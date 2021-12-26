 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(The Daily Beast)   Italy's plummeting birth rate decried by head of worldwide organization of avowed celibate males   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Lots of couples prefer to remain childless or to have one child only...It's a tragedy...which runs counter to our getting families, our country and our future parishioners."


Edited to increase accuracy.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My Buddhist tochis is happy with a single child, because we had more time to spend with her.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The priests are not celibate, you fool. The last 50 years have proved that 'celibate' is the last thing they are
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, he could push for the church to allow married priests.  Might solve a couple problems at once.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It costs too much to live now to have kids unless you are financially set plus who wants to set up a human life for whatever shiat is going to be left of this world in 50 years.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's well known the Pope can claim the population of Rome as his personal harem at any time.
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world has too many humans
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The catholic church is all birth birth birth. I'd like to see them advocate (strenuously!) for paid family leave, daycare, young childrens education , and other quality of life details related to families. Instead they can't even censure the catholic bishops that try to go after democrats getting communion because abortion.

The church does a lot of good works, but they can eat my ass in regards to family planning.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vatican City's birthrate is even worse, why doesn't he focus on his own country?
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to start making many many more babies all the time. One of them may grow up to figure out the overpopulation problem.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IOW...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: [Fark user image 700x537]


Babies ruin everything.
 
darkone
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: The priests are not celibate, you fool. The last 50 years have proved that 'celibate' is the last thing they are


Yes they are only ostensibly celibate, but whatever they do is not successful in a go forth and multiply sense.


How do you get a nun pregnant?
Dress her up like a altar boy.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This has been an issue for some time now. Italian men like staying home and being taken care of by their moms. It's not really conducive to healthy relationships.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: It costs too much to live now to have kids unless you are financially set plus who wants to set up a human life for whatever shiat is going to be left of this world in 50 years.


I'm coming around on polygamous relationships as something to mitigate the continued destruction of the lower and middle classes. If you do a MMF relationship, you have three sources of income that can support everyone even if one partner has to take time off for childbirth, childcare, etc., with enough money to keep a 2-3 BR dwelling.
 
The Why Not Guy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I went to Catholic school. A small parish school, the parish my family has gone to for over a century. Three of the priests who taught there passed away from AIDS. Celibate? Maybe that word means something different than what I thought?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Welcome to the 21st Century, where the myth of infinite economic growth hits a brick wall of negative population growth.
Anyone not already planning for it is going to be in a world of hurt.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There isa no futura
If you'se don't understand the pasta.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Why Not Guy: Maybe that word means something different than what I thought?


Technically it only means not marrying.  Common usage has added the secondary meaning.  That's why the vow of chastity was added later.  To cover up that loophole.
 
genner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: FloriduhGuy: It costs too much to live now to have kids unless you are financially set plus who wants to set up a human life for whatever shiat is going to be left of this world in 50 years.

I'm coming around on polygamous relationships as something to mitigate the continued destruction of the lower and middle classes. If you do a MMF relationship, you have three sources of income that can support everyone even if one partner has to take time off for childbirth, childcare, etc., with enough money to keep a 2-3 BR dwelling.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I am willing to travel to Italy for the expressed purpose of impregnating 3 of their hottest women.
 
ReluctantLondon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: FloriduhGuy: It costs too much to live now to have kids unless you are financially set plus who wants to set up a human life for whatever shiat is going to be left of this world in 50 years.

I'm coming around on polygamous relationships as something to mitigate the continued destruction of the lower and middle classes. If you do a MMF relationship, you have three sources of income that can support everyone even if one partner has to take time off for childbirth, childcare, etc., with enough money to keep a 2-3 BR dwelling.


I mean, I've nothing against polyamory or other "alternative" relationship types - I read way too much old s.f. as a child - but I figure strong social safety nets, UBI, etc. would be far easier to try than re-programming people's biological/social urges * shrugs *
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Celibate like their fathers and their father's father's.

Charlie Sheen
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Celibate like their fathers and their father's father's.

Charlie Sheen


Hot Shots: Part Deux
Youtube vGLWHIlTIto
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

nobody11155: To cover up that loophole.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's a spicy take!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Why Not Guy: I went to Catholic school. A small parish school, the parish my family has gone to for over a century. Three of the priests who taught there passed away from AIDS. Celibate? Maybe that word means something different than what I thought?


Maybe they were just heroin junkies and shared needles
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: I am willing to travel to Italy for the expressed purpose of impregnating 3 of their hottest women.


I got dibs on Monica Bellucci.
 
mrparks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: The priests are not celibate, you fool. The last 50 years have proved that 'celibate' is the last thing they are


Uh huh. So where are the pregnant little boys?

Exactly!
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why are children even a thing? Say we cut back by about a third, maybe half.

Imagine the economic and social advantages they would have as young people became rare and the rest of us just died, eventually.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.