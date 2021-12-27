 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(CBC)   The most Canadian way to die   (cbc.ca) divider line
47 Comments     (+0 »)
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sister was once bitten by a moose, it was quite nasty.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The snowmobile was barely damaged in the incident.

Who says journalism is dead?
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: The snowmobile was barely damaged in the incident.

Who says journalism is dead?


That is the most important detail.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Drowning in maple syrup? Poutine overdose? ::reads article::

Did he at least apologize to the moose?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: The snowmobile was barely damaged in the incident.

Who says journalism is dead?


ONN's Autistic Reporter II
Youtube tInDH2FeXaM
 
Burchill
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"The moose ran off and investigators have not been able to locate it."

Why do they need to find it? Execution for being a moose?
 
powhound
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So death by moose wang? That will leave a mark. Of sorts.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The snowmobile was barely damaged in the incident.

Oh, thank goodness. I was worried for a sec there.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Burchill: "The moose ran off and investigators have not been able to locate it."

Why do they need to find it? Execution for being a moose?


To get his side of the story, of course.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Burchill: "The moose ran off and investigators have not been able to locate it."

Why do they need to find it? Execution for being a moose?


Before it can kill again.

/probably to check for injuries
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Drowning in maple syrup? Poutine overdose? ::reads article::

Did he at least apologize to the moose?


Ha, I guessed there was a moose involved.  Missed on the snowmobile, unlike the departed.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I would have guessed choking on poutine.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Crashing a snow mobile into a moose, in a daze falling into a pit of male syrup after getting bitten by a beaver while listening to a mix tape of Shania twain, Celine dion and Justin bieber?
 
FaultyFacetiousness
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Killed by cow on wall!

\Moose!
\\Moose you imbecile!
\\\Wang
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
On his way to Tim Horton's for ketchup fries?
 
aperson
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Drowning in maple syrup? Poutine overdose? ::reads article::

Did he at least apologize to the moose?


Article says investigators could not locate the moose thus they were unable to apologize to it.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: Burchill: "The moose ran off and investigators have not been able to locate it."

Why do they need to find it? Execution for being a moose?

Before it can kill again.

/probably to check for injuries


He was driving a snowmobile, not a tank.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Auto-erotic asphyxiation while pleasuring oneself to thoughts mocking American healthcare?
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Drowning in maple syrup? Poutine overdose? ::reads article::

Did he at least apologize to the moose?


He needed to be eating poutine and struggling to keep his touque on for this to be "the most Canadian death".  Maple syrup is optional, since New England does a lot of that too.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Crashing a snow mobile into a moose, in a daze falling into a pit of male syrup after getting bitten by a beaver while listening to a mix tape of Shania twain, Celine dion and Justin bieber?


Getting his nuts bitten off by a Laplander?
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: I would have guessed choking on poutine.


Drowning in a vat of maple syrup.
 
oldfarthenry [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dan: 'I always figured catchin' a pucks in the face at the arena was "the most Canuckian ways tuh die".

Darry: 'Or suffocating on Dan's farts in the ice-shack.'

Dan: 'I dooz all my bum-yodelin' outdoors all appropriate-like! I can't helps it if they hibernate in my snow-pants & escapes when I moon Wayne in the shack!'

Wayne: 'Yeah, aboot that - we've tacked another addendum to the shack rules: No more presentations of "glazed ham"! You're to use your words when expressing opinions - not body parts.'
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He did not send it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Crashing a snow mobile into a moose, in a daze falling into a pit of male syrup after getting bitten by a beaver while listening to a mix tape of Shania twain, Celine dion and Justin bieber?


*maple

But male could work, too
 
Ishkur
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: The snowmobile was barely damaged in the incident.


Neither was the moose.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Priapetic: Peter von Nostrand: Crashing a snow mobile into a moose, in a daze falling into a pit of male syrup after getting bitten by a beaver while listening to a mix tape of Shania twain, Celine dion and Justin bieber?

Getting his nuts bitten off by a Laplander?


That works, too
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sure he wasn't Molsoned?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: The snowmobile was barely damaged in the incident.

Who says journalism is dead?


The moose couldn't be reached for comment. I don't understand it, he's usually right out front there, eh.

'The moose ran off and investigators have not been able to locate it.'
 
strapp3r
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
if it involves a wet beaver, i'm down!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Crashing a snow mobile into a moose, in a daze falling into a pit of male syrup after getting bitten by a beaver while listening to a mix tape of Shania twain, Celine dion and Justin bieber?


I wouldn't have minded getting "bitten" by a younger Shania Twain's beaver.... repeatedly.
 
Mouser
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Unobtanium: The snowmobile was barely damaged in the incident.

Neither was the moose.


You'll note that TFA said he drove UNDER the moose, not INTO it.  I knew moose were farking huge, but really...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The snowmobile was barely damaged in the incident
The Canadian equivalent of the guns are ok
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mouser: Ishkur: Unobtanium: The snowmobile was barely damaged in the incident.

Neither was the moose.

You'll note that TFA said he drove UNDER the moose, not INTO it.  I knew moose were farking huge, but really...


that is how they kill you. they come in the windshield kicking compound fractures at you
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: Peter von Nostrand: Crashing a snow mobile into a moose, in a daze falling into a pit of male syrup after getting bitten by a beaver while listening to a mix tape of Shania twain, Celine dion and Justin bieber?

I wouldn't have minded getting "bitten" by a younger Shania Twain's beaver.... repeatedly.


I'm still game. I've had much, much worse and lived to tell the story.
 
Kegovitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mouser: Ishkur: Unobtanium: The snowmobile was barely damaged in the incident.

Neither was the moose.

You'll note that TFA said he drove UNDER the moose, not INTO it.  I knew moose were farking huge, but really...


Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah. really.
 
Salmon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm thinking that this is the Canadian version of the 11'8" bridge.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Subby's choice of headline reminded me of this:
Dumb Ways to Die
Youtube IJNR2EpS0jw
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I thought a moose would be involved before I clicked the article.  The snowmobile does provide full-bodied Canadian flavour.
 
Ishkur
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mouser: Ishkur: Unobtanium: The snowmobile was barely damaged in the incident.

Neither was the moose.

You'll note that TFA said he drove UNDER the moose, not INTO it.  I knew moose were farking huge, but really...


Moose have been known to walk away from car accidents without a scratch. While the car is completely totaled.

They are the tanks of the Cervid family.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Burchill: "The moose ran off and investigators have not been able to locate it."

Why do they need to find it? Execution for being a moose?


Need to hang a "Low Moose" sign on it,
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Obscure? 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We need to find out the TFA author's Fark handle
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The snowmobiler's last two words:  Nuts, eh?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Was he drinking at the time?
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Killed by a tree felled by a beaver?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

groppet: Was he drinking at the time?


The dead guy or the moose?

It was Montreal, so pourquoi pas les deux?
 
