Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(MSN)   What's the secret for getting upgraded on your next flight? Just read this MSN reprint of a Newsweek article summarizing a TikTok video recorded by a woman who once talked to a flight attendant who said you should dress nicely   (msn.com) divider line
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She then explained that he told her: "You need to look nice on every single flight. When you check in they will literally mark you as suitable for upgrade if you look nice, and only if you look nice.
"So, if you're dressed in sweats and you look like a piece of garbage, like how I usually fly, you'll never get an upgrade. He said sometimes they'll upgrade you regardless of status, even if you've never flown this airline before, just because you look nice."

How about dressing comfortably because you're going to be squeezed into an upright sitting position next to some smelly stranger for the next 3 to 9 hours, or wearing things like sweats and flip flops because it's f**king easier to get through GD TSA/Security because if you dress nice, you have to take off your belt and shoes and that takes time while they're screaming at you for some tiny thing you missed that set off the GD X-ray alarm and now here comes the other agent with the f**king wand and "I TOLD YOU TO REMOVE EVERTHING FROM YOUR POCKETS!!!! WHAT IS IN THIS POCKET RIGHT HERE???" and it's just a GD dime I forgot about and couldn't feel and please I just want to get on my GD flight without the hassle, and where's my stuff in the bin that went through the other line that now has six people grabbing bins and where's my cell phone and wallet and car keys, oh they haven't gone through yet because no lugs have gone through in the last 60 seconds and now there's 8 of us standing here like hawks ready to pounce on the next bin that comes through the machine and we all want to get our shiat and duckwalk with our bins and pants falling down over to the benches and try to get everything back together and question our life choices and try to get on with our proletariat lives...

Yeah, I'm not going to wear a 3-piece suit for the teeny tiny chance they might upgrade me.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, okay, but when you get to your destination, the flight is over, and there's no need to keep "looking nice." But there you are, stuck "looking nice" until you can get into your hotel room and change into some real clothes, and that could be upwards of two or three hours or more. What then? WHAT THEN???
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can confirm. Even as an employee deadheading, I've been upgraded to first over standby upgrade pax because I'm wearing a tie.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
https://slate.com/human-interest/2013​/​08/the-kindly-brontosaurus-the-amazing​-prehistoric-posture-that-will-get-you​-whatever-you-want.html
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I travel in a jacket and tie, because I'm not a Gottverdammt savage. Then again, I was raised to think of flying as being more than clomping into a car or bus. I tend to dress more smartly for trains as well. And yeah, you'll get upgraded more easily, because airlines want that repeat business, especially in the seats with the more expensive legroom. Which is wasted on my 5'6" self.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And be polite.
 
nytmare
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Be Patrick Swayze.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oxford, thin black sweater, khakis or slacks, and work loafers

Congratulations, you now look like half of the men in the airport.
 
soupafi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

nytmare: Be Patrick Swayze.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Man, I forgot who bought the corpse of Newsweek but I wish they could just let it rest in peace.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was once waiting for a 16 hour flight from Chicago to Delhi.  I got to the gate five hours ahead of time and waiting in line to ask if they could do anything to seat me and my friend together.  An airline employee showed up three hours and immediately put up a "closed" sign.  I stood there for two hours while he moved about, coming and going, and getting things ready.  We made eye contact a few times and nodded to each other.  Multiple people approached him with questions and he gestured to me and the line forming behind me.

About an hour before the flight, he took down the closed sign and gestured for me to walk up.  He says, "Thank you for being so patient."

"Man, I'm about to get on a 16 hour flight to India.  All I can do is be patient.  Can you help me out..."

He clicked and clacked for like five minutes and said, "You two should be all set.  Thanks again for waiting."

Not only did he seat me next to my friend, but he put three empty seats between the two of us.  I wish it had been on a different flight, though.  India's awful.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

IgG4: And be polite.


