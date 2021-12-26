 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Axios)   What will America's third year of Covid look like?   (axios.com) divider line
JustSurfin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
TL;DR - AT LEAST 2-3 month of full hospitals with the bonus fail of vaccinated people being turned away and dying due to plague rats clogging up all the ERs and ICUs.

"It's conceivable that, sooner or later, that everybody will have been infected and/or vaccinated or boosted," NIAID director Anthony Fauci told Axios.

I think that should have been "everybody will have died, been infected and/or vaccinated or boosted"
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Probably a lot like 2021.  A big wave or two that rise sharply and fall just as sharply. A few outbreaks in places, no new shutdowns, just minor restrictions that are mostly shrugged off.  Arguments about whether inflation is the greatest horror ever seen or unremarkable.  More tight labor markets.  A few new SP500 records, a few insane drops.  Elon says crazy shiat.  Summer sets record highs.  Maybe the insane consumer spending drops as  

All that, plus a midterm election.  So... yeah.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
img.wattpad.comView Full Size
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, if the current trends hold, there will be a significantly fewer right-wing idiots around. Well, at least above ground.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"It's conceivable that, sooner or later, that everybody will have been infected and/or vaccinated or boosted," NIAID director Anthony Fauci told Axios.

"When you get to that point, unless you have a very bizarre variant come in that evades all protection - which would be unusual -

OH GO EAT A BAG OF DICKS
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stupid, just like the 2 previous years. Next question.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not as good as the fifth year will?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot less stressful for hospital staff when they put unvaccinated adults at the back of the treatment line.

Yes, even behind vaccinated adults with non-life threatening injuries and elective surgeries.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


q&d
 
Fox10456
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I bet there's a fatal mass shooting relating to masking or vax policies
 
reveal101
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: Well, if the current trends hold, there will be a significantly fewer right-wing idiots around. Well, at least above ground.


This the part I'm waiting for. Traitors.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Xcott: "It's conceivable that, sooner or later, that everybody will have been infected and/or vaccinated or boosted," NIAID director Anthony Fauci told Axios.

"When you get to that point, unless you have a very bizarre variant come in that evades all protection - which would be unusual -

OH GO EAT A BAG OF DICKS


Yeah! What has science done for us so far?!!1!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fewer relatives around the dinner table at each holiday gathering.

Lots of children missing a parent or two.

Millions dealing with long-term complications affecting their ability to earn a living.

Many experienced doctors and nurses throwing in the towel and finding a less traumatizing career. Probably a lot of teachers too.

A bunch of right-wing blowhards still insisting that it is just a cold.

A Republican victory in the midterms as Biden and the rest of the Democrats catch the blame for everything. Setting the stage for future fascist governments to "solve" the problem of all of those disabled people who are dragging down the nation's productivity.

A growing sense of envy + anger directed at China because for some strange reason their citizens are back to living normal lives for the most part, with only an occasional city-wide lockdown and testing sweep when a case slips through quarantine.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Only in America would we seriously wonder whether we should implement universal healthcare, even amid a pandemic where over 800K people have died and millions more have lost their health insurance.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Experts are hopeful that once the wave of cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the Omicron variant ebbs, life will finally be able to more closely resemble normal.


That's funny, they said the same thing last December yet here we are.

/obviously not about omicron but covid in general.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Aren't we at 1,000 deaths per day in the US, with almost no one giving a shiat? I'm guessing more of that. I'm waiting for something else to hit us much harder, like an ebola strain that takes a few days to show symptoms, and a couple of weeks to kill the infected.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 425x424]

Fewer relatives around the dinner table at each holiday gathering.

Lots of children missing a parent or two.

Millions dealing with long-term complications affecting their ability to earn a living.

Many experienced doctors and nurses throwing in the towel and finding a less traumatizing career. Probably a lot of teachers too.

A bunch of right-wing blowhards still insisting that it is just a cold.

A Republican victory in the midterms as Biden and the rest of the Democrats catch the blame for everything. Setting the stage for future fascist governments to "solve" the problem of all of those disabled people who are dragging down the nation's productivity.

A growing sense of envy + anger directed at China because for some strange reason their citizens are back to living normal lives for the most part, with only an occasional city-wide lockdown and testing sweep when a case slips through quarantine.


