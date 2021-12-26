 Skip to content
Fark's Headlines of the Year 2021

(Vanity Fair)   I now doubt the existence of Meghan Markle, copyright, and court orders   (vanityfair.com) divider line
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There should be additional punishments beyond the usual.

Song parodies. A pie in the face or... something.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly...it's just scummy to publish someone's private journal without their permission. I'm glad that she won.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only two of those things actually exist

Take your pick
 
tennyson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what could possibly be the reason that the Daily Mail would do this to her.

It's a real black mark on their reputation. This was certainly a black day for British journalism. I wonder if the large financial settlement will keep them out of the black this quarter.

I just can't figure out why they would do such a terrible thing.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "doubt the existence" thing was funny, but is getting a little tired.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daily Fail
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Honestly...it's just scummy to publish someone's private journal without their permission. I'm glad that she won.


They've done worse.  British tabloids are absolute scum.
Good for her.  I think those cases are pretty hard to win.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: iheartscotch: Honestly...it's just scummy to publish someone's private journal without their permission. I'm glad that she won.

They've done worse.  British tabloids are absolute scum.
Good for her.  I think those cases are pretty hard to win.


They make TMZ looks like angels so that says something.

/although TMZ is generally respectfully of the folks and lot of them actually like TMZ and answer their questions or actually go do an interview with them.
//No I don't work for TMZ
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really, now we are main paging second hand reddit fan fiction stories?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Really, now we are main paging second hand reddit fan fiction stories?


Wrong thread brah
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: iheartscotch: Honestly...it's just scummy to publish someone's private journal without their permission. I'm glad that she won.

They've done worse.  British tabloids are absolute scum.
Good for her.  I think those cases are pretty hard to win.


I mean...I've seen some shiat at the checkout line. I've never actually seen someone buy the magazine.

I would imagine that tabloids are well practiced in the whole "getting sued" thing.
 
janzee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
>You've read your last complimentary article for this month.

Phew! Almost perfect timing.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

janzee: >You've read your last complimentary article for this month.

Phew! Almost perfect timing.


Despite what most people think, Vanity Fair has some really amazing articles. Check em out sometime.

/not worth a subscription though
//well maybe
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

knbwhite: The "doubt the existence" thing was funny, but is getting a little tired.


I've been doubting the existence of quality headlines on Fark for years now.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Online version here.

They claim 'No comments have been submitted.' I. Farking. Bet.
 
Trik
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
British tabloids are one of the best arguments against free speech that you'll ever find.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: cryinoutloud: iheartscotch: Honestly...it's just scummy to publish someone's private journal without their permission. I'm glad that she won.

They've done worse.  British tabloids are absolute scum.
Good for her.  I think those cases are pretty hard to win.

They make TMZ looks like angels so that says something.

/although TMZ is generally respectfully of the folks and lot of them actually like TMZ and answer their questions or actually go do an interview with them.
//No I don't work for TMZ


TMZ and the Daily Mail is the difference between trashy and scum. Trashy at least has something good or useful in it. Scum is just scum.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is bad news..
For my Meghan Markle and the Marklers legally-distinct, named in accordance as a registered parody name, act 31.14.12. ... cover band
 
Snort
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

janzee: >You've read your last complimentary article for this month.

Phew! Almost perfect timing.


It's 2021.  If you're using the internet without a script blocker and ad blocker, you're doing it wrong.
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jaivirtualcard: janzee: >You've read your last complimentary article for this month.

Phew! Almost perfect timing.

Despite what most people think, Vanity Fair has some really amazing articles. Check em out sometime.

/not worth a subscription though
//well maybe


I subscribed for decades, since Vanity Fair restarted in the early 80's...that said, I let it lapse. The level of harassment is unbelievable, emails every day begging me to subscribe - duh- I already have. Snail mail notices about 4 times a month. The final straw was when they billed my credit card for a renewal 3 months before it was even close to running out. It was so shady that a hold was put on my credit card account and I got several emails from my bank about this unauthorized charge.
They eventually removed the charge but I will never subscribe again which is a shame because I really do enjoy their publication.
End of rant✋
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Trik: [Fark user image 768x868]


I don't think I've ever seen a more stupid take on what privacy is.
 
