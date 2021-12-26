 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(NPR)   Portraits from a Covid unit courtesy of a nurse/photojournalist   (npr.org) divider line
19
    More: Scary, Patient, Health care, Health care provider, health care workers, Alan Hawes, Steven Lavender, COVID-19 patients, fiance Mary Moore  
•       •       •

676 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2021 at 8:30 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I hate this story because the pictures hit hard as I think about what my sister, the ICU nurse, goes through on a regular basis. And then there's the families that are in angry denial and take it out on staff. Nevertheless, it's a story that needs to be told.
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Sad imagery. Portraits of dying patients and medical staff stretched to breaking.

Sadly, no one who reads the story will change their opinion. Those who believe the tripe and bile spewed by idiots won't change their minds until they are directly impacted. Even then they likely still won't.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Needless suffering, helpless anger, and staff who are going to have PTSD for the rest of their lives?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't help but wonder -- since so many Newsmax-fueled idiots believe this is all fake and nurses are actually sitting around online shopping and making TikTok videos, why aren't the anti-vaxxers rushing to take the myriad nursing jobs available?

Hospitals here in Central PA have a metric ass-ton of nursing jobs open paying north of $40/hour, plus signing bonuses that would buy an entire shelf of investment-grade "Greatest Achievements of Donald Trump" commemorative plates with enough left over to get the bedazzled Truck Nutz *and* the spelling corrected on one's "Remember Bengauzi" tattoo.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*sigh*
The worst part is it could have mostly been avoided. Goddamnitsomuch.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Right: A patient's prayer cloth is attached to

Wtf is a "prayer cloth"?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
More of this would be useful. People get so used to arguing BS points on an issue they lose track of what the actual stakes are.

/I also think more photos of the cost of war ought to run in the country as well.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Right: A patient's prayer cloth is attached to

Wtf is a "prayer cloth"?


A prayer cloth is recognized in some church traditions as a sacramental, which means it is blessed by a priest to acknowledge its relevance to a sacrament-or an outward sign of an inward grace. Other sacramentals include blessed palms, holy water, a crucifix, or Ash Wednesday ashes.

/I had to Google it, too.
//I thought, maybe, it was used to wipe up spilled prayers.
///Holy Trinity.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Right: A patient's prayer cloth is attached to

Wtf is a "prayer cloth"?


Appears to be a Bounty paper towel, the Quicker Prayer picker-upper
 
wxboy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I can't help but wonder -- since so many Newsmax-fueled idiots believe this is all fake and nurses are actually sitting around online shopping and making TikTok videos, why aren't the anti-vaxxers rushing to take the myriad nursing jobs available?

Hospitals here in Central PA have a metric ass-ton of nursing jobs open paying north of $40/hour, plus signing bonuses that would buy an entire shelf of investment-grade "Greatest Achievements of Donald Trump" commemorative plates with enough left over to get the bedazzled Truck Nutz *and* the spelling corrected on one's "Remember Bengauzi" tattoo.


Nurses require a college education.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If/when we come out of this, something needs to be done to compensate our frontline healthcare workers for what they have done to help this country.

Almost like a VA set up for soldiers who have protected the country.

They are not going to be okay.

/mom was a nurse
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wxboy: Mr. Coffee Nerves: I can't help but wonder -- since so many Newsmax-fueled idiots believe this is all fake and nurses are actually sitting around online shopping and making TikTok videos, why aren't the anti-vaxxers rushing to take the myriad nursing jobs available?

Hospitals here in Central PA have a metric ass-ton of nursing jobs open paying north of $40/hour, plus signing bonuses that would buy an entire shelf of investment-grade "Greatest Achievements of Donald Trump" commemorative plates with enough left over to get the bedazzled Truck Nutz *and* the spelling corrected on one's "Remember Bengauzi" tattoo.

Nurses require a college education.


That's what places like Liberty University are for- you can get that diploma without having to learn about scary evil things like evolution
 
starsrift
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have a pretty low expectation of humanity at the best of times, but, wow. I'm glad I'm not a nurse, with a nil expectation.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Back in July I floated to our hospital's non-ICU covid unit to help out twice after a few call ins. The non-ICU patients were easy enough to care for, as most of them were ad lib, but needed help with their vapotherm Oxygen setups going to the bathroom. The Pyxis system still required a damn fingerprint though which wasn't supposed to happen.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A demon earns it's  horns every time a leading anti-vaxxer dies of covid
 
Godscrack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Holiday sales rise in 2021

To all the Christmas plague rats who gathered closely with friends and loved ones, all for Jesus freedoms, I hope it was worth it. You did what tv and radio told you, spend money and gather with family.

Now we will watch Covid cases rise after the New Year. Thanks alot.
 
August11
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When health care staffers asked why he'd decided against getting vaccinated, Murray says he told them, "because I'm a dumbass."

Go ahead and share your story with your fellow dumbasses. It won't change a thing. The true fight was lost when your younger self skipped down the dumbass path, uninhibited.

My mind is scattershot by these stories.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.