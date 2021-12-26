 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Some Guy)   Churches turn to big data firm to pinpoint vulnerable people to exploit   (techilive.in) divider line
    More: Scary, Christian Church, Living Stream Ministry, Non-denominational Christianity, Data, Americans' personal data, small company, use of ad targeting, difficult moments of people  
16 Comments     (+0 »)
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Cambridge Analytica all over again. Can't find them through the crap you're peddling? Look for the vulnerable and weak, then exploit them.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I just knew that Lauren Mayberry wasn't as nice as she seems

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Gloo, Giving Losers Occult Option
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It seems that the only science churches are interested in is Mathematics. Go figure!
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Churches must not realize that their competition has access to that same data...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Religion has been doing this since the beginning. Wield the power of God and faith and people will give you their minds and money.

It's the oldest hustle in history.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That article was longer than a CVS receipt.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: That article was longer than a CVS receipt.


Impossible.  Nothing is longer than a CVS receipt.
 
nytmare
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Animatronik
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well subby, looks like your headline is very accurate except for the pinpoint and vulnerable and exploit parts.

"Gloo said third-party data has always been anonymized to users-it said it doesn't reveal people's names or exact locations to them"

So not much pinpointing going on. They appear to be offering demographic info so churches understand their communities better. Maybe not time to panic just yet.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark, this stuff gets old for 99% of us.
We're just over here, in our small towns, doing our best. Feeding hungry people, being pro-LGBTQ (marrying and ordaining), giving people places to sleep....
And this is the crap we see day in and day out.
We call it out every chance we get, but media covers the loonies, not the sane people.
It's exhausting.

/Midwest Pastor
//Tired
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Animatronik: Well subby, looks like your headline is very accurate except for the pinpoint and vulnerable and exploit parts.

"Gloo said third-party data has always been anonymized to users-it said it doesn't reveal people's names or exact locations to them"

So not much pinpointing going on. They appear to be offering demographic info so churches understand their communities better. Maybe not time to panic just yet.


"churches can use Gloo to show ads to groups of people they believe are most receptive to becoming members, or they think they could help. "
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Diabolic: Religion has been doing this since the beginning. Wield the power of God and faith and people will give you their minds and money.

It's the oldest hustle in history.


>knock knock<

Excuse me sir, do you have any grief I can exploit? I have pamphlets!
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Fark, this stuff gets old for 99% of us.
We're just over here, in our small towns, doing our best. Feeding hungry people, being pro-LGBTQ (marrying and ordaining), giving people places to sleep....
And this is the crap we see day in and day out.
We call it out every chance we get, but media covers the loonies, not the sane people.
It's exhausting.

/Midwest Pastor
//Tired


You think you're tired now, just wait a few minutes. Outing yourself on Fark as a pastor is like putting on Lady Gaga's meat dress and jumping into a zoo enclosure to taunt the tigers.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hipocrasy of the 'church' in expecting to find more people to attend church. ""Many are called, but few are chosen" (Matt. 22:14)".
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Holy balls! I interviewed for a job there as a data scientist ages ago!!

During one of the interviews, I got more details about what they did (the job ad didn't really get into it) and it creeped me out. I told them I'd changed my interests and that was that.

It was a tiny, sorta-start-up company in Boulder, CO at the time. No idea what they're like now. They were kind of a clusterfark when I interviewed with them (another part of the reason I bailed) and I figured they had maybe a year or so of life left.

/They did offer great benefits though.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

