 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(YouTube)   "Hey Son, what do you want for Christmas?" "I want to go to the gas station and get a freshly-made, tasty sandwich with a whopping 1/4 lb of meat and 3 slices of cheese" "...ok?"   (youtube.com) divider line
31
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

639 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Dec 2021 at 8:20 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't even...
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Fark?
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"I'm so hungry I could eat a sandwich from a gas station."
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: "I'm so hungry I could eat a sandwich from a gas station."


I'm so hungry I could eat at Arby's!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: "I'm so hungry I could eat a sandwich from a gas station."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So, that was dumb. The minute I watched of it anyway.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Now accepting EBT!
 
orygubner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
whoever submits fark links must hate their life, because I don't give a fark about a link to youtubgirl
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is the subby involved in this unfunny project?

Honestly, I watched a few seconds, ignored it for a few more, wondered why the "random" footage featured the photos the mom took in the parking area, skipped ahead, and quit.
 
calbert
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And not a mask in sight.

Horrible parents, horrible customers, horrible people all around.

Weird how Ohio doesn't know about Covid.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Can someone explain what that was supposed to be?  Because what it actually was was terrible.
 
RatBomb
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: The Smails Kid: "I'm so hungry I could eat a sandwich from a gas station."

[Fark user image 320x240]



"What's that black cracker?"

(crunch crunch) "A tomato."


/not remotely obscure
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Also, what the f*ck

I'd submit some stuff because they're clearly greening everything today but it's a pain from mobile
 
hlehmann
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
God damn that was annoying.
 
MizzouGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, that was...something.
 
rue_in_winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RatBomb: LordOfThePings: The Smails Kid: "I'm so hungry I could eat a sandwich from a gas station."

[Fark user image 320x240]


"What's that black cracker?"

(crunch crunch) "A tomato."


/not remotely obscure


"It's like a party in my mouth, and everyone is throwing up!"
 
American Decency Association [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
nice one subby.  any reference to gas station and 1/4 pound of meat can only mean GSE.  this looks like one of their "funny" videos it seems from the comments.

/dnw
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, that was a waste of electrons.

Besides, if you're going for gas station cuisine, go with the tuna fish sandwich, plain Ruffles, and a Diet Coke -- my go-to for road food. Can't risk truck-stop buffet diarrhea on a road trip. Unless they have a big jar of pickled eggs, or someone is selling BBQ or street tacos in the parking lot.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As usual, I don't understand what the f**k I just watched.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

calbert: And not a mask in sight.

Horrible parents, horrible customers, horrible people all around.

Weird how Ohio doesn't know about Covid.


I think the majority of people here stopped giving a fark when they realized 98% of everyone who got it survived and the people who died or got farked by it already had one leg in the grave.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In my day, gas station encounters meant something entirely different and usually started with meth and ended with a STD.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

orygubner: whoever submits fark links must hate their life, because I don't give a fark about a link to youtubgirl


Tubgirl has a YouTube channel?
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
One day he will discover Bucee's Or even WaWa.

His life will never be the same
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: The Smails Kid: "I'm so hungry I could eat a sandwich from a gas station."

I'm so hungry I could eat at Arby's!


You must really be hungry.
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Warthog: Can someone explain what that was supposed to be?  Because what it actually was was terrible.


This looks like a YouTube channel by the gas station owner, who usually posts videos of people being caught shoplifting (I'm guessing with color commentary). The kid apparently is a big fan of the channel's videos (for some reason-no accounting for taste), so his parents brought him to the station as a Christmas present, and the YouTuber made the footage of the visit into a video.

Weird, but it would be super cool for the kid, I'm sure. Kids become huge fans of weird things (my daughter was a huge fan of the garbage men - the people who empty the cans and drive the truck, not some kind of indie band), and so it's kinda like a chance to meet your famous hero.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: calbert: And not a mask in sight.

Horrible parents, horrible customers, horrible people all around.

Weird how Ohio doesn't know about Covid.

I think the majority of people here stopped giving a fark when they realized 98% of everyone who got it survived and the people who died or got farked by it already had one leg in the grave.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯


And they were happy to keep spreading it around because it could never affect them or a loved one. Freedom lovers gonna love freedom.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Wily Wombat: Warthog: Can someone explain what that was supposed to be?  Because what it actually was was terrible.

This looks like a YouTube channel by the gas station owner, who usually posts videos of people being caught shoplifting (I'm guessing with color commentary). The kid apparently is a big fan of the channel's videos (for some reason-no accounting for taste), so his parents brought him to the station as a Christmas present, and the YouTuber made the footage of the visit into a video.

Weird, but it would be super cool for the kid, I'm sure. Kids become huge fans of weird things (my daughter was a huge fan of the garbage men - the people who empty the cans and drive the truck, not some kind of indie band), and so it's kinda like a chance to meet your famous hero.


And here is Fark to poop all over his Christmas present...
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Okay, aside from the lack of masks, that video is all kinds of awesome! Whoa, whoa, hear me out. I personally do not find Gas Station Encounters to be entertaining in the least bit. It is just someone taking their surveillance video footage and adding a funny voice over narration. That is just not my thing. But, it is the thing of 1.84 million subscribers. What is awesome is that this kid is clearly one of those fans and his parents took him to the gas station featured in the Facebook page/YouTube channel. To me that is all kinds of awesome, that his parents would drive all the way there just for their son to check it out. And if the parents are not fans of the channel that makes it even more awesome. Good job, unknown parents, for bringing some joy and happiness into your son's life!
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I can't believe I wasted three minutes of my life before I switched this off and posted this comment.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Obviously not filmed in PA. You can do way better than Marathon there.

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Wily Wombat: Warthog: Can someone explain what that was supposed to be?  Because what it actually was was terrible.

This looks like a YouTube channel by the gas station owner, who usually posts videos of people being caught shoplifting (I'm guessing with color commentary). The kid apparently is a big fan of the channel's videos (for some reason-no accounting for taste), so his parents brought him to the station as a Christmas present, and the YouTuber made the footage of the visit into a video.

Weird, but it would be super cool for the kid, I'm sure. Kids become huge fans of weird things (my daughter was a huge fan of the garbage men - the people who empty the cans and drive the truck, not some kind of indie band), and so it's kinda like a chance to meet your famous hero.

And here is Fark to poop all over his Christmas present...


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.