God damn people like you are sad, pathetic individuals.
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Aren't we at 1,000 deaths per day in the US, with almost no one giving a shiat? I'm guessing more of that. I'm waiting for something else to hit us much harder, like an ebola strain that takes a few days to show symptoms, and a couple of weeks to kill the infected.


sigh, I have had this nightmare
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just wait until the Florida variant hits.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Die, you hick bastards.  I need a new truck.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Olivia O'Brien - We're All Gonna Die (Short)
Youtube WsYpYqauK20

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark all the covid deniers.

At work..THIS afternoon...a 9 year old kid became an orphan because both her parents were stupid.

Your heart breaks for the kid...but how can people even risk orphaning their kids because they think a vaccine is a liberal political tactic?!

I was there when the aunt was told that she was now this kids mother.

Days like today...make me want to quit my job.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Fewer relatives around the dinner table at each holiday gathering.
Lots of children missing a parent or two.


Although it's been said many times, many ways
Merry Christmas to you
 
Secret Troll Alt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It will look the same as the first two years. Conservatives so married to the lie that they hide the fact they have it to "keep the numbers down", and keep it off their death certificate, and who care so little for anyone else, that they wander around as it ravages them, shedding virus to everyone around them, making sure it mutates further into something utterly untreatable.

Conservatives are a cancer, and should be rounded up and eliminated, for the good of the species. fark them.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: Ivo Shandor: Fewer relatives around the dinner table at each holiday gathering.
Lots of children missing a parent or two.

Although it's been said many times, many ways
Merry Christmas to you


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm going to guess it looks like the third year of Friends, because I haven't seen it, but I'm sure it sucks.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What-will-Americas-third-year-of-Covi​d​-look-like?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: At work..THIS afternoon...a 9 year old kid became an orphan because both her parents were stupid.

Your heart breaks for the kid...but


... but how are their acrobatic skills?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 425x424]

Fewer relatives around the dinner table at each holiday gathering.

Lots of children missing a parent or two.

Millions dealing with long-term complications affecting their ability to earn a living.

Many experienced doctors and nurses throwing in the towel and finding a less traumatizing career. Probably a lot of teachers too.

A bunch of right-wing blowhards still insisting that it is just a cold.

A Republican victory in the midterms as Biden and the rest of the Democrats catch the blame for everything. Setting the stage for future fascist governments to "solve" the problem of all of those disabled people who are dragging down the nation's productivity.

A growing sense of envy + anger directed at China because for some strange reason their citizens are back to living normal lives for the most part, with only an occasional city-wide lockdown and testing sweep when a case slips through quarantine.


You believe china's numbers?
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Just wait until the Florida variant hits.


We had a sample of that a few years ago...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: Fark all the covid deniers.

At work..THIS afternoon...a 9 year old kid became an orphan because both her parents were stupid.

Your heart breaks for the kid...but how can people even risk orphaning their kids because they think a vaccine is a liberal political tactic?!

I was there when the aunt was told that she was now this kids mother.

Days like today...make me want to quit my job.


I am so sorry.  That's a sad thing to be witness to.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If anything, our society can afford to shed some weight.  Their deaths don't move the needle because their lives weren't doing it either.
 
wantingout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It all depends if ww3 starts. If so, expect covid to fade into nothingness. If not, more new variants to keep people destabilized and distracted from their quality of life falling apart. And of course, the carpetbaggers continuing to steal all of the carpets, regardless of which way it goes.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My guess? There's going to be a lot more morons on Sorry Antivaxxer

Not enough, unfortunately. Plus, if we're really unlucky, we'll end up with a superbug that will kill millions because losers who claim they'll do anything for America won't get a shot to save their bestest buddy/neighbor.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lifeless: Their deaths don't move the needle because their lives weren't doing it either.


Combined with your username...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We have failed on so many levels. Most noticible here in the states is that a readily available vaccine wasn't used  by people that could save lives.  But we kept pushing it over and over again to them. The world would have been MUCH better off if we had just sent doses to the 3rd world where people are dying to get them. As long as covid can mutate in unvaccinated areas, it poses a huger risk.

We need stop managing this like a pandemic and treat it like an endemic: get shots in arms worldwide. Screw that whargarbling masses here. I can think of no greater poetic justice then for "shiathole countries" to get the benefit of this while Bubba Bob chokes on a respirator.
 
lurkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Supply chain issues" will drop rapidly.
Except for maybe shovels and anti-stink spray.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: We have failed on so many levels. Most noticible here in the states is that a readily available vaccine wasn't used  by people that could save lives.  But we kept pushing it over and over again to them. The world would have been MUCH better off if we had just sent doses to the 3rd world where people are dying to get them. As long as covid can mutate in unvaccinated areas, it poses a huger risk.

