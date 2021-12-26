 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(CBS Miami)   Boy riding dirt bike died due to aggressive use of passive voice   (miami.cbslocal.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"Our hearts go out to the family members of this young person, and they can trust that we and our law enforcement partners will be conducting a series of thorough and meticulous investigations into the circumstances of what occurred," Boynton Beach Chief Michael Gregory said in a statement.

99% certainty he was white.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Our hearts go out to the family members of this young person, and they can trust that we and our law enforcement partners will be conducting a series of thorough and meticulous investigations into the circumstances of what occurred," Boynton Beach Chief Michael Gregory said in a statement.

99% certainty he was white.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yeah... I'd say a touch more information is required.  "We tried to stop him, and now he's dead."  If he spontaneously combusted say, then I'll buy the "problems occurred" attitude here.  If they plowed him like a steamroller, we've got another farking problem.  I'd suspect the answer is somewhere in between, as it usually is - but that article as about as useful information-wise as a Trump era press release

/on second thought I'm slighting the article here
//as bad as it is actually knowing WTF happened-wise, it's so vague it's unlikely to be technically incorrect
///so they got that on TFG
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
In a news release, police said the dirt bike went down during the attempted stop, killing the teen boy.

"Went down"?   Was it a plane?   He died from the bike ... going down?

Police stated that an object traveled in a direction during the officer-involved event, something something, then a kid died.  WTF?
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
According to the way that the story is written, it could be that the boy riding the motorcycle just wasn't qualified to ride it. Thus, he died because of his poor handling of it. So, how did he get it in the first place?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Dodo David: According to the way that the story is written, it could be that the boy riding the motorcycle just wasn't qualified to ride it. Thus, he died because of his poor handling of it. So, how did he get it in the first place?


I'll guess the cops flipped on their lights and siren and bullhorn from behind him, unbeknownst to him, and he startled, the front wheel twisted and he went down. Or... they tried to stop him, he slammed on the brakes flipping over and the cops hit him.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm gonna assume it was an unjustifiable homicide, either 2nd-degree murder or voluntary manslaughter. If the police did nothing wrong, they would have released the dash cam and/or body cam videos by now, instead of a press release loaded with vague but technically correct weasel words.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Cops murdered a kid by running him down during a chase in traffic and they're really hoping no one else filmed it.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
fark
Y'all need a reality check
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: fark
Y'all need a reality check


The cops? Yeah
 
Brettster808 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Our hearts go out to the family members of this young person, and they can trust that we and our law enforcement partners will be conducting a series of thorough and meticulous investigations into the circumstances of what occurred," Boynton Beach Chief Michael Gregory said in a statement.

99% certainty he was white.


Both Chief Gregory and the boy his cops ran down are black.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: cretinbob: fark
Y'all need a reality check

The cops? Yeah


No
y'all
Kid doesn't know how to ride a bike, runs from cops, ditches and kills himself
why the fark are you all running right to he was murdered?
Get some goddamned help.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm not sure if you are aware of this, but 13 year old boys are well known for their lack of decision making skills. Accidents do still happen.


There's your reality check.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: I'm not sure if you are aware of this, but 13 year old boys are well known for their lack of decision making skills. Accidents do still happen.  There's your reality check.


The vagueness of the report invites speculation.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: I'm not sure if you are aware of this, but 13 year old boys are well known for their lack of decision making skills. Accidents do still happen.


There's your reality check.


Police were involved in this incident. People are all too aware that "accidents" tend to happen when police are involved.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The boy would still be alive if you didn't attempt to stop him and just let him go
 
goatharper
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cretinbob: why the fark are you all running right to he was murdered?


Yes, it's a complete mystery why people would suspect foul play when cops are involved.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Obviously wasn't a dirt bike being operated by a 13yo on the street in traffic didn't have anything to do with it.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cretinbob: fark
Y'all need a reality check


so you keep saying.
you'd think by now you'd have found a website to hang out on that you liked more than this one.  we'd be fine with you moving on, if that's what's holding you back.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah we need details. Did he try to run and the chased him in a car and rammed the bike? Did officer flag the kid down and the kid ran into a tree? Did cop try to tackle him while kid was riding? Did cop knock kid off then pick up the bike and drop it on the kid? Did cop open fire? We need more info.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Obviously wasn't a dirt bike being operated by a 13yo on the street in traffic didn't have anything to do with it.


possibly.  doesn't mean it's the only contributing factor.
 
PunGent
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cretinbob: cameroncrazy1984: cretinbob: fark
Y'all need a reality check

The cops? Yeah

No
y'all
Kid doesn't know how to ride a bike,


Kid was apparently staying upright until the cops got involved...

No idea what happened here, but you're also jumping to conclusions, unless you've got another source than TFA.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Emposter [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Went down"

So...I assume they shot him several dozen times.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kudayta: Cops murdered a kid by running him down during a chase in traffic and they're really hoping no one else filmed it.


