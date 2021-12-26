 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(McSweeney's)   With the uptick in Omicron, get your farking shot. NSFW   (mcsweeneys.net) divider line
25
25 Comments     (+0 »)
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
TFA pretty farming well captured the farting zeitgeist
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Notabunny: TFA pretty farming well captured the farting zeitgeist


Apparently I live in The Good Place
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Itsneverduckingdotjaypeg
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was f*cking brilliant.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not me
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Baron Krelve
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Your blog farking sucks
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I only ever read McSweeny's when it's greenlit here.

And I've read this one already.
 
neofonz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I hate that this link is several months old and still relevant.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just spent the afternoon with the antivaxxes on the family.   Here are some new ones:.
The vaccine doesn't work against all the variants
Covid affects people differently.  That person was on a respirator.  That person had flu like symptoms
The vaccine kills as many as it cures.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My favorite part was when she said "poop."

Artistic reserve that was exceptionally placed.
 
neilix [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just awesome.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was promised NSFW. Son, I am disappoint.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
McSweenies... A twee version of The New Yorker crossed with BoingBoing's ill-earned smugness.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is this Alcohol, Coke, Meth or Bath Salts?
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well thought out, and well written. 10/10
/fark
//farkity fark fark🎶
///look at farkhead go🎶
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
fark
 
dbaggins
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Farkers aren't really the intended audience.  Farkers are vaccinated.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Notabunny: TFA pretty farming well captured the farting zeitgeist

Apparently I live in The Good Place


Have you tried throwing a Molotov Cocktail
 
farkregurgitator
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wow, edgetastic.

/Get your shots.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's what happens when you find a stranger in the Alps.
 
wage0048
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I drove 154 f*cking miles each f*cking way to get my shot in March. Three f*cking weeks later, I did it again.

Why? Because I'm diabetic, my wife is immunocompromised and we have a kid (who was 4 at the time).
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Needs more F word.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Does Wendy blow her father with that mouth?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nick Nostril: I was promised NSFW. Son, I am disappoint.


F*ck you, you f*cking f*ck. Where do you f*cking work that this would be f*cking acceptable?
 
