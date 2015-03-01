 Skip to content
 
(Jerusalem Post)   News: Australian national banned from leaving Israel until he pays $3.34 million in child support. Fark: Ban is for 8000 years   (jpost.com) divider line
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel sorry for this guy, it looks like Israeli divorce law is a nightmare for a lot of people. Lesson is don't get married in a jurisdiction which can fark you up this hard.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'I don't care how often the Wheel of Time turns, or who you reincarnate as, you're not coming back!'
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yup. If you owe someone even a small amount of money and they have proof (like a written contract) and you don't pay, they can open a file with the Interior Ministry and have your passport / ID / visa number blocked from leaving Israel.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: I feel sorry for this guy, it looks like Israeli divorce law is a nightmare for a lot of people. Lesson is don't get married in a jurisdiction which can fark you up this hard.


You don't have to get married there.  All you need is a Jewish spouse and to step foot on Israeli soil.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wait, he has to pay all the child support in advance? That seems very unreasonable.
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
*pleasebehunterpleasebehunterpleasebeh​unter* RTFA - dammit.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Israeli religious courts? Now that sounds farking scary.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A guy could get really lost in the desert with that kind of time.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Geez, the last time someone f*cked up this bad they only had to wander the desert for 40 years
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DerAppie: Wait, he has to pay all the child support in advance? That seems very unreasonable.


In the modern world, child support itself is unreasonable. If the child is unwanted we have solutions for that, they are quick and painless, and if only the mother wants the child we have modern governments, we can help her via tax credits and food programs, etc.

There is no reason any person should be forced to pay child support in the modern age.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Geez, the last time someone f*cked up this bad they only had to wander the desert for 40 years


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Israeli religious courts? Now that sounds farking scary.


Oh, you have no idea. They are all run by the ultra-Orthodox. And they determine a lot of personal things such as ruling on issues of marriage, conversion, and burial.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Yup. If you owe someone even a small amount of money and they have proof (like a written contract) and you don't pay, they can open a file with the Interior Ministry and have your passport / ID / visa number blocked from leaving Israel.


"Swim" across the Dead Sea and enjoy the liberal paradise that is Jordan.  I'm pretty sure they don't have an extradition treaty with Israel.
 
MBooda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
8000 years

Unavailable for comment
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bostonguy: The Dog Ate My Homework: Israeli religious courts? Now that sounds farking scary.

Oh, you have no idea. They are all run by the ultra-Orthodox. And they determine a lot of personal things such as ruling on issues of marriage, conversion, and burial.


Tell them about what happens to mamzers.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: DerAppie: Wait, he has to pay all the child support in advance? That seems very unreasonable.

In the modern world, child support itself is unreasonable. If the child is unwanted we have solutions for that, they are quick and painless, and if only the mother wants the child we have modern governments, we can help her via tax credits and food programs, etc.

There is no reason any person should be forced to pay child support in the modern age.


And if both wanted the child but they break up?

Is the non-custodial partner then fully off the hook?
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Religious court makes terrible decision - News at 10
 
Netrngr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Israeli religious courts? Now that sounds farking scary.


Well most courts in the middle east are religious courts even if its not specifically stated. Truth be told most laws are based on some sort of religious pretext if you look back far enough.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: bostonguy: The Dog Ate My Homework: Israeli religious courts? Now that sounds farking scary.

Oh, you have no idea. They are all run by the ultra-Orthodox. And they determine a lot of personal things such as ruling on issues of marriage, conversion, and burial.

Tell them about what happens to mamzers.


Oy.

https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/wha​t​-do-mamzerim-have-to-face-in-israel-67​7333

(BTW, the usual translation of "mamzer" is "bastard" -- and not the South Park Kenny kind.)

Mamzer is a status given to children born from relationships forbidden by Judaism such as incest or a man's relationship with the sister of his wife or ex-wife if she is alive.

Also labeled mamzerim are children born to women who are considered to be the wife of another man - meaning this status often affects women who are refused a get (Jewish divorce document) by their husband, as any children from another union would be labeled mamzerim. The child of a mamzer is also considered a mamzer.

Currently, those labeled mamzerim by Israel's Chief Rabbinate or those who are at risk of being so labeled face numerous challenges in Israel. The most well-known limitation mamzerim face is that they can only marry other mamzerim or converts. Lesser known problems created by the status have to do with who is listed as the father of a child in cases where the state believes there is potential to label a child a mamzer.

