 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Realtor.ca)   N/A Winnie-the-Pooh quote: "Home is the comfiest place to be"   (realtor.ca) divider line
26
    More: Strange, Real estate, Rare opportunity, Visit REALTOR website, unique property, amazing green space, professional services, floor heating, Country living  
•       •       •

864 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Dec 2021 at 8:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice. Protect the family from fallout.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy crap they have kids in that place?   It looks like something that could be amazingly decorated but instead it is a long term safe house.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$990,000 in rural Alberta.
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's the top of the Lost City of Ziox, isn't it?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/rowsdower
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That house looks like a nightmare
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$990,000 in Canada; how much is that in real money?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: $990,000 in Canada; how much is that in real money?


It's as big as
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well nevermind then, oopa
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's, uh... "convenient."
Fark user imageView Full Size

Honestly, it looks like you could hit the toilet without getting out of bed if you had enough pressure in your pipes IYKWIMAITYD.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kinda like it except for the bathroom situation.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I kinda like it except for the bathroom situation.


Agreed!

It's ugly from the outside but I rarely see the outside of my house now so.....
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: $990,000 in rural Alberta.
[Fark user image 256x200]
It's the top of the Lost City of Ziox, isn't it?
[Fark user image 640x360]
/rowsdower


10 acres less than an hour from downtown Edmonton is pretty high value rural.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say it ain't so, FARK... cheating on Zillow with some whore realtor site from Canada?
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tanning bed or person sized Instapot?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Disappearing Hitchhiker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fzumrk: Tanning bed or person sized Instapot?
[Fark user image 346x375]


ironlung
 
Mcavity
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Disappearing Hitchhiker: fzumrk: Tanning bed or person sized Instapot?
[Fark user image 346x375]

ironlung


BBQ for long pig?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If you have to call home a 'compound,' that's a pretty good start.  Not even the 'hunting' gun safe was hidden.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Almost a million dollars for an ugly box?  No thank you.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fzumrk: Tanning bed or person sized Instapot?
[Fark user image 346x375]


Obviously a large freezer

/for stowing the tasty remains of anyone fool enough to come near the house
 
wooden_rooster
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fzumrk: Tanning bed or person sized Instapot?
[Fark user image image 346x375]


Iron lung
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's the kind of landscaping Alberta is known for.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I like it. Lots of possibilities
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Other than the bathroom, I'm down.
 
starsrift
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I don't get it. You can see the trees there, it's not an arid wasteland. Except for the land plot. Where they've put up a... well, a warehouse with living space and a gravel lot, to get that abandoned base in the desert experience. And then they've put planters on the gravel. That home is so confusing.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mcavity: Disappearing Hitchhiker: fzumrk: Tanning bed or person sized Instapot?
[Fark user image 346x375]

ironlung

BBQ for long pig?


I mean have you shopped instapots these days?  I'm surprised this isn't a listed function.   Mine is everything but a refrigerator.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.