I have found being polite has been very advantageous in my life. I got free coffee yesterday from some very nice ladies. I got to keep my over the limit liquids on my carry on (I mean gel eyeliner and foundation shouldn't really count to the limit right?). I often get discounts on random work. (Oh you dont have AAA here use my code for the discount) etc.  Not saying tits don't help but being polite goes a long way.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hot girls get things mad easy.

CSB
Used to work in midtown Manhattan and we would usually get computers delivered by truck at the freight entrance in the back. The  entrance required to be booked 24 hours in advance for a 30 minute window. And the security would still act like they are giving us a gift from heaven.
One time we are late in booking our slot and needed to request an exception. It so happens that we recently had a super hot  administrative assistant join and I had to show her the ropes. Take her along and these assholes are tripping all over each other to give us the flexibility of any farking appointment in the day. We were out in 5 minutes. She always did the scheduling from then on.
/CSB
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I dress for comfort when I have to be on the commercial cattle haulers. The secret is to be permanent super status person having so many frequent flier miles that your grandkids would have a difficult time using them all. Oh and be polite to the airline employees, not a jerk.

nytmare: Be Patrick Swayze.


Well yeah, I'm a pilot. Unfortunately even the TBM doesn't go over the big ponds known as the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.
 
Mcavity
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wet drum sandwich: Yeah, okay, but when you get to your destination, the flight is over, and there's no need to keep "looking nice." But there you are, stuck "looking nice" until you can get into your hotel room and change into some real clothes, and that could be upwards of two or three hours or more. What then? WHAT THEN???


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: She then explained that he told her: "You need to look nice on every single flight. When you check in they will literally mark you as suitable for upgrade if you look nice, and only if you look nice.
"So, if you're dressed in sweats and you look like a piece of garbage, like how I usually fly, you'll never get an upgrade. He said sometimes they'll upgrade you regardless of status, even if you've never flown this airline before, just because you look nice."

How about dressing comfortably because you're going to be squeezed into an upright sitting position next to some smelly stranger for the next 3 to 9 hours, or wearing things like sweats and flip flops because it's f**king easier to get through GD TSA/Security because if you dress nice, you have to take off your belt and shoes and that takes time while they're screaming at you for some tiny thing you missed that set off the GD X-ray alarm and now here comes the other agent with the f**king wand and "I TOLD YOU TO REMOVE EVERTHING FROM YOUR POCKETS!!!! WHAT IS IN THIS POCKET RIGHT HERE???" and it's just a GD dime I forgot about and couldn't feel and please I just want to get on my GD flight without the hassle, and where's my stuff in the bin that went through the other line that now has six people grabbing bins and where's my cell phone and wallet and car keys, oh they haven't gone through yet because no lugs have gone through in the last 60 seconds and now there's 8 of us standing here like hawks ready to pounce on the next bin that comes through the machine and we all want to get our shiat and duckwalk with our bins and pants falling down over to the benches and try to get everything back together and question our life choices and try to get on with our proletariat lives...

Yeah, I'm not going to wear a 3-piece suit for the teeny tiny chance they might upgrade me.


You should never wear flip flops on a flight.  Nobody wants to smell your toe cheese.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They make pants that look like dress pants now, but are actually more comfortable than sweatpants.  You have to make slumming it an intentional part of your look.  It's no longer about just being comfy womfy if you walk around in pajamas and flip flops.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Apropos of nothing, the last upgrade I got was wearing a hoodie, Birkenstocks, and basketball shorts after four edibles.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pills, the answer is always pills
 
maram500
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dress nicely to get on the plane? F*ck you, I'm getting IN the plane! There seems to be less wind in there. Let Evel Knievel get ON the plane!
 
Uzzah
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I travel in a jacket and tie, because I'm not a Gottverdammt savage. Then again, I was raised to think of flying as being more than clomping into a car or bus. I tend to dress more smartly for trains as well. And yeah, you'll get upgraded more easily, because airlines want that repeat business, especially in the seats with the more expensive legroom. Which is wasted on my 5'6" self.


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
