 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(CNBC)   Chopping up dissident journalists is too dicey. Nuke 'em from orbit; it's the only way to make sure   (cnbc.com) divider line
5
    More: Scary, Nuclear weapon, Missile, Saudi Arabia, Middle East, own ballistic missiles, Ballistic missile, Nuclear proliferation, Riyadh  
•       •       •

252 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2021 at 5:25 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Thanks Obama
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How long will it be until Israel says the Saudis are 90 days away from creating a nuclear weapon?

\and who will the US side with?
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, this is a good use of the scary tag
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is for when you have a whole bunch of inconvenient journalists all gathered together in one spot.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wait, you mean this doesn't mean we are lifetime BFFs? Like a friendship bracelet of troof?
cf.americanprogress.orgView Full Size
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.