vaccine.

Not by the disease that she had tested positive for, nope it's the vaccine.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna compose a song about how little i give a shiat that an antivaxxer is suffering.
 
mekkab
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dafatone: Schmerd1948: Megathuma: I went clicked on the article thinking "NYC is mostly off-limits to her? Good."

I read TFA.

I end the article thinking "NYC is mostly off-limits to her. Good."

So you have no sympathy for her plight? She believes that her tinnitis is a result of the Covid vaccine. There is some evidence that it could be possible. It's a very difficult choice to make and she's not being an idiot about vaccines. Maybe we shouldn't lump all of the people who refuse to get a dose of vaccine together. Some have legitimate issues.

She also got COVID. The tinnitus started after she got COVID, two weeks after her first shot.

It's much, much, much more likely to have been caused by COVID. If she wants to prevent the risk of further ear issues, she should be getting her shots.


yeah, after that, my sympathy shriveled up and blew away.

/if she received an organ transplant and was on immune-suppressants or some other condition preventing her from getting vaxxed, my sympathy would re-hydrate.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: Megathuma: I went clicked on the article thinking "NYC is mostly off-limits to her? Good."

I read TFA.

I end the article thinking "NYC is mostly off-limits to her. Good."

So you have no sympathy for her plight? She believes that her tinnitis is a result of the Covid vaccine. There is some evidence that it could be possible. It's a very difficult choice to make and she's not being an idiot about vaccines. Maybe we shouldn't lump all of the people who refuse to get a dose of vaccine together. Some have legitimate issues.


no sympathy for idiots like her.  pretty obvious it was from covid and not the vax.  she can believe whatever she likes to, doesn't make her right.  stop coddling morons
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You made a stupid choice.
Now you are winning stupid prizes.
You know you _could_ stop being stupid and get vaccinated.
Or, you know, stay stupid and unemployed.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: Sorry, small pianist.


Tulips on your organ?
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: Megathuma: I went clicked on the article thinking "NYC is mostly off-limits to her? Good."

I read TFA.

I end the article thinking "NYC is mostly off-limits to her. Good."

So you have no sympathy for her plight? She believes that her tinnitis is a result of the Covid vaccine. There is some evidence that it could be possible. It's a very difficult choice to make and she's not being an idiot about vaccines. Maybe we shouldn't lump all of the people who refuse to get a dose of vaccine together. Some have legitimate issues.



I have no respect for people's stupid beliefs.  If it can't be linked without mental gymnastics, then it isn't real.  Extensive lab tests or GTFO.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scanman61: Schmerd1948: Megathuma: I went clicked on the article thinking "NYC is mostly off-limits to her? Good."

I read TFA.

I end the article thinking "NYC is mostly off-limits to her. Good."

So you have no sympathy for her plight? She believes that her tinnitis is a result of the Covid vaccine. There is some evidence that it could be possible. It's a very difficult choice to make and she's not being an idiot about vaccines. Maybe we shouldn't lump all of the people who refuse to get a dose of vaccine together. Some have legitimate issues.

Nope.  None at all.

Got first dose, caught COVID before the second dose as confirmed by testing, then decided her COVID symptoms were caused by the vaccine.

Not by the disease that she had tested positive for, nope it's the vaccine.


Another nope. No sympathy. My sympathy well is running quite dry these days, and she doesn't make the cut.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: Megathuma: I went clicked on the article thinking "NYC is mostly off-limits to her? Good."

I read TFA.

I end the article thinking "NYC is mostly off-limits to her. Good."

So you have no sympathy for her plight? She believes that her tinnitis is a result of the Covid vaccine. There is some evidence that it could be possible. It's a very difficult choice to make and she's not being an idiot about vaccines. Maybe we shouldn't lump all of the people who refuse to get a dose of vaccine together. Some have legitimate issues.


She got full blown Covid before finishing getting Vaccinated.

She then attributed a symptom to the vaccine instead of the disease, or anything else infinitely more likely to cause that symptom, without any medical evidence or advice from her doctor, explicitly based on random shiat she read on the internet, as noted in TFA.

So no, shes not different, shes an idiot who deserves to be lumped in with all the other anti vax idiots.

