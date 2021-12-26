 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(CBS News)   Thousands without pow   (cbsnews.com) divider line
43
    More: News, Nevada, California, National Weather Service, Wind, Lake Tahoe, Northern California, Sunday afternoon, inches of snow  
•       •       •

Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Subby is amazing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We lost power for about 1 hour. Battery backup kept the wifi running so I could watch the home team lose.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But plenty of Zoks and socks?

Fark user image
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
-pation.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pow, Right in the Kisser! - Insane Edition
Youtube goY_vLpfrWk
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donner, party of 12 11.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, people in Tahoe don't need power. They understand how winter works.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Pow is MIA?
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno, maybe it's just me, but I felt like including a pic from the Donner Summit was unnecessarily provocative.

Also, I'm hungry. Suggestions, anyone?
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did subby say Candlejack or something, because if you say his name he will get y
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they have enough eggs and milk?
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Opposite of here... We were supposed to get show starting on Friday afternoon, possibly even Thursday night, and it was gonna continue until at least next Friday. We got rain in Xmas eve, melting the actual show we DID have, and a dusting last night.

It's still supposed to come though, so maybe... Good news is that I got the Jeep back, so I can go anywhere...
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here's some
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Did they have enough eggs and milk?


Don't mention the toilet paper or everyone will run out to buy some.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
30 inches of snow, they just need a couple hundred more to make up for the drought. Actually even that wouldn't be enough, but it would make it so the boats on lake Oroville don't end up on dry land this summer.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KingOfTown: Not me.

[Fark user image 201x251]


Damnit!!!!
 
Nexzus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Southwest BC jere. Yeah, we're below -20C with windchill right now. That's... cold.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a Boxing Day miracle!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've always been powerless. Now they also lack electricity.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
snltranscripts.b-cdn.netView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are about 12,000 without power here around the Fairbanks area.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nexzus: Southwest BC jere. Yeah, we're below -20C with windchill right now. That's... cold.


-20C wind-chill isn't cold, it's winter. -20 air temp is when I start to worry about carrying things like the good gloves and a hat instead of just the hood on the winter jacket.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Frigid conditions are expected to last in the region until Thursday."

More like till my birthday deal.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like they got a lot of fresh pow there, subby.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

covfefe: -pation.


But maybe the rain..Is...really to blame...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: Not me.

[Fark user image 201x251]


Was going to post this. Leaving satisfied.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They'd complain either way. "We got too much snow, and lost power" or "we didn't get enough snow, and there won't be any water for people after they water the almonds".
 
kb7rky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Er?

/got nuthin'
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Badafuco: There are about 12,000 without power here around the Fairbanks area.


Aaaand we got 18 inches of snow followed by lots of freezing rain but global warming is totes a liberal hoax. Like Covid.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Churchy LaFemme: Badafuco: There are about 12,000 without power here around the Fairbanks area.

Aaaand we got 18 inches of snow followed by lots of freezing rain but global warming is totes a liberal hoax. Like Covid.


Yep. I didn't go anywhere today but hearing and reading how bad the roads are due to that freezing rain. Now the winds are supposed to start picking up.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ok. Weird. Im used to sudden 30 to 40 mph winds being on a peninsula less than a 1000 feet between water masses.

The snow that just came down and the wind with it was so hard it activated the motion lights. That isn't normal.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Churchy LaFemme: Badafuco: There are about 12,000 without power here around the Fairbanks area.

Aaaand we got 18 inches of snow followed by lots of freezing rain but global warming is totes a liberal hoax. Like Covid.

Yep. I didn't go anywhere today but hearing and reading how bad the roads are due to that freezing rain. Now the winds are supposed to start picking up.


Hasn't started yet and hoping it won't... Last time we had freezing rain and wind we lost power for 5 days. We ran right out and bought a generator and that thing seems to be a magical talisman. We haven't lost power for a significant period yet!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

scanman61: The Irresponsible Captain: Did they have enough eggs and milk?

Don't mention the toilet paper or everyone will run out to buy some.


There are substitutes for toilet paper. That's why stores always run out of bread during these things.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No pow? Bro, how can you shred the gnar without some deep freshies?
 
ongbok
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Churchy LaFemme: Badafuco: There are about 12,000 without power here around the Fairbanks area.

Aaaand we got 18 inches of snow followed by lots of freezing rain but global warming is totes a liberal hoax. Like Covid.


Way back in the early 2000's, there was a winter storm that hit the East Coast. Some areas saw 20+ inches of snow.

So, we were sitting in the cafeteria at work eating, and at the table next to us there were some older women discussing the storm. One woman said, "My sister is in Boston, and she got slammed with 18 inches."  Then one of the guys that I was sitting with, turned and look at her and said, "Wow! She got 18 inches! She must be having a real hard time getting around today.". She responded that she was, which responded with muffled laughter coming from both tables, and the lady realizing what was going on and turning red.

I seriously thought we were all getting fired that day
 
jjorsett
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Churchy LaFemme: Badafuco: Churchy LaFemme: Badafuco: There are about 12,000 without power here around the Fairbanks area.

Aaaand we got 18 inches of snow followed by lots of freezing rain but global warming is totes a liberal hoax. Like Covid.

Yep. I didn't go anywhere today but hearing and reading how bad the roads are due to that freezing rain. Now the winds are supposed to start picking up.

Hasn't started yet and hoping it won't... Last time we had freezing rain and wind we lost power for 5 days. We ran right out and bought a generator and that thing seems to be a magical talisman. We haven't lost power for a significant period yet!


You won't regret it, long term. I've owned a generator for a couple decades and it's made power outages a lot easier to deal with. I've had a few where the food would have spoiled without it. Not to mention that my gas stove and gas tankless water heater wouldn't work without juice to power their electronics.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Looks like plenty of pow from here:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Looks like plenty of pow from here:

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]


Cool
 
ongbok
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, here in Chicago it just started raining. It is just below 40 also, and I saw some lighting. Last time it was raining and lighting in Chicago in December we soon got over 2 feet of snow. Just hoping it is not a shiat show when I wake up.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Churchy LaFemme: Badafuco: Churchy LaFemme: Badafuco: There are about 12,000 without power here around the Fairbanks area.

Aaaand we got 18 inches of snow followed by lots of freezing rain but global warming is totes a liberal hoax. Like Covid.

Yep. I didn't go anywhere today but hearing and reading how bad the roads are due to that freezing rain. Now the winds are supposed to start picking up.

Hasn't started yet and hoping it won't... Last time we had freezing rain and wind we lost power for 5 days. We ran right out and bought a generator and that thing seems to be a magical talisman. We haven't lost power for a significant period yet!

You won't regret it, long term. I've owned a generator for a couple decades and it's made power outages a lot easier to deal with. I've had a few where the food would have spoiled without it. Not to mention that my gas stove and gas tankless water heater wouldn't work without juice to power their electronics.


Oh, yeah, we love it. Totally ready if power goes out.

Up here we have a deep freeze outside because it's generally cold enough out that everything stays frozen without power. That's definitely changing. Just checked the temps in town and it's 40 degrees. 40 degrees. It should be AT LEAST 0-10 below where I'm at this time of year. I'm going to have to plug my outside freezer.

The other problem up here is when we get freezing rain in the winter it doesn't melt off as the ground is still thoroughly frozen. It stays on the roads for the ENTIRE rest of the winter. And we still have a good 4-5 months to go before spring. Bitter.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good luck out there, fellow Farkers! I'm going to bed.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
