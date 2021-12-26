 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   COVID-plagued cruise ship denied entry to Bonaire and Aruba is welcomed with open arms by third-world country   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Bucky Katt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Who actually thinks a trip on a germ factory is a good idea now?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Ah, Frog"
"S. Frog, Sir"
"SHUT UP!"
"Now, Frog, why did you change the name of the company from 'Carnival Cruise Lines' to 'Carnival Plague Ships'?"

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The Republican old people vote must be taking a hell of beating in Florida, eh?

C'mon everybody, let's do at least one more stupid thing before we check out.  Vote Republican, then it's adios!
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We have now arrived at the port of Miami. I will now refer all passengers to the contract you signed when you purchased your tickets. You are now part of a on-ship clinical trial on the transmission of the SARS-CoV-19 virus among people living in close quarters. All non-symptomatic people will be subject to nasopharyngeal swabs every other day for the next 3 weeks.

Your participation in this study will help us to better understand how the virus spreads. We thank you for volunteering.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They've entered Florida, so I suspect they'll be told they were just crazy and never had covid.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I think the Netherlands and Germany and other civilized countries have legalized euthansia.  In the USA, you have to buy a couple weeks or a month on a Carnival cruise.

/capitalism
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Of course FL would let them dock.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ski9600: I think the Netherlands and Germany and other civilized countries have legalized euthansia.  In the USA, you have to buy a couple weeks or a month on a Carnival cruise.


You would be wrong
 
dyhchong
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Many have docked or will dock in Florida, which reported a record 32,850 cases on Christmas Day

i.gifer.comView Full Size


We just reported 31 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Florida has 4x our population. What the fark are you guys doing over there?
 
Off2403
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Many have docked or will dock in Florida, which reported a record 32,850 cases on Christmas Day

[i.gifer.com image 320x289]

We just reported 31 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Florida has 4x our population. What the fark are you guys doing over there?


We're freedoming all up in this biatch!
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bucky Katt: Who actually thinks a trip on a germ factory is a good idea now?


My parents. They actually went back in August, but out of Galveston, so none of the BS that Florida has (where everyone has to be vaccinated, and show PCR test, etc). Still, they had a few cases of Covid-19 on their boat.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, but we just have to let it go keep going.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
¯\_(ツ)_/¯

That sums it up for me. If folks want to take their chances on a cruise just to end up stuck on the ship the whole time or Covid positive and confined to a cabin, hey, whatever.

The same thing goes for folks who insist on traveling right now. You might end up holed up in a hotel for two weeks because you and your travel buddy got sick thousands of miles from home. Or, more likely, you end up having to shell out an extra grand for a hotel because your flight got canceled because flight crews are all Covidded up right now.

And when you go on the news to sob about your plans being messed up or "my vacation was ruined", I have my response ready for that, too: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That third world country must have a fantastic healthcare system, or need lots of cadavers for medical students
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
WHO IN THE ACTUAL F..K GOES ON A CRUISE SHIP?
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Biden don't do it! Don't allow them to dock here. It will make our reported cases go up by a couple dozen, and that will make you look bad!
 
havocmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Before COVID, I was disinterested in cruise ships because of rampant norovirus, rape and murder.

You've got to be a goddamned idiot asshole suicidal homicidal psychopath to get on a cruise ship right now.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
