 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(AP News)   We know things aren't going well here in the U.S. but surely Europe is dealing with the pandemic better, right? Right?   (apnews.com) divider line
41
    More: Fail, Virus, Belgium, French government's efforts, Constitutional monarchy, Vaccination, Mulled wine, Europe, omicron variant  
•       •       •

1240 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2021 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The moment the economy became the most important goal was the moment covid cases were going to spin out of control.

Eerie echos ...

"When Austria-Hungary declares war on Serbia, the markets around the world, you know, go crazy, and in London, the financial capital of the World, Lloyd George is hearing from all the bankers and all the investors and all these people that this is a crisis. It will destroy Britain fiscally, which sounds like the worst thing in the world until you fast forward the time machine four years and see what's really going to happen- where you paid good money to only have the financial system collapse."

-Dan Carlin
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Antivaxxers are global, and besides, this current mutation is practically unavoidable.
No surprise here.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Diggin the nurse selfie
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're descended from the worst of these societies, it's not like they all became utopian by subtraction. They simply found someone else to take up that mantle.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
French girls wear their KN95s sideways.  Hot.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does covid survive in cigarette smoke?
Paris should be 100% covid positive.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: When Austria-Hungary declares war on Serbia, the markets around the world, you know, go crazy, and in London, the financial capital of the World, Lloyd George is hearing from all the bankers and all the investors and all these people that this is a crisis. It will destroy Britain fiscally, which sounds like the worst thing in the world until you fast forward the time machine four years and see what's really going to happen- where you would have paid good money to only have the financial system collapse."


FTFY.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking like Omicron put all of its DNA points into transmission. Spreading like crazy but seems to be less deadly so far.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gleeman: Looking like Omicron put all of its DNA points into transmission. Spreading like crazy but seems to be less deadly so far.


It has a relative called MERS than can help.  Maybe the next 50 mutations go that way, and we get omicron-MERS and finally ... the apocalypse we've all been waiting for.
 
RankStranger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Antivaxxers are global, and besides, this current mutation is practically unavoidable.
No surprise here.


But the Fark and the Media has told me for years that the US is a epic failure and if only we were like the Europeans all our troubles would be gone.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had a small survey this morning. Apparently I'm a 3%er (US).  Not only do I not know anyone who caught the omicron in the last week, I don't know anyone who has died from COVID-19 or been hospitalized with it or had a severe case or even tested positive.

I don't get out much.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: French girls wear their KN95s sideways.  Hot.


Remember duckface from MySpace selfies? This is the 2021 version.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RankStranger: lindalouwho: Antivaxxers are global, and besides, this current mutation is practically unavoidable.
No surprise here.

But the Fark and the Media has told me for years that the US is a epic failure and if only we were like the Europeans all our troubles would be gone.


We'd have better tasting food at least.
 
FatinAugust [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've gotten my booster and I encourage everyone to do so.  With that said, I'm thinking it's time to let omicron loose.  Everyone has had plenty of chances to get vaccinated, so maybe it's time to give Darwin a little help!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gleeman: Looking like Omicron put all of its DNA points into transmission. Spreading like crazy but seems to be less deadly so far.


Just 2 more weeks to flatten the curve.
 
db2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Unfortunately they have the same basic problem that we do: humans.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Boosted and flying to Europe on Saturday unless they go into full lockdown.

I'm not looking forward to the flight.  I wear N95 masks everywhere because farking plague rats are everywhere.
 
Broktun
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Looking like Omicron put all of its DNA points into transmission. Spreading like crazy but seems to be less deadly so far.


1/2 as deadly, but more than 2x as many infected.*

*not exact numbers
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
At least I am getting my booster on the 30th, but the sad thing is almost everyone is going to catch it.

On the bright side many experts are saying this wave should peak in January.

https://www.businessinsider.com/omicr​o​n-cases-peak-january-end-march-models-​2021-12

https://www.newsweek.com/omicron-expl​o​des-across-us-researchers-predict-peak​-may-hit-mid-january-1663090
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: At least I am getting my booster on the 30th, but the sad thing is almost everyone is going to catch it.

On the bright side many experts are saying this wave should peak in January.

https://www.businessinsider.com/omicro​n-cases-peak-january-end-march-models-​2021-12

https://www.newsweek.com/omicron-explo​des-across-us-researchers-predict-peak​-may-hit-mid-january-1663090


Helps that this variant is spreading like a California wildfire so it'll burn through the population quick.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hard to believe there are dumber reactions to this than ours. Gives me some hope but not much.
 
rohar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Boosted and flying to Europe on Saturday unless they go into full lockdown.