Israeli law requires that a woman's legal husband be listed as the father of her child even in cases where it is clear he is not; children born within 300 days of a woman's divorce are also registered as the children of her ex-husband, according to the Tears of the Oppressed Forum, a think tank that is working to find a solution to this issue and to bring this taboo topic to the forefront of conversation to further promote a resolution.

If the woman refuses to list her ex-husband or husband as the father, the child will be listed as fatherless.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DerAppie: Bathtub Cynic: DerAppie: Wait, he has to pay all the child support in advance? That seems very unreasonable.

In the modern world, child support itself is unreasonable. If the child is unwanted we have solutions for that, they are quick and painless, and if only the mother wants the child we have modern governments, we can help her via tax credits and food programs, etc.

There is no reason any person should be forced to pay child support in the modern age.

And if both wanted the child but they break up?

Is the non-custodial partner then fully off the hook?


No, in the event of divorce you put the child down.  This goes for adult children too.  I'm sick of reading stories about 70 or 80 year-olds divorcing.  You want to have those wild swinger parties in the nursing home?  Well, be prepared for your 50 year old son to get the gas chamber.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Netrngr: The Dog Ate My Homework: Israeli religious courts? Now that sounds farking scary.

Well most courts in the middle east are religious courts even if its not specifically stated. Truth be told most laws are based on some sort of religious pretext if you look back far enough.


Not quite the same in Israel.

Israel has secular courts and religious courts. Secular ones (usually) deal with crimes, for example. Religious courts (usually) deal with the aforementioned personal status issues of things such as marriage, conversion, and burial.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
damn, that's longer than the universe is old
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Feel some sympathy for the kid.  He has last year's Maserati.

Noam Huppert, a 44-year-old foreign national of Australia, has had a "stay-of-exit" order against him since 2013 and cannot lift the order until he makes an outstanding $3.34 million in child support payments.
"The total in the year 2013 was roughly ₪7.5 million ($3.34 million)," Mr. Huppert, who works as an analytical chemist for a pharmaceutical company, told NewsAU. Israeli courts had ruled Huppert owed NIS 5,000 per month for each child until they turned 18.

I suck at math but I goesinta that he had 55 kids.  Give or take

3.34 million goesinta 5000 about 668 times.  668 goesinta 12 = 55.6 times.  That .6 kid is the kid that gets picked on the most.
 
baorao
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ!
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bostonguy: hoodiowithtudio: bostonguy: The Dog Ate My Homework: Israeli religious courts? Now that sounds farking scary.

Oh, you have no idea. They are all run by the ultra-Orthodox. And they determine a lot of personal things such as ruling on issues of marriage, conversion, and burial.

Tell them about what happens to mamzers.

Oy.

https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/what​-do-mamzerim-have-to-face-in-israel-67​7333

(BTW, the usual translation of "mamzer" is "bastard" -- and not the South Park Kenny kind.)

Mamzer is a status given to children born from relationships forbidden by Judaism such as incest or a man's relationship with the sister of his wife or ex-wife if she is alive.

Also labeled mamzerim are children born to women who are considered to be the wife of another man - meaning this status often affects women who are refused a get (Jewish divorce document) by their husband, as any children from another union would be labeled mamzerim. The child of a mamzer is also considered a mamzer.

Currently, those labeled mamzerim by Israel's Chief Rabbinate or those who are at risk of being so labeled face numerous challenges in Israel. The most well-known limitation mamzerim face is that they can only marry other mamzerim or converts. Lesser known problems created by the status have to do with who is listed as the father of a child in cases where the state believes there is potential to label a child a mamzer.

Israeli law requires that a woman's legal husband be listed as the father of her child even in cases where it is clear he is not; children born within 300 days of a woman's divorce are also registered as the children of her ex-husband, according to the Tears of the Oppressed Forum, a think tank that is working to find a solution to this issue and to bring this taboo topic to the forefront of conversation to further promote a resolution.

If the woman refuses to list her ex-husband or husband as the father, the child will be listed as fatherless.


It's a theocracy.

Do these shiatty rules apply to non-Jews?

/ if it's truly a democracy, these courts could (and should) be ditched.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DerAppie: Wait, he has to pay all the child support in advance? That seems very unreasonable.


That's how I read it and that seems completely ridiculous.
 
