Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(The Korea Times)   Beep violates privacy rights, say critics. Officials say they may change it from a beep to a bzzzt, would that be okay?   (koreatimes.co.kr) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Online users have posted critical comments, saying the government is treating unvaccinated people like a "walking virus."


Well maybe they are?  Don't want to be treated like a pariah, get your goddamn shot.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fine, no sounds. Just one of these beauties.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It took me a while to come around to it, but I'm starting to be a fan of a simple, implantable device that provides a significant electric shock to antivaxxers anytime they're within 6 feet of each other. To warn them. You know, for safety.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It may violate your privacy, but you're unvaccinated status violates my life status.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: It may violate your privacy, but your unvaccinated status violates my life status.


ftfm
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: It may violate your privacy, but you're unvaccinated status violates my life status.


You live in South Korea?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Radio Shack Fire Chief's helmet
Youtube aSPzfUbYrUQ
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well duh. Maybe they'll rethink their poorly thought out plan and have it shout out "DOUCHEBAG ALERT! DOUCHEBAG ALERT!!!"
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The government is dividing people into two sides ― those who have been vaccinated and those who have not, producing unconditional hatred for the latter," one user wrote.

The government did that? Silly me. All along I was thinking a deadly virus coupled with the refusal of some to lessen its spread was what did that.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The government is dividing people into two sides ― those who have been vaccinated and those who have not, producing unconditional hatred for the latter," one user wrote.

Ummm. Because that's the idea?
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are two kinds of people.
Avoid them both, and you'll be fine.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If I could get a novelty horn type of beep that'd be so cool. I might consider getting de-vaccinated just for that.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
With Delta, and especially Omicron blowing the lid off the idea that vaccinated people can't spread the virus I'm honestly not sure what the government is trying to accomplish with the check? If you're vaxxed and current you're still a threat to others, you're just way less likely to get severely sick. If it's a stick to defacto force vaccination through lowered access to public facilities for those who aren't I guess that's a strategy but honestly if not dying isn't enough of an incentive I have to question the potential efficacy of the idea.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: "The government is dividing people into two sides ― those who have been vaccinated and those who have not, producing unconditional hatred for the latter," one user wrote.

The government did that? Silly me. All along I was thinking a deadly virus coupled with the refusal of some to lessen its spread was what did that.


"It's exactly like the holocaust!!!"
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Price Is Right Losing Horns
Youtube 27evSVwjzzI
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
darkone
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
cough

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qp09X​7​4kjBc
 
Monocultured
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Needs to be a fully chorus of bell ringing "SHAME! SHAME!"

Or just read aloud at max volume, "thank you for answering, 'YES, I FEEL MY COMFORT IS MORE IMPORT THAN THE LIVES OF THOSE AROUND ME.'"
 
darkone
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
and AI model of cough

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y2z1_​s​DNoLo
 
180IQ
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

robodog: With Delta, and especially Omicron blowing the lid off the idea that vaccinated people can't spread the virus I'm honestly not sure what the government is trying to accomplish with the check?


Who ever said that vaccinated people couldn't spread the disease?  All anyone has ever claimed is that they're less likely to do so.
 