Don't all cop cars have dash cams? That should help clear this up.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: kudayta: Cops murdered a kid by running him down during a chase in traffic and they're really hoping no one else filmed it.

Don't all cop cars have dash cams? That should help clear this up.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lady J: jaivirtualcard: kudayta: Cops murdered a kid by running him down during a chase in traffic and they're really hoping no one else filmed it.

Don't all cop cars have dash cams? That should help clear this up.

[Fark user image image 303x480]


I realized as soon as I posted. But you should take it easy on that pen. Might give you carpal tunnel.
 
phishrace
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
As others mentioned, not enough details. I will say that kids on pocket bikes are getting popular in my big city. They do wheelies and donuts in intersections at red lights, then haul ass out of there. It can be both amusing and entertaining when you're waiting at a red light, but never a good idea to ride mini-bikes around cars. I can see a cop really wanting to catch one of these kids. Makes them look bad.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My neighbor did this at like 16. don't ride dirt bikes near telephone poles
 
paulleah
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
$5 says the kid wasn't wearing any safety gear.

I can't swear that my kid wouldn't steal a motorcycle, but I know 100% he'd wear a helmet doing it.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

paulleah: $5 says the kid wasn't wearing any safety gear.

I can't swear that my kid wouldn't steal a motorcycle, but I know 100% he'd wear a helmet doing it.


so he's a kiss-ass thief.  got it
 
foo monkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Brettster808: [Fark user image image 532x297]


One of the few times I screamed in genuine horror at my television.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Xcott: In a news release, police said the dirt bike went down during the attempted stop, killing the teen boy.

"Went down"?   Was it a plane?   He died from the bike ... going down?

Police stated that an object traveled in a direction during the officer-involved event, something something, then a kid died.  WTF?


Upright motorcycle good.

Down motorcycle not so good, particularly if said motorcycle is traveling when it "goes down"
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Cool hand Luke is paying attention....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ccVu​9​92CYE&ab_channel=TaylorRegis
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Brettster808: [Fark user image image 532x297]

One of the few times I screamed in genuine horror at my television.


yup, hardcore.
although I think the most significant reaction I've had to tv is when Bodie was shot in The Wire.
I was sooo emotionally invested in the cast by then, without ever hearing that term.  I learned the concept because of that moment.  I felt a visceral response.  Physically recoiled.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lady J: foo monkey: Brettster808: [Fark user image image 532x297]

One of the few times I screamed in genuine horror at my television.

yup, hardcore.
although I think the most significant reaction I've had to tv is when Bodie was shot in The Wire.
I was sooo emotionally invested in the cast by then, without ever hearing that term.  I learned the concept because of that moment.  I felt a visceral response.  Physically recoiled.


What is that picture from and what is so horror inducing about it?
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Lady J: foo monkey: Brettster808: [Fark user image image 532x297]

One of the few times I screamed in genuine horror at my television.

yup, hardcore.
although I think the most significant reaction I've had to tv is when Bodie was shot in The Wire.
I was sooo emotionally invested in the cast by then, without ever hearing that term.  I learned the concept because of that moment.  I felt a visceral response.  Physically recoiled.

What is that picture from and what is so horror inducing about it?


it's from breaking bad.  it's one of the moments that illustrates that in the drug business, doesn't matter how smart you are, how disciplined, how much you compartmentalise... you can't avoid a life of violence, and risk, and unforeseen consequences.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lady J: TwowheelinTim: Lady J: foo monkey: Brettster808: [Fark user image image 532x297]

One of the few times I screamed in genuine horror at my television.

yup, hardcore.
although I think the most significant reaction I've had to tv is when Bodie was shot in The Wire.
I was sooo emotionally invested in the cast by then, without ever hearing that term.  I learned the concept because of that moment.  I felt a visceral response.  Physically recoiled.

What is that picture from and what is so horror inducing about it?

it's from breaking bad.  it's one of the moments that illustrates that in the drug business, doesn't matter how smart you are, how disciplined, how much you compartmentalise... you can't avoid a life of violence, and risk, and unforeseen consequences.


So what happens to the kid on the motorcycle?

/ I've crashed motorcycles a time or four
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Lame. Got an extra 'boro?
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TwowheelinTim: Lady J: TwowheelinTim: Lady J: foo monkey: Brettster808: [Fark user image image 532x297]

One of the few times I screamed in genuine horror at my television.

yup, hardcore.
although I think the most significant reaction I've had to tv is when Bodie was shot in The Wire.
I was sooo emotionally invested in the cast by then, without ever hearing that term.  I learned the concept because of that moment.  I felt a visceral response.  Physically recoiled.

What is that picture from and what is so horror inducing about it?

it's from breaking bad.  it's one of the moments that illustrates that in the drug business, doesn't matter how smart you are, how disciplined, how much you compartmentalise... you can't avoid a life of violence, and risk, and unforeseen consequences.

So what happens to the kid on the motorcycle?

/ I've crashed motorcycles a time or four


don't wanna spoiler it.

he's in the wrong place at the wrong time
 
