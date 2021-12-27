 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Daily Mail)   No need to worry since they've already determined there is no intelligent life here   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
25
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

514 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2021 at 6:35 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Badly. Always badly.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"And pray that there's intelligent life somewhere up in space, 'cause there's bugger all here down on Earth."
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: "And pray that there's intelligent life somewhere up in space, 'cause there's bugger all here down on Earth."


I wonder if we ever found evidence of them and made contact, if i could ask for asylum.
 
powhound
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Trolling religion without letting on how stupid that is. Or is the fa trolling me? Hard to tell. If you haven't watched Contact do so. Similar premise.
 
eKonk
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Religion would react in the ways it always does to something new.

1. Deny it, accuse anyone who believes in it/researches it/provides evidence of it of heresy. Possibly try to murder the extra-terrestrials for the crime of not fitting into their beliefs.

and/or

2. Ret-con their belief system in a way that fits closely enough to include it, then try and fleece the ETs for money. Maybe sell a book with Jesus riding a dinosaur around on the other planet.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Look at how people react to others from different tribes/countries and extrapolate.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"NASA 'looks to the heavens' for help: Agency enlists 24 theologians to assess how the world would react to the discovery of alien life on distant planets"

How YOU doin'?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
brilett
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Paul (2011) - Evolve This Scene (3/10) | Movieclips
Youtube dtgOzzBMl2o
 
pup.socket
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Space jihad! Blow those infidels out of the heavenly firmaments!
 
janzee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Blueprint
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Do they want to butt-rape us or just other stuff?

I think Catholics have cornered the market on butt-rape but the rest is up for grabs.
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I was excited about finding alien life until someone explained to me that the three-boob lady from Total Recall was a mutated human, not an alien. Now I am indifferent.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Religious freaks would not react well and you'd probably have a bunch of Jonestown incidents.

As a bonus for us, I would think that any intelligent life that has evolved to the point of intergalactic travel, would have evolved WAY beyond our lack of ethics/morals, etc. and would either see us as not being worth visiting or would stop by to help heal our planet and not try to enslave us or destroy us.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: Religious freaks would not react well and you'd probably have a bunch of Jonestown incidents.

As a bonus for us, I would think that any intelligent life that has evolved to the point of intergalactic travel, would have evolved WAY beyond our lack of ethics/morals, etc. and would either see us as not being worth visiting or would stop by to help heal our planet and not try to enslave us or destroy us.


Like we'd be that lucky.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Let me guess, their solution is "DOUBLING your Monthly Prayer Warrior Support Fund, with extra alien protection for those using Jesus' Preferred Auto-Debit and signing up TODAY for the ChristBank MasterCard where one percent of all purchases goes to protect the anuses of God's Chosen from Satan's probing green finger!"
 
GummyBearOverlord
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

eKonk: Religion would react in the ways it always does to something new.

1. Deny it, accuse anyone who believes in it/researches it/provides evidence of it of heresy. Possibly try to murder the extra-terrestrials for the crime of not fitting into their beliefs.

and/or

2. Ret-con their belief system in a way that fits closely enough to include it, then try and fleece the ETs for money. Maybe sell a book with Jesus riding a dinosaur around on the other planet.


Or true believers would recognize God would logically be running multiple experiments to create divinity through societies.

Just means we aren't guaranteed to be the chosen ones, which should humble us.

Now, organized religion would turn this into a way to control their believers, like they always do.
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: OhioUGrad: Religious freaks would not react well and you'd probably have a bunch of Jonestown incidents.

As a bonus for us, I would think that any intelligent life that has evolved to the point of intergalactic travel, would have evolved WAY beyond our lack of ethics/morals, etc. and would either see us as not being worth visiting or would stop by to help heal our planet and not try to enslave us or destroy us.

Like we'd be that lucky.


Out of my answer, I'd say that there is a 75% chance they just look at us and go
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: Smoking GNU: OhioUGrad: Religious freaks would not react well and you'd probably have a bunch of Jonestown incidents.

As a bonus for us, I would think that any intelligent life that has evolved to the point of intergalactic travel, would have evolved WAY beyond our lack of ethics/morals, etc. and would either see us as not being worth visiting or would stop by to help heal our planet and not try to enslave us or destroy us.

Like we'd be that lucky.

Out of my answer, I'd say that there is a 75% chance they just look at us and go
[memegenerator.net image 850x481]


Yup, same.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

eKonk: Religion would react in the ways it always does to something new.

1. Deny it, accuse anyone who believes in it/researches it/provides evidence of it of heresy. Possibly try to murder the extra-terrestrials for the crime of not fitting into their beliefs.

and/or

2. Ret-con their belief system in a way that fits closely enough to include it, then try and fleece the ETs for money. Maybe sell a book with Jesus riding a dinosaur around on the other planet.


What are you talking about? You crazy science types with your crazy science nonsense.

Everyone knows that dinosaurs aren't real, and never ever existed.  Duh.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I went to Catholic school and similarly, I once posed a question to the priest teaching our theology class:  what if you die and standing there is, let's say, Buddha, and he says I am God, there is no Jesus or Christian God that you dedicated your whole life to?
Buddha says " hey, don't get me wrong, you try to be a good person, you made up some pretty good rules, but I am the only God and the rest of that stuff was made up"

I got a demerit for being "bold"

He told me that wouldn't happen because of faith but I kept saying "what if..."
You're not allowed to ask "what if..." questions in Catholic school.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Would be funny when the ALFs turn up on a pilgrimage to the Holy Planet that sent them their deity Laika.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ was a space alien. All the evidence in the big book supports this.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.