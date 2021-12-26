 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(8 News Now)   US passport fees increase by $20 starting Monday, but you weren't going anywhere any time soon   (8newsnow.com) divider line
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Americans collectively shrug and ask, "What's a passport?"
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: Americans collectively shrug and ask, "What's a passport?"


What a silly thing to say!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How much for a renewal?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lindalouwho: Devolving_Spud: Americans collectively shrug and ask, "What's a passport?"

What a silly thing to say!


$130
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: How much for a renewal?


Oops, I replied to myself somehow lol.
$130
 
adamatari
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Glad I renewed it earlier this year. Not that I'm gonna use it soon but I sure don't need to pay even more. They should be cheaper as is.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And how much extra for a real ID now? WI wanted to charge me extra last time i had to renew. Since i have my passport, i laughed. My driver's license has a nice 'not for federal purposes' because of it.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Damn and my passport expires in late 2022.
 
HempHead
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Damn and my passport expires in late 2022.


You got 5 days.
 
HempHead
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Petey4335: And how much extra for a real ID now? WI wanted to charge me extra last time i had to renew. Since i have my passport, i laughed. My driver's license has a nice 'not for federal purposes' because of it.


Why should drivers licenses be used as a form of identification?
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I renewed mine in 2018, so I have time for another price increase in the next 7 years. I hope the plague will subside by then so we can travel again./
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: optikeye: How much for a renewal?

Oops, I replied to myself somehow lol.
$130


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Devolving_Spud: Americans collectively shrug and ask, "What's a passport?"


Stupid Poors.
 
