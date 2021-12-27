 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(We Are Central PA)   Man arrested after setting plastic wreaths on fire, "trying to save the earth" on Christmas Eve. State Fire Marshal says, "This desecration at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park is morally wrong." Oh yeah, this is Fark so they were cemetery wreaths   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're plastic, so he probably would have been more environmentally friendly by taking the wreaths and personally fitting each one around an endangered dolphin rather than setting them on fire.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it some sort of carny game on the midway?  Toss a wreath; if you get a ringer on a grave, you win the corpse under it?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a pretty sparse article. I suspect alcohol consumption was a factor.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he was using an industrial furnace, he might have been right.  As it is not only was it a bad lookout because cemetery, but much worse for the planet
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yup.  Nothing wrong us his head at all
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, Jesus never used anything plastic.
 
