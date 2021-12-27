 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Fox News)   Richard Marcinko completes penetration operation of Hell. Charon reported to be very, very upset   (foxnews.com) divider line
22
    More: Murica, United States Navy SEALs, United States Naval Special Warfare Development Group, United States Navy, United States Naval Special Warfare Command, Richard Marcinko, retired Navy SEAL commander, Matt Marcinko, Last night  
•       •       •

1363 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2021 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
CoonAce [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Charon drives a Zodiac.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Goodnight convicted criminal dude.
The SEAL PAC thanks you for guiding them down the Reich path.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Crap

Here come more loony right wing conspiracy theories
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I read his book when I was in high school (whoo boy, I could've gone down a WAY different path). It's basically just the usual masturbatory toxic male bullshiat that spawned generations of armchair fighting keyboardist MAGAMORONS.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: I read his book when I was in high school (whoo boy, I could've gone down a WAY different path). It's basically just the usual masturbatory toxic male bullshiat that spawned generations of armchair fighting keyboardist MAGAMORONS.


Same. I think I was in college when I read it.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The video game based on him was terrible. Except for the pieced-together spoken-word style rap credits theme. That was impressively bad.

Rogue Warrior End Credits Theme
Youtube Hs0WflggoAs
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something something your mother.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: In cell phone selling days in northern Virginia.Richard  Marcenko came in and bought a phone from me.  it was a bit gross. Cuz this dude was dripping Machismo and dirty flirting with my boss the whole time. Richard marcenko presented like someone you'd think farked lots and lots of Thai hookers.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nasty piece of work and, at the least, emblematic of the many, many things wrong with the US.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he vaccinated?
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a maga douche
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: I read his book when I was in high school (whoo boy, I could've gone down a WAY different path). It's basically just the usual masturbatory toxic male bullshiat that spawned generations of armchair fighting keyboardist MAGAMORONS.


I also read it in high school.  Maybe that's the key?  Give it to people to read when they're young and dumb, let them ruminate on it, and eventually come to the realization of, "Christ, what an asshole."
 
MBooda
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
RIP PACHINKO


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Are you safe Dick Marcinko?
Dick Marcinko are you safe?
Is anybody alive in here?
 
August11
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So somewhere between "thank you for your service" and "please don't defraud the Federal government."

Maybe, "thanks for killing those Viet Kong, dirtbag"?
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A friend and I used to pull one of his books off the shelf at the library just so that we could laugh at it and quote the first line of the book, which was "'I need Dick,' the President of the United States said", or something like that.

/Never read it, but holy shiat that book radiated sleazy machismo mixed with a huge dose of narcissism
 
maram500
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
IIRC, his exploits with DEVGRU were part of the inspiration for Splinter Cell. Thank god the game developers made Sam Fisher a hell of a lot better of a person.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
lol the article doesn't even mention that he was convicted of conspiracy to defraud the government on January 24, 1990.

/"News"
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: The video game based on him was terrible. Except for the pieced-together spoken-word style rap credits theme. That was impressively bad.

[YouTube video: Rogue Warrior End Credits Theme]


But the reviews are hilarious.  Example:

Rogue Warrior - Just Bad Games
Youtube mG728SMNQAM
 
skers69
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark is now the land of pussies.

This guy was a true hero and all you can do is knock him down after he is dead.  Fark all of you...hard.  No lube.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

skers69: Fark is now the land of pussies.

This guy was a true hero and all you can do is knock him down after he is dead.  Fark all of you...hard.  No lube.


Shouldn't you be waxing your carrot to gun camera footage right now?
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 minute ago  

skers69: Fark is now the land of pussies.

This guy was a true hero and all you can do is knock him down after he is dead.  Fark all of you...hard.  No lube.


That is completely unfair.

I've been "knocking this guy down" for well over a decade.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.