We need stop managing this like a pandemic and treat it like an endemic: get shots in arms worldwide. Screw that whargarbling masses here. I can think of no greater poetic justice then for "shiathole countries" to get the benefit of this while Bubba Bob chokes on a respirator.


When can we start beating the fark out of the anti-vax protestors?

I'm talking about literally beating them to within an inch of their lives...then forcibly injecting then with the vaccine while they're still choking on their own blood and spitting out fragments of their own teeth.
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Let's be brutally honest here.

We all knew there was a portion of society that only cared about themselves. We just didn't necessarily realize how high the % was.

Just so I'm not misunderstood this is not exclusive to America. I'm in Canada and there are "omfg I'm not getting a vaccine! fark you! Why should I give a shiat about others?" whackadoodles working with me in the school system. *sighs*

There could be a new pandemic with a kill rate higher than Ebola and these dipshiats wouldn't get vaccinated. Let's say 75% chance you're dead inside of 48 hours after catching it and highly contagious.

There would be "MUH FREEDUMS!" RWNJs protesting in the streets and literally stepping over dead bodies on the street to do so.

Finding out how many people I went to school with are anti-vaxx has been truly eye opening (in a very bad way). One of them is a preschool teacher ffs.

:(
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wasn't even planning on getting boosted because I'm the youngest person on this website. However, this shiat has gotten so bad lately that I feel like I really should get boosted.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: We have failed on so many levels. Most noticible here in the states is that a readily available vaccine wasn't used  by people that could save lives.  But we kept pushing it over and over again to them. The world would have been MUCH better off if we had just sent doses to the 3rd world where people are dying to get them. As long as covid can mutate in unvaccinated areas, it poses a huger risk.


Massive soft power plays definitely help when you're all excited about jumping into a cold war.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AgentKGB: Let's be brutally honest here.

We all knew there was a portion of society that only cared about themselves. We just didn't necessarily realize how high the % was.

Just so I'm not misunderstood this is not exclusive to America. I'm in Canada and there are "omfg I'm not getting a vaccine! fark you! Why should I give a shiat about others?" whackadoodles working with me in the school system. *sighs*

There could be a new pandemic with a kill rate higher than Ebola and these dipshiats wouldn't get vaccinated. Let's say 75% chance you're dead inside of 48 hours after catching it and highly contagious.

There would be "MUH FREEDUMS!" RWNJs protesting in the streets and literally stepping over dead bodies on the street to do so.

Finding out how many people I went to school with are anti-vaxx has been truly eye opening (in a very bad way). One of them is a preschool teacher ffs.

:(


Lol!

One of them is my aunt, who was a high school biology teacher who went around telling people that mRNA vaccines would alter men's sperm.

Needless to say, I called her several choice names and we no longer speak to each other.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Derp Du Jour: [Fark user image image 425x308]


Holy geez. Republicans are dying like flies in a burning outhouse.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: I wasn't even planning on getting boosted because I'm the youngest person on this website. However, this shiat has gotten so bad lately that I feel like I really should get boosted.


You should get boosted.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: Only in America would we seriously wonder whether we should implement universal healthcare, even amid a pandemic where over 800K people have died and millions more have lost their health insurance.


This is the country where the slaughter of 20 wee kids and their teachers caused not a ripple. What do you expect.
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: Lol!

One of them is my aunt, who was a high school biology teacher who went around telling people that mRNA vaccines would alter men's sperm.

Needless to say, I called her several choice names and we no longer speak to each other.


My junior high science teacher quit Facebook because she was mortified to see how many of her former students went anti-vax. :(
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just like the other two

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: RyansPrivates: We have failed on so many levels. Most noticible here in the states is that a readily available vaccine wasn't used  by people that could save lives.  But we kept pushing it over and over again to them. The world would have been MUCH better off if we had just sent doses to the 3rd world where people are dying to get them. As long as covid can mutate in unvaccinated areas, it poses a huger risk.

We need stop managing this like a pandemic and treat it like an endemic: get shots in arms worldwide. Screw that whargarbling masses here. I can think of no greater poetic justice then for "shiathole countries" to get the benefit of this while Bubba Bob chokes on a respirator.

When can we start beating the fark out of the anti-vax protestors?

I'm talking about literally beating them to within an inch of their lives...then forcibly injecting then with the vaccine while they're still choking on their own blood and spitting out fragments of their own teeth.


Oh, not only are you an ER nurse, you're also a badass!
 