I have a friend whos a transplant patient. He legitimately was not cleared by his doctor to get vaxxed for many months because of his compromised immune system. This woman's plight is nothing like that.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imagine if you will...

a news story that focuses on all the people who have gotten properly vaccinated and their ability to go out and perform, or enjoy a performance.  instead we get pseudo sob stories to instigate and continue to stir up the antivaxx bulls hit.

stop writing about these people. stop greenlighting these stories. stop giving them the spotlight they're so desperately seeking.  The more thesea ssholes get ignored and forgotten the better off we'll all be.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given that the preparations prevent neither infection nor transmission, and that the number of "fully vaccinated" hospitalized is greater than last year, the rationale for a different treatment isn't exactly rational, but rationality in these matters doesn't get even the tiniest violin part these days.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: I'm gonna compose a song about how little i give a shiat that an antivaxxer is suffering.


I can save you the trouble.

I've No More F***s To Give!
Youtube Vqbk9cDX0l0
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rightClick: imagine if you will...

a news story that focuses on all the people who have gotten properly vaccinated and their ability to go out and perform, or enjoy a performance.  instead we get pseudo sob stories to instigate and continue to stir up the antivaxx bulls hit.

stop writing about these people. stop greenlighting these stories. stop giving them the spotlight they're so desperately seeking.  The more thesea ssholes get ignored and forgotten the better off we'll all be.


There is a massive over reporting about the plight of anti-backers which only works as a disservice to the vaccinated people any
 
bangman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came here to see how many times farkers will yell plague rat.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is NPR giving the spotlight to this dipshiat?
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scanman61: Schmerd1948: Megathuma: I went clicked on the article thinking "NYC is mostly off-limits to her? Good."

I read TFA.

I end the article thinking "NYC is mostly off-limits to her. Good."

So you have no sympathy for her plight? She believes that her tinnitis is a result of the Covid vaccine. There is some evidence that it could be possible. It's a very difficult choice to make and she's not being an idiot about vaccines. Maybe we shouldn't lump all of the people who refuse to get a dose of vaccine together. Some have legitimate issues.

Nope.  None at all.

Got first dose, caught COVID before the second dose as confirmed by testing, then decided her COVID symptoms were caused by the vaccine.

Not by the disease that she had tested positive for, nope it's the vaccine.


images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bangman: Came here to see how many times farkers will yell plague rat.


Came here to see how many plague rats defend this plague rat.
Looks like another one.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But she wants people to stop judging her - to stop making assumptions. She hopes people will replace judgment with curiosity.


my curiosity was sated why you came out with your 'reasoning' behind your stance.  no assumptions required, judgement has been handed down
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: So you have no sympathy for her plight? She believes that her tinnitis is a result of the Covid vaccine. There is some evidence that it could be possible. It's a very difficult choice to make and she's not being an idiot about vaccines. Maybe we shouldn't lump all of the people who refuse to get a dose of vaccine together. Some have legitimate issues.


Of course I have sympathy for her!
Being a stupid arrogant person that makes stupid choices like her must be very frustrating.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't carry my vax card. I still get to eat in restaurants and shiat. Enforcement is a joke.

Do you really expect good enforcement in a city where 65% of cigarettes sold are smuggled in from Virginia? What a farking joke.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Why is NPR giving the spotlight to this dipshiat?


GAWD FERBID THAT NPR SHOULD BE BIASED!

Both sides are bad, ya know.  Ignorance is just as valid as knowledge.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She also hopes there will be more research into natural immunity - what protection a prior COVID-19 infection may provide.

um, they already have, got some bad news for you...
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She just needs to move to a different venue, Harrisburg, Gary, Ocala, you know, somewhere where they have a thriving music scene where they don't check your vaccination status.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lifeless: Schmerd1948: Megathuma: I went clicked on the article thinking "NYC is mostly off-limits to her? Good."

I read TFA.

I end the article thinking "NYC is mostly off-limits to her. Good."

So you have no sympathy for her plight? She believes that her tinnitis is a result of the Covid vaccine. There is some evidence that it could be possible. It's a very difficult choice to make and she's not being an idiot about vaccines. Maybe we shouldn't lump all of the people who refuse to get a dose of vaccine together. Some have legitimate issues.

