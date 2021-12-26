 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(ABC News)   First opening its doors in 1800, the First Presbyterian Church of Bellefonte has seen its last Day-O   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The real problem: the majority of the denomination hasn't come to their senses, but moved on to a sect that appeals to their hatreds (Pentecostalism).
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Great headline.
Couldn't think of any but good to see this one
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's = It is
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everyone knows that new church that set up in the half abandoned strip mall is totes legit
You don't even have to dress up
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: The real problem: the majority of the denomination hasn't come to their senses, but moved on to a sect that appeals to their hatreds (Pentecostalism).


For what it is worth, the church that is closing is a member of the Presbyterian Church USA, which is not the only Presbyterian denomination in existence.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mactheknife
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The closing of a church isn't a reason for sorrow.  It's a reason to rejoice.  Organized religion, in all forms, isn't a solution for us - it's a problem, for all of us.
 
ozarkmatt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mactheknife: The closing of a church isn't a reason for sorrow.  It's a reason to rejoice.  Organized religion, in all forms, isn't a solution for us - it's a problem, for all of us.


Man, I bet you are fun at parties
 