I'm not looking forward to the flight.  I wear N95 masks everywhere because farking plague rats are everywhere.


Put my brother on a plane back home to Europe this morning.  We were chatting about covid numbers here in Seattle to "home".

His response was "out of the pot, into the fire".
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
After the Delta and Omicron waves finish, it's going to be difficult to find someone who isn't already vaccinated, previously infected, or both.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

RankStranger: lindalouwho: Antivaxxers are global, and besides, this current mutation is practically unavoidable.
No surprise here.

But the Fark and the Media has told me for years that the US is a epic failure and if only we were like the Europeans all our troubles would be gone.


These two things are not mutually-exclusive.
 
munko
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

natazha: Had a small survey this morning. Apparently I'm a 3%er (US).  Not only do I not know anyone who caught the omicron in the last week, I don't know anyone who has died from COVID-19 or been hospitalized with it or had a severe case or even tested positive.

I don't get out much.


While I didn't take a survey, I also don't know anyone that got it, died from it etc.  Except my boss, who just tested positive, but survived the horror with only slight symptoms that he drowned with peanut butter whiskey.  He also might have just took a week off.  It's only been in the news, that it's worse than the plague.  I do know a nurse that worked thru it all without the vax shot.  And she works in a nursing home. never got the rona.
I don't get out much either. I may encounter 10 people in an average day.  and that's too much.  I prefer to keep the number much lower.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

rohar: Rent Party: Boosted and flying to Europe on Saturday unless they go into full lockdown.

I'm not looking forward to the flight.  I wear N95 masks everywhere because farking plague rats are everywhere.

Put my brother on a plane back home to Europe this morning.  We were chatting about covid numbers here in Seattle to "home".

His response was "out of the pot, into the fire".


Yeah, basically.   The only positive outside seeing my wife and daughter for the first time since August is that our Dublin place is finally refurbished so I can quarantine in peace and quiet.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Theirs doubled in a month. Ours tripled in a week.

They also don't have people who refuse to get care because they can't afford the hospital bills.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Boosted and flying to Europe on Saturday unless they go into full lockdown.

I'm not looking forward to the flight.  I wear N95 masks everywhere because farking plague rats are everywhere.


Man, no kidding.   good luck and I hope you stay healthy!
 
rohar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rent Party: rohar: Rent Party: Boosted and flying to Europe on Saturday unless they go into full lockdown.

I'm not looking forward to the flight.  I wear N95 masks everywhere because farking plague rats are everywhere.

Put my brother on a plane back home to Europe this morning.  We were chatting about covid numbers here in Seattle to "home".

His response was "out of the pot, into the fire".

Yeah, basically.   The only positive outside seeing my wife and daughter for the first time since August is that our Dublin place is finally refurbished so I can quarantine in peace and quiet.


I haven't seen my eldest daughter since before this mess started.  She got married last summer in Hamburg.  I got to attend via Zoom. 

We had a friend's kid staying with us before the pandemic battling cancer (he won, tough kid) so we've been locked down for a long damned time.

I am so damned tired of this.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Gleeman: Looking like Omicron put all of its DNA points into transmission. Spreading like crazy but seems to be less deadly so far.

Just 2 more weeks to flatten the curve.


Somewhere in Florida:
memeguy.comView Full Size
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They should have never elected Trump or let in Republicans. Dumbarses.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Looking like Omicron put all of its DNA points into transmission. Spreading like crazy but seems to be less deadly so far.


There's two concern factors here:

5 times less deadly but 10 times more transmissible would still be twice as dangerous. We're still working out those numbers.

The old transmissible rate gave us mutations Alpha through Omicron - this is gonna produce more. Hopefully not dangerous ones but still a risk.

As a minor but still annoying concern, the common cold has an R0 of like 2, and this is currently trending much higher (some estimates at R0 of 7), meaning in the best case we may be stuck with a super-contagious cold that's gonna make life miserable for a few years until our bodies get more used to it or a spread-spectrum vaccine gets distributed. Or, you know, thousands more people still die from it.
 