I'm more inclined to believe that her condition is a result of making noise for a living.


No it was the vaccine!
Her years of musical training make her an expert on vaccine science!
 
QFarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had no sypathy when NPR first ran this story a week or 2 ago, and I still have no sympathy as they re-run stuff to fill in for all the folks taking this week off.

She got Covid before she had the full course of vaccine.  The EVIDENCE points to covid, not the vaccine as the cause of her problems.  I don't care what she THINKS caused her issues.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: Begoggle: Why is NPR giving the spotlight to this dipshiat?

GAWD FERBID THAT NPR SHOULD BE BIASED!

Both sides are bad, ya know.  Ignorance is just as valid as knowledge.


You shouldn't write stuff on the internet when you're drunk.
 
creckert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: bangman: Came here to see how many times farkers will yell plague rat.

Came here to see how many plague rats defend this plague rat.
Looks like another one.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zbtop: Schmerd1948: Megathuma: I went clicked on the article thinking "NYC is mostly off-limits to her? Good."

I read TFA.

I end the article thinking "NYC is mostly off-limits to her. Good."

So you have no sympathy for her plight? She believes that her tinnitis is a result of the Covid vaccine. There is some evidence that it could be possible. It's a very difficult choice to make and she's not being an idiot about vaccines. Maybe we shouldn't lump all of the people who refuse to get a dose of vaccine together. Some have legitimate issues.

She got full blown Covid before finishing getting Vaccinated.

She then attributed a symptom to the vaccine instead of the disease, or anything else infinitely more likely to cause that symptom, without any medical evidence or advice from her doctor, explicitly based on random shiat she read on the internet, as noted in TFA.

So no, shes not different, shes an idiot who deserves to be lumped in with all the other anti vax idiots.

I have a friend whos a transplant patient. He legitimately was not cleared by his doctor to get vaxxed for many months because of his compromised immune system. This woman's plight is nothing like that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Schmerd1948: So you have no sympathy for her plight? She believes that her tinnitis is a result of the Covid vaccine. There is some evidence that it could be possible. It's a very difficult choice to make and she's not being an idiot about vaccines. Maybe we shouldn't lump all of the people who refuse to get a dose of vaccine together. Some have legitimate issues.

Of course I have sympathy for her!
Being a stupid arrogant person that makes stupid choices like her must be very frustrating.


well that's what I kind of figured. Some people on this site are so full of anger and self righteousness that they just lump everyone into the same category so it's easier to hate them collectively. She may be wrong in her belief as to what's causing her ear problem, But she's not an anti-VAX her and she seems truly conflicted. Maybe I'm in the wrong place. I'll have to think about it.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bangman: Came here to see how many times farkers will yell plague rat.


Tell me you're a redhat without telling me you're a redhat.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dafatone: I was going to be vaguely sympathetic if she was one of the vanishingly small people to have a negative reaction to the vaccine (beyond feeling sick for a day).

But her symptoms came from actually getting COVID.


Yep.

Moon has some friends and family members who believe that her tinnitus came from her bout with COVID-19, not from the vaccine. But she has come to a different conclusion after hearing from an online community of people who share accounts of severe reactions to the vaccines.

Why trust your friends and family when you can trust random strangers online?

And why would you not even bother to consult with your doctor about it?

Sorry lady, you're not getting sympathy from me.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Rent Party: Begoggle: Why is NPR giving the spotlight to this dipshiat?

GAWD FERBID THAT NPR SHOULD BE BIASED!

Both sides are bad, ya know.  Ignorance is just as valid as knowledge.

You shouldn't write stuff on the internet when you're drunk.


It's always noon somewhere.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: so a couple weeks after the vaccine she had no problems, then got covid and developed tinnitus

and she then concludes that it was the vaccine even though it is a commonly reported covid symptom...

farking hell people are stupid.  so quick to believe bullshiat that conforms to their idiocy


Really? Tinnitus is a common covid symptom/aftereffect? Must have missed that part. farking hell it just wrecks your ENTIRE body, doesn't it?
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She is an artist and I have been told they are members of the intellectual class, so we must listen to her opinions.
 
Displayed 50 of 96 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.