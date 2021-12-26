 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(KFVS 12)   Someone looks happy she stabbed her boyfriend to death with sword to free him of the entities possessing him. Or it's just the meth   (kfvs12.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Don't stick your dick in crazy and feed it meth
 
jtown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
media3.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I have a thousand years of crazy.
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She must be a new user; her skin and teeth are in very good condition.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
*draws vèvè
**lights cigar

(considers for a moment)

***makes expensive Scotch offering


Don't look at me like that. Pascal made weirder wagers than this and I gotta farking go to New Orleans in a couple weeks anyway. If I'ma be scouting locations for a horror thriller with all this farking weirdness about, I want a little backup.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There can be only one.
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm guessing that is a driver's license photo and not a booking photo.

Also, I think as a joke, booking officers always ask thier subjects to smile for the camera.

//I know mine did
//what?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: I'm guessing that is a driver's license photo and not a booking photo.

Also, I think as a joke, booking officers always ask thier subjects to smile for the camera.

//I know mine did
//what?


Name checks out
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Don't stick your dick in crazy and feed it meth


but my dick LIKES meth!
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
See, this is why it's good to be Jewish. You never have to experience these Christmas disappointments.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: See, this is why it's good to be Jewish. You never have to experience these Christmas disappointments.


But you might get crucified on Good Friday
 