2KanZam
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

munko: natazha: Had a small survey this morning. Apparently I'm a 3%er (US).  Not only do I not know anyone who caught the omicron in the last week, I don't know anyone who has died from COVID-19 or been hospitalized with it or had a severe case or even tested positive.

I don't get out much.

While I didn't take a survey, I also don't know anyone that got it, died from it etc.  Except my boss, who just tested positive, but survived the horror with only slight symptoms that he drowned with peanut butter whiskey.



Well, thank goodness he had obviously lost his sense of taste then?? Right?
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In this reality Thanos succeeded in snapping his fingers and nobody time traveled to stop him because he specified that nature should do the killing over a period of a decade.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

2KanZam: munko: natazha: Had a small survey this morning. Apparently I'm a 3%er (US).  Not only do I not know anyone who caught the omicron in the last week, I don't know anyone who has died from COVID-19 or been hospitalized with it or had a severe case or even tested positive.

I don't get out much.

While I didn't take a survey, I also don't know anyone that got it, died from it etc.  Except my boss, who just tested positive, but survived the horror with only slight symptoms that he drowned with peanut butter whiskey.


Well, thank goodness he had obviously lost his sense of taste then?? Right?


I mean, from my understanding Peanut Butter Whiskey means one of two things:

- you fat wash your own whiskey with good peanut butter for something apparently tasty in certain cocktails
- you buy the flavored stuff at a liquor store and it tastes nasty, but maybe something you can cover with enough other flavor,

This one bacon fat washes the whiskey and peanut butter washes the Amaretto but is apparently very tasty:
https://www.thespruceeats.com/jason-w​e​stplates-big-fat-elvis-shooter-761363
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RankStranger: lindalouwho: Antivaxxers are global, and besides, this current mutation is practically unavoidable.
No surprise here.

But the Fark and the Media has told me for years that the US is a epic failure and if only we were like the Europeans all our troubles would be gone.


You're in the wrong tabs and watching/reading the wrong media.
Get with the program.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Antivaxxers are global, and besides, this current mutation is practically unavoidable.
No surprise here.


Indeed.

I'd be more worried about those who have a low infection rate, because all that shows is that they're not testing.

I dunno if I have omicron myself right now, just all the symptoms. Can't be arsed to queue for a test, so I ordered a DIY one which arrives tomorrow.

I kinda hope that I am positive, because well, then that was it for this go around, and its not that bad for me (double vaxxed). But, sometimes a cold is just a cold. We'll see.
 
freakay
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

natazha: Had a small survey this morning. Apparently I'm a 3%er (US).  Not only do I not know anyone who caught the omicron in the last week, I don't know anyone who has died from COVID-19 or been hospitalized with it or had a severe case or even tested positive.

I don't get out much.


Give it a week.
 
2KanZam
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: 2KanZam: munko: natazha: Had a small survey this morning. Apparently I'm a 3%er (US).  Not only do I not know anyone who caught the omicron in the last week, I don't know anyone who has died from COVID-19 or been hospitalized with it or had a severe case or even tested positive.

I don't get out much.

While I didn't take a survey, I also don't know anyone that got it, died from it etc.  Except my boss, who just tested positive, but survived the horror with only slight symptoms that he drowned with peanut butter whiskey.


Well, thank goodness he had obviously lost his sense of taste then?? Right?

I mean, from my understanding Peanut Butter Whiskey means one of two things:

- you fat wash your own whiskey with good peanut butter for something apparently tasty in certain cocktails
- you buy the flavored stuff at a liquor store and it tastes nasty, but maybe something you can cover with enough other flavor,

This one bacon fat washes the whiskey and peanut butter washes the Amaretto but is apparently very tasty:
https://www.thespruceeats.com/jason-we​stplates-big-fat-elvis-shooter-761363



I mean a shot with a splash of cranberry might be ok as a PB&J shot... but flavored whiskey is an abomination, especially ones that have an oily film on top.  The now ubiquitous Skrewball PB whiskey is just plain awful... I'd rather drink fireball (blech I can't believe I just wrote that)

I once had bacon moonshine too... I won't be doing that again either.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: RankStranger: lindalouwho: Antivaxxers are global, and besides, this current mutation is practically unavoidable.
No surprise here.

But the Fark and the Media has told me for years that the US is a epic failure and if only we were like the Europeans all our troubles would be gone.

We'd have better tasting food at least.


You got covid, not tasting food anyhow :P
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.