 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Zillow)   Forever home or strip club?   (zillow.com) divider line
10
    More: Weird, Standardized test, High school, GreatSchools Ratings, trademarks REALTOR, Zillow Group, trademarks MLS, GreatSchools Ratings methodology, real estate brokerage licenses  
•       •       •

370 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2021 at 8:50 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
scobee1210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes.
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Plato's Redneck Retreat
now featuring meth
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
*click*

I don't see what the big deal is.  Kind of nice actually. I like the loft...

*click* *click*

Well, maybe,,,bar 2 could be used for that if you moved the pool tab...

*click*

Oh, yeah.  Swinger city, baby.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why not both?

I'd live there.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why not both?
 
Katwang
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why did the thought of Mustard Man come to mind? Sitting on the couch by himself staring at two empty poles with Techno music blaring.
A typical Farkers wet dream weekend I guess.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
those two trees are a liability
 
holdmybones
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

labman: Why not both?

I'd live there.


You're sure you noted the location?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That place had two poles???

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I already have my forever home, a nice cemetery plot in the mountains.  I spent $350 for it